Jakob Ingebrigtsen's training system forces a patient return to form

The Norwegian Method does not encourage flat-out workouts that fast-track fitness following injury. So don't expect the Olympic 5000m champion to race until late summer at the earliest.

Jakob Ingebrigtsen’s absence from the early part of this summer will be no surprise to disciples of the Norwegian Method. The training system, which involves ‘double threshold’ sessions interspersed with plenty of easy mileage, is more of a slow burner when it comes to achieving peak fitness. If you want to whip yourself into top shape in a short period of time, it is probably not for you.

An excellent new book by Marius Bakken, the two-time Olympian from Norway who is often dubbed the father of the Norwegian Method, explains the theories behind the system in extensive and impressive detail.

As well as the infamous ‘double threshold’ sessions, Bakken explains the importance of concepts like ‘muscle tone’, ‘drip load’ and 'X-session'. Following the Norwegian Method needs incredible discipline and patience. It is the polar opposite of a quick-fix training schedule.

So in addition to rehabbing from Achilles surgery, which is a notoriously delicate process in itself, Ingebrigtsen will have to plough away for many weeks before he starts to discover the kind of form that propelled him to Olympic 1500m (2021) and 5000m (2024) titles, European records at 1500m (3:26.73) and one mile (3:43.73), plus outdoor world records at 2000m (4:43.13), 3000m (7:17.55) and two miles (7:54.10).

His manager, Daniel Wessfeldt, said recently: "It depends on how training goes through April and May. If he regains fitness quickly, competing in the second half of the season remains the goal.”

The big question is whether he returns to action in time for the European Championships in Birmingham from August 10-16. When he eventually returns, the Norwegian could find the opposition has upped their game in his absence too.

After winning the world indoor 3000m title for the second time, Josh Kerr is confidently talking about an attack on Hicham El Guerrouj’s long-standing world mile record of 3:43.13 at the London Diamond League on July 18. Isaac Nader of Portugal will be keen to add the European title to the world gold he won in Tokyo last year narrowly ahead of Jake Wightman.

Cole Hocker has already showed great form indoors this year, including a US mile record of 3:45.94, while his world 5000m title last year shows he has strength to go with the sizzling sprint finish that helped him earn the Olympic 1500m title.

The next generation is making its presence felt as well with Cam Myers of Australia running sub-3:30 for 1500m this month while still a teenager, whereas the even younger New Zealand prodigy Sam Ruthe turned 17 this week.

In his book, Bakken says the Norwegian Method sessions are “hard enough to adapt, controlled enough to repeat… The body adapts to stress, but only when it gets the opportunity. Train too hard, and the opportunity closes.”

Look out for our in-depth review of Bakken’s book on the AW website later this month.

Claudia’s collision course

Claudia Hollingsworth’s recent clash with Jess Hull in the 1500m final at the Australian Champs in Sydney is reminiscent of a similar tangle at the Los Angeles Olympics 42 years ago.

Bursting into the lead, Hull believed she had enough of a gap to cut in front of Hollingsworth, but after they made accidental contact Hull hit the floor. Hollingsworth was controversially disqualified for jostling but later reinstated and awarded the victory.

Hull’s father was particularly irate, claiming “we was robbed!” and that it "destroyed her weekend of creating some history", although he’s since apologised for his emotionally charged comments.

Of course, it is not quite as dramatic as the infamous incident between Mary Decker and Zola Budd in 1984. On that occasion Decker felt she was denied Olympic glory on home soil, while Budd, who stayed on her feet, was booed during the remainder of her race and rushed home amid death threats from die-hard Decker fans.

No doubt officials will be keeping a close eye on Hull and Hollingsworth if they both race at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow this summer, or even end up in the same heat at LA 2028.

Doha’s date change

Not surprisingly the Diamond League in Doha has been postponed from May 8 to June 19 due to the conflict in the Middle East. The only problem is that it's now due to take place the day before the Novuna UK Champs in Birmingham.

For many years British fans have been frustrated when medal contenders skip the national championships due to “injury” and often compete elsewhere. So it will be interesting to see if any Brits head for the desert and Diamond League glamour instead of a potentially cool and damp Alexander Stadium on the weekend of June 19-21.