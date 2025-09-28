Eilish McColgan in record-equalling third Vitality London 10,000 win

Scottish runner equals Jo Pavey's hat-trick feat and runs fastest time by a British woman in 2025.

In a triumphant return to London, Eilish McColgan powered to a record-equalling third Vitality London 10,000 victory.

McColgan, already the British record holder over the distance on the road, clocked 30:35, to record the fastest time over the distance by a British female this year.

She finished ahead of Jessica Warner-Judd (31:14) – the third-fastest time in the UK this year – and Alex Bell (31:31) - the fifth fastest.

The result followed McColgan’s third place at the 2025 Great North Run earlier this month and sharpened her form ahead of her debut appearance at the TCS New York City Marathon on November 2.

On the win and equalling Pavey’s record, McColgan said: “I am absolutely buzzing with today. I think that was only 10 seconds off my best on this course from three years ago. So it is nice to know you can still come back from injury and illness and compete at this level. To match Jo Pavey, who is one of my heroes in this sport, is really special.”

On the race and a strong field, she added: "When I woke up this morning the weather was amazing, so I was like, ‘Please stay like this!’ It was really nice. It was a really good field today, a lot of high-quality men at the very top of the field so there were people around me the whole way and that makes a big difference too, rather than doing a women’s-only race, it is nice to have a big mix.

"I think that definitely helped the last couple of miles when I was starting to really hurt and tire and I was battling all the way to the finish line with people.”

Warner-Judd, who is also set to race in New York in November, said: “It was really fun, I grew up about 30 minutes away on the train. We used to come for day trips to London as a family and running past certain places that we went is really nice and nostalgic.

“So many people cheering you on and my dad and sister where here and my husband was racing as well, it’s just been a really fun day out. This finish is just amazing, when you walk past it all; it inspires you to do London Marathon as well.”

Further down the field, Karima Harris shaved one second from Lucy Elliott’s UK W55 10km best with a gun time of 36:10.

However, her chip time of 35:51 is considerably better than Elliot’s 36:09.

Harris said: "I took 18 seconds to cross the line but that still gives me the GB record by one second, I think. Had I known I was in such good form I would have pushed to the front."

In the men’s race, Zak Mahamed won his first Vitality London 10,000 title in 29:07.

Blake Moore produced a stunning run to finish in second in 29:45 just ahead of Seyfu Jamaal, who clocked 29:54.

Mahamed said: “I am very happy! I have been away from racing for more than two months so today was to test out where the fitness was. I’ve got Valencia Half Marathon at the end of October, so that is one of my main targets.”

David Weir made it four wins at the Vitality London 10,000 in the men’s wheelchair race in 21:18, just 12 seconds off his course record set in 2016.

He crossed the line ahead of Michael McCabe (25:33) and Illias Zghoundi (29:28).

In the women’s wheelchair race, Erin O’Flaherty was the victor in 35:45 ahead of Roz Delap (39:18) and Yasmin Hodkinson (41:15).

Overall: 1 Z Mahamed (Soton) 29:07; 2 B Moore (Brack) 29:45; 3 S Jamaal (Lon H) 29:54; 4 G Grassley (Belg) 29:56; 5 R Warner-Judd (B’burn) 29:56; 6 J Millar (B&W) 29:59

M40: 1 J Zaurin (ESP) 32:45

M45: 1 N Torry (nt) 31:54; 2 J Cleaver (Ross) 32:18

M50: 1 P Wood (Hill) 34:41; 2 D Kirk (Lon H) 35:01; 3 N Wright (M&M) 35:04

M55: 1 S Atkinson (Phoe) 35:13; 2 A Green (Dart) 35:51

Women: 1 E McColgan (Dund H) 30:35; 2 J Warner-Judd (B’burn) 31:14; 3 A Bell (P&B) 31:31; 4 R Weston (Inv EK) 33;48; 5 F Weddell (St Alb) 33;56; 6 R Carter (HW) 34:21

W45: 1 L Bailey (Strag) 34:40; 2 E Owen (Ton) 38:26

W50: 1 V Buck (Kent) 39:40

W55: 1 K Hudson (High) 35:51