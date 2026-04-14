2026 WMRA Mountain Running World Cup opens at São Brás Cross

Scout Adkin, Elle Twentyman, Andrew Douglas, Thomas Hilton and Matthew Knowles are among the Brits in action in Portugal this weekend.

The 2026 WMRA Mountain Running World Cup gets underway this weekend, launching what promises to be the most spectacular season in the competition's 27-year history. In total there are 16 races in 10 countries, four continents and months of breathtaking racing ahead.

From the mountains of Central Portugal to the peaks of Austria, Switzerland and beyond, the world's finest mountain runners will battle it out across some of the most dramatic landscapes on the planet. China, Spain, North America, Italy, Poland and Canada all feature on a calendar that spans the globe and showcases the full, thrilling range of the sport.

But before all of that, Portugal. This Sunday, the curtain goes up with São Brás Cross in the Castro Daire region, and the 2026 season will begin in style, fittingly supported by Turismo Centro de Portugal – “MOVE CENTRO DE PORTUGAL – THE SPORTS REGION,” official sponsor of the Classic Up & Down category of the WMRA Mountain Running World Cup 2026.

WMRA MOUNTAIN RUNNING WORLD CUP COMPETITION

The WMRA Mountain Running World Cup spans three distinct race categories - Uphill (3–9km), Classic Up & Down (10–21km) and Long Mountain (22–50km) - each one a unique test of speed, climbing strength or downhill skill.

Every race carries equal weight in the overall World Cup standings, with athletes' best results across the season to determining the final rankings. Runners also compete within their individual category, adding another layer of competition and another title to chase. The World Cup is managed by the WMRA on behalf of World Athletics to support off-road racing, and as such, anti-doping controls are carried out at each World Cup race to ensure fair competition in the sport.

From the lung-busting climbs of the Uphill races to the gruelling demands of the Long Mountain events, no two races are alike - and with every place mattering for points, we will see explosive competition in every race.

São Brás Cross is the first Classic Up and Down race, one of five in this year’s competition. It will set the tone for the 2026 World Cup and it will be the first big race for many of the athletes this year.

SÃO BRÁS CROSS RACE

The São Brás Cross is a race with deep roots in the Castro Daire region. Now in its 19th edition, the race has grown due to the enthusiasm of the local running community and the support of local government. The race follows a Classic Up and Down mountain format across the rugged terrain of the Serra de Montemuro, its technical course set against a landscape of granite ridges, forested valleys and open moorland. The event has long been considered one of Portugal's national classics in mountain running, and its inclusion in this year’s World Cup now propels it onto the world stage. Proof that a small, passionate community in a spectacular mountain landscape can host a race of genuinely global significance.

At 10.9km with 628 metres of climbing, the São Brás Cross is no gentle season opener. The course has three shorter climbs but one bigger climb at around the 3km mark that could sort the field early and ruthlessly.

But the climbs don't tell the whole story. The long downhill section between kilometres four and six could prove equally decisive, demanding confidence and fast legs on technical terrain. And the course delivers one final twist - a cruel uphill finish that will test fitness and resolve in equal measure. For these world-class athletes, this should be a good early-season test. There is nowhere to hide on this course.

WORLD-CLASS FIELDS SET TO LIGHT UP THE OPENING RACE

The start list for Sunday's race reads like a who's who of international mountain running, with world-class athletes from across the globe converging on the village of Granja for what promises to be a fiercely competitive opening to the 2026 season.

In the women's race, all eyes will be on defending World Cup champion Scout Adkin (GBR, HOKA EU). She has proven herself able to compete at the highest level across all three race categories, and arrives in Portugal as one of the favourites. She will not have it easy. Nélie Clément (FRA, Gap Hautes Alpes Athlétisme) won the Classic Up & Down race at Vauban last season and backed that up with two top-ten finishes at the World Mountain and Trail Running Championships, while Ruth Mwihaki Gitonga (KEN, Run2gether On Trail) announced herself on the global stage with a memorable silver medal in the Classic Up and Down race at the World Championships. Benedetta Broggi (ITA, La Recastello – Fuga Mountain Club), Camilla Magliano (ITA, Kailas Fuga), Marie Nivet (FRA, Nike ACG) and Elle Twentyman (GBR, New Balance) complete a women's field of considerable depth and quality.

The men's race is no less competitive. Michael Selelo Saoli (KEN, Run2gether On Trail) arrives as a strong favourite, having claimed two Classic Up & Down victories en route to third place in last year's overall World Cup standings. Alberto Vender (ITA, New Balance) has been a model of consistency on the World Cup circuit, while Zak Hanna (N. Ireland, New Balance) brings a wealth of international experience to the start line. Théodore Klein (FRA, Entente Haute Alsace) had an impressive 2025 campaign and will be looking to build on that momentum, and Matthew Knowles (GBR, Salomon UK) - World Junior champion in 2019 - has been producing a series of increasingly competitive results at senior level in recent seasons. Thomas Hilton (GBR, Salomon) could also be one to watch. Former World Cup champion Andrew Douglas (GBR, Westerlands CCC) also lines up, as does local favourite Marcelo Gonçalves (POR, GDR Granja – Trutas do Mau), who will carry the hopes of the host nation on home soil.

Stay tuned to WMRA channels for live coverage and updates, plus online coverage on the AW website, as the winners of the first race are decided.