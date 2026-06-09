British stars centre stage as Diamond League heads to Oslo

Amy Hunt, Jake Wightman, Amber Anning, Hannah Nuttall, Megan Keith and Innes FitzGerald are among those in action at the Bislett Games.

British athletes will be at the heart of several of the biggest storylines when the Wanda Diamond League moves on to Oslo's famous Bislett Games on Wednesday (June 10), just three days after a thrilling meeting in Stockholm.

Fresh from a series of standout performances in Sweden, Britain's leading middle-distance runners and sprinters arrive in Norway looking to build momentum as the summer championship season gathers pace.

One of the most anticipated British appearances comes in the women's 100m, where Amy Hunt returns to action carrying the confidence of a breakthrough performance in Stockholm. The world 200m medallist finally dipped below the 11-second barrier, clocking a lifetime best of 10.97 to underline her growing status among the world's elite sprinters.

The 24-year-old now faces another stern examination against Olympic champion Julien Alfred of Saint Lucia, who makes her Diamond League 100m debut of the season after winning over 200m in Rome. Luxembourg's Patrizia Van der Weken, runner-up behind Alfred in Stockholm, is also in the field.

Hunt's Stockholm performance represented a major milestone in her career and elevated her from consistent international finalist to genuine medal contender ahead of a summer that includes the UK Championships and European Championships in Birmingham.

British hopes are also high in the Dream Mile, where Jake Wightman continues his comeback campaign. The former world 1500m champion joins a stacked field featuring world 1500m champion Isaac Nader of Portugal, Stockholm winner Yared Nuguse, Australian rising star Cameron Myers, Olympic finalist Hobbs Kessler and Norway's Narve Gilje Nordås.

In the women's distance events, Hannah Nuttall, Megan Keith and Innes FitzGerald fly the British flag in a high-quality 3000m. The British trio face a formidable Ethiopian challenge headed by Likina Amebaw and Freweyni Hailu, both of whom have already claimed Diamond League victories this season.

One of Britain's strongest medal hopes in Oslo comes in the women's 400m through Amber Anning. The world indoor champion faces a field packed with international talent, including Norway's home favourite Henriette Jæger, Czech world indoor champion Lurdes Gloria Manuel, Olympic medallist Natalia Bukowiecka of Poland, world champion Nickisha Pryce of the Jamaica and European champion Lieke Klaver of the Netherlands.

Anning has established herself as one of the world's leading one-lap runners over the past 12 months and another strong performance would further strengthen her credentials ahead of the major championships.

After his brilliant season's opener and victory in Rabat recently, Max Burgin has pulled out of this meeting. But the men's 800m will still be exciting with teenage sensation Cooper Lutkenhaus of the United States taking on Olympic champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi of Kenya.

Lutkenhaus enjoyed a remarkable 1:42.70 victory in Stockholm this week, making him the fastest man in the world this year.

American trio Grant Fisher, Graham Blanks and Parker Wolfe are in a strong 5000m that includes Andreas Almgren of Sweden, Isaac Kimeli of Belgium, Ky Robinson of Australia and Biniam Mehary and Addisu Yihune of Ethiopia.

All eyes will be on the men's 400m hurdles too. Norwegian superstar Karsten Warholm returns to his home meeting seeking revenge against Alison dos Santos after suffering two defeats to the Brazilian already this season. Warholm set a world best over 300m hurdles at Bislett last year and will enjoy strong local support as he attempts to reassert himself against one of his greatest rivals.

The sprint events provide further intrigue. Australian teenager Gout Gout makes his senior Diamond League debut in the men's 200m after his astonishing world under-20 record of 19.67 earlier this year. The 18-year-old faces Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo.

In the field events, world champion Jessica Schilder seeks a third Diamond League shot put victory of the season, while Olympic champion Thea LaFond and world champion Leyanis Pérez renew their rivalry in the women's triple jump.

The meeting will be covered on BBC for UK fans and the timetable and results can be found here.