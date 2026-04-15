Spring running apparel in the spotlight

The best kit for training during the current season.

RAB – Force Hoody - £55.00

This lightweight, versatile layer is perfect for the crisp mornings of spring to the heat of summer. The breathable and moisture-wicking Dryflo Solar fabric offers UPF40+ sun protection, meaning it adds protection as well as comfort to your training. The built-in lightweight hood adds another layer of protection from the sun or elements, should it be required.

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Tracksmith – Twilight Longsleeve - £80.00 & Twilight Shorts - £75.00

The Tracksmith Twilight collection are perfect pieces from springtime training. Combining lightweight, antimicrobial, high-gauge Italian yarns with classic New England styling for gear that performs well and has a classic silhouette.

The long sleeve is a running staple, perfect for colder seasons when a tee doesn’t cut it, but a jacket is too much.

The relaxed fit of the Twilight Shorts combines essential features with a great fit. 3 internal rear pockets are perfect for gels and sit securely in the centre of the back. An external rear zip pocket keeps keys secure, and the Polygiene inner liner prevents bacterial build-up and resists odour.

Light, breathable and moisture-wicking, the shorts are a perfect choice for spring training and racing.

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Keela – IS T-shirt - £29.95

For training on the trails, this insect repellent t-shirt provides a great layer of functional protection. The fabric has a built-in insect shield technology to keep the bugs at bay.

The shirt is a cotton and elastane mix with a tailored fit that works well on the move and offers long-life protection against the bugs and trail-dwelling insects.

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Keela – RADS T-Shirt with Stayfresh - £24.95

With added Polygiene stay fresh treatment, this shirt has built-in odour control to help keep the garment staying fresher for longer. Perfect for travelling, multi-day events or simply to save on washing, the shirt performs well and stays fresh.

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Smartwool – Classic Thermal Merino Base Layer Crew - £105.00

For cooler morning or twilight training, this merino base layer is ideal for retaining warmth and managing moisture, providing effective temperature regulation regardless of the temperature or your activity level.

The slim, contoured fit follows the body, allowing for freedom of movement. With flat seams and raglan sleeves, it’s one of the most comfortable base layers around and suitable as a standalone piece or under a lightweight jacket.

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Smartwool – Smartloft Hooded Jacket - £260.00

On cooler days, the Smartloft hooded jacket is a welcome addition to your workout wardrobe. With recycled wool insulation and zoned temperature control, it ensures comfort and warmth regardless of the weather.

A soft merino lining provides a luxurious feel on the inside, while the durable water repellent coating keeps the rain out on the outside. An adjustable hood adds further protection from the elements, and thumbholes on the cuffs help protect the hands.

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Keela – Nairn Polartec Fleece - £79.99

Designed to provide warmth