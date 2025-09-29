Road racing round-up from around the UK

From the Barns Green and Ealing half-marathons to the Vitality London 10,000 and more.

BARNS GREEN HALF-MARATHON, West Sussex, September 28

Beth Kidger won the women’s race overall in 77:48 but less than five minutes down was top W60 Elspeth Turner who ran 82:42, to improve the UK best ever time for the age group by a minute.

The Horsham Blue Star Harrier has a long and continuous history of half-marathon running going right back to a 74:07 in the 1986 Great North Run but who already had a W60 second ranked 83:52 posted recently. This went with a series of top 10km times headed by a 37:01 British best from Bognor Regis in May.

Simultaneously the holder of the previous W60 best, Sarah Gee was improving at Ealing (see below) but Turner has now removed both her times from the record books.

Overall: 1 S Cook 70:59

M50: 1 S Perkins (Horsh J) 78:58

Women: 1 B Kidger (Phoe) 77:48

W55: 1 J Briggs (Arena) 88:30

W60: 1 E Turner (Horsh BS) 82:42

BARNSTABLE MARATHON, Devon, September 28

Overall: 1 L Gulliford (Mendip Tri, M40) 2:38:00

Women: 1 K Newcombe (Stroud, W40) 3:08:02

BOURTON HALF-MARATHON, Bourton-on-the-Water, Gloucestershire, September 28

Overall: 1 D Gillett (W Tempo) 70:07

Women: 1 M Marchant (W Tempo) 81:44

W55: 1 F Maycock (W tempo) 92:24

BURE VALLEY 10, Aylsham, Norfolk, September 28

Overall: 1 M Bath (Norw RR) 53:34; 2 J Senior (Norw) 54:21; 3 G Gay (Norw) 54:48

M40: 1 M Haywood (New J) 56:10

M45: 1 N Adams (NNBR) 56:20

M50: 1 M Dann (Norw) 59:21

M60: 1 T Lake (Wym) 65:08

M65: 1 J Moore (Norf G) 65:57

Women: 1 M Beckett (Norw) 59:40

W45: 1 L McDonnell (Wym) 66:47

W55: 1 L Hurr (Norf G) 73:59

CHATSWORTH 10km, Bakewell, Derbyshire, September 28

Overall: 1 L Heyes (Hallam, W) 37:14

EALING HALF-MARATHON, London, September 28

While Joe Wigfield won overall in 66:42, deeper in the field, Sarah Gee thought she had improved her own W60 best, set at Burnham Beeches in August by 22 seconds with an 83:25 clocking.

It was Wigfield’s first outing over the half-marathon distance although a couple of sub-49-minute 10-mile wins at the Cabbage Patch 10 in 2022 and 2024 suggested such a time, if not faster, was probable.

Top W45 ranked Alice Braham, a member of the local Ealing Eagles club, was a comfortable women’s race winner with a 77:29 clocking.

Gee had indeed improved her previous mark but had been keen to improve as Elspeth Turner had got close to her time at Southampton last month, with 83:52 after an 83:42 at Fleet while still short of her 60th birthday. However, Turner did indeed improve (see above).

The Windle Valley 61-year-old said: “I was on target for sub-83 but felt very tired in latter miles. I did 31:26 five-mile and 63:47 10-mile splits and have furthered the record by half a minute.”

Gee also talked about her 10-mile W60 best ever time adding: “Today’s performance bodes well for bettering my 10-mile British best on October 19, as the Twickenham 10 is fast and flat and I went through today in 63:47."

Overall: 1 J Wigfield (Wirral) 66:42; 2 J Hobbs (B&H) 67:09; 3 O Way (ESM) 68:34; 4 J Poole (Serp, M40) 69:58; 5 J Laing (Hill) 71:53

M40: 2 N Impey (Dulw R) 72:43

M50: 1 A McCarron (QPH) 75:52

M60: 1 K Murray (Serp) 82:13; 2 S Dancigar (Barnes) 85:38

Women: 1 A Braham (Ealing E, W45) 77:29; 2 C Williams (Candy) 80:06; 3 L Thompson (Ton) 80:44; 4 C Coulon (B&B, W50) 82:06

W55: 1 A Riddell-Webster (Fulham) 86:53

W60: 1 S Gee (Windle) 83:25

FOLKESTONE HALF-MARATHON, Kent, September 28

Overall: 1 W Zerom (Ashf) 71:22

M60: 1 T Jesson (Folk) 85:51

Women: 1 A Tidswell 90:43

FOREST OF DEAN HALF-MARATHON, Coleford, Gloucestershire, September 28

Overall: 1 L Gratton (Ruge) 69:49

M50: 1 M Jennings 76:31

M55: 1 D Parkin 80:01

M60: 1 M Whyatt 82:20

M65: 1 D Warren 86:12

Women: 1 E Monks (Soton, W40) 84:12

W50: 1 C Hay 87:17; 2 S Biggs 91:15; 3 A Granger 92:01

W55: 1 T Jenkins 90:24

W60: 1 R McGee 1;44;15

W65: 1 L Tyler 1:48:08

Knutsford 10km, Cheshire, September 28

Jonny Mellor had a run-away victory in 29:26 as second placed Frankie Conway was left over a minute down in second place.

Women’s race winner, Rosie Hamilton-Jones, the Midland cross-county bronze medallist was 12 seconds inside her previous best with 34:38.

Overall: 1 J Mellor (Liv) 29:26; 2 F Conway 30:43; 3 J Niven (Liv) 31:01; 4 C Ferris (Stoke) 31:11; 5 M Clark (Bury) 31:11; 6 B Johnson (S’port W) 31:16

M45: 1 M Jones 32:14

M50: 1 M O’Brien 33:59; 2 M Swensson (Penny L) 34:

M55: 1 D Bennett (Roch) 35:37

M60: 1 M Wolstencroft (Bolt) 37:08

M70: 1 G Crewe (Wilm) 43:12; 2 A Metcalf (Mossley) 43:41

Women: 1 R Hamilton-Jones (W’bury) 34:38; 2 C Davies (W4) 35:16; 3 L Hesketh (CleM, W40) 35:25; 4 A Campbell (W35) 35:46

W45: 1 J Kelly (Stock) 38:30

W50: 1 S McMahon (Salf) 37:50; 2 D Jepson (Fylde) 38:58

W55: 1 K Hamilton-Tyan 42:09

W60: 1 D Broom (Peni) 45:14

W65: 1 S Burns (CleM) 45:30

MARA POTTERS ‘ARF MARATHON, Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, September 28

Overall: J Thomas (Stoke) 70:37; 2 C Gidlow (Stoke, M45) 71:50

Women: 1 E Taylor (Stoke, W35) 81;48

W50: 1 P Powell (Stoke FIT) 93:47

W55: 1 A Sanders 1:40:51

MARAZION 10km, Cornwall, September 28

Overall: 1 P Le Grice (Corn) 31:08; 2 L James (Corn) 31;49

M60: 1 R James (Corn) 39:16

Women: 1 S Hutton (Corn) 36:42

W50: 1 A Matthews (Perran) 42;20

ROBIN HOOD HALF-MARATHON, Nottingham, September 28

Overall: 1 E Wilson (Charn) 69:32; 2 P Nielsen 69:55; 3 S Davis 70:25; 4 O Hitchcock (St Ed) 70:30; 5 A Humphries 71:21; 6 D Hudson (Hunts, M40) 71;24

M50: 1 M Dennison (L Fell) 77:36

M70: 1 A Madge (Holme P) 99:07

Women: 1 A Lowe (W’lands) 77:46

W60: 1 C Heaton (Holme P) 1:41:12; 2 S Blakey 1:42:38

ROUND THE LAKES 10km, Poole, Dorset, September 28

Overall: 1 J Grose (Poole) 31:37

M60: 1 J Critchlow (Purb) 37:04; 2 I Middlebrook (Eg H) 38:46

Women: 1 E Cherrett (B’mth, U20) 36:41

W45: 1 L Fox (Dorsh R) 38;29

RUGBY 10, Barby, Northamptonshire, September 28

Overall: 1 R ortolan (Sphinx) 58:10

Women: 1 N White (N’brook, W40) 59:43

W50: 1 E Davis (Sphinx) 70:38

SHEFFIELD MUTUAL 10km, South Yorkshire, September 28

Overall: 1 A Manthorpe (Hallam) 29:22; 2 E Brown (Hallam) 32:01

M70: 1 A Whitehouse 42:02

Women: 1 L Smith (Hallam) 35:46

SWINDON HALF-MARATHON, Wiltshire, September 28

Overall: 1 B Cole (Swin, M40) 70:10; 2 H Woods 71:26; 3 B Lines 71:41

Women: 1 A Halton-Hanley (Chipp, W45) 83;28

VITALITY LONDON 10,000, Westminster, September 28

For news of Eilish McColgan's and Zak Mahamed's victories, see here, but further down the field, Karima Harris shaved one second from Lucy Elliott’s W55 10km best with a gun time of 36:10.

However, her chip time of 35:51 is considerably better than Elliot’s 36:09.

Harris said: “I took 18 seconds to cross the line but that still gives me the GB record by one second, I think. Had I known I was in such good form I would have pushed to the front."

Overall: 1 Z Mahamed (Soton) 29:07; 2 B Moore (Brack) 29:45; 3 S Jamaal (Lon H) 29:54; 4 G Grassley (Belg) 29:56; 5 R Warner-Judd (B’burn) 29:56; 6 J Millar (B&W) 29:59

M40: 1 J Zaurin (ESP) 32:45

M45: 1 N Torry (nt) 31:54; 2 J Cleaver (Ross) 32:18

M50: 1 P Wood (Hill) 34:41; 2 D Kirk (Lon H) 35:01; 3 N Wright (M&M) 35:04

M55: 1 S Atkinson (Phoe) 35:13; 2 A Green (Dart) 35:51

Women: 1 E McColgan (Dund H) 30:35; 2 J Warner-Judd (B’burn) 31:14; 3 A Bell (P&B) 31:31; 4 R Weston (Inv EK) 33;48; 5 F Weddell (St Alb) 33;56; 6 R Carter (HW) 34:21

W45: 1 L Bailey (Strag) 34:40; 2 E Owen (Ton) 38:26

W50: 1 V Buck (Kent) 39:40

W55: 1 K Hudson (High) 35:51

All times are chip times

WINDSOR HALF-MARATHON, Berkshire, September 28

The 3:37 1500m man James McMurray rarely runs distance events on the road and this was his first year and resulted in a win in a personal best 65:28.

Overall: 1 J McMurray (St Alb) 65:28; 2 H Smith (Soton) 67;19; 3 H Abrha (Read) 69:01; 4 T Doran (AFD) 69:06

Women: 1 L Locks (AFD, W45) 82:29

W60: 1 S Beattie (Datch) 1:41:02

WISTOW 10km, Selby, North Yorkshire, September 28

Overall: 1 R Brailsford (Wake) 31:37

Women: 1 A Killoran (Pudsey) 38:34

W60: 1 B Coomber (Denby D) 40:41

W70: 1 S Haslam (Scarb) 45:00

BATTERSEA PARK HALF-MARATHON, London, September 27

Overall: 1 C Cooper (High) 68:06; 2 S Tyas (Belg) 68:21; 3 M Dickinson 68:28; 4 S Friend 69:38; 5 T Boardman 70:39; 6 A Nelson n71:30

Women: 1 L Small (AFD) &5:57

W40: 1 A Clements (Kent) 78:48

W50: 1 J Carter (T Bath) 87:51

LAST FRIDAY OF THE MONTH 5km, Hyde Park, London, September 26

Overall: 1 A Kirk-Smith (WG&EL) 16:14; 2 S Coombes (Herne H, M50) 16:20

M80: 1 T Rea (H’field) 26:05

Women: 1 R Piggott (Lon H) 17:04

W55: 1 N Cendrowicz (High) 21:05; 2 S McDonald (S Lon) 22:20

W60: 1 J Barclay (BA) 22:44

W65: 1 A Morris (Rei P) 22:43

W75: 1 N Stanford (Serp) 26:17; 2 M Rayner (W4H) 27:47

CHASE THE SUN BATTERSEA 5km, London, September 24

Overall: 1 H Allcock 15:20

M65: 1 J Moore (Norf G) 19:09

U15: B Roberts (E’brne) 15:28

Women: 1 N Archer (S Lon, W45) 18:00

W60: 1 C Elms (Kent) 18:51

MORECAMBE RECORD 10km SUPPER RUN, Lancaster, September 24

Overall: 1 M Lowe (Lanc U) 30:54

Women: 1 M Hamel (Kendal, W40) 42:55

W55: 1 L Goddard (L&M) 43:25

LEEDS 5km SERIES, West Yorkshire, September 24

Overall: 1 S Harrington (Otley, M45) 15:58

Women: 1 S Lewis (R’hay, W45) 18:40

W55: 1 A Spencer (Valley St) 19:54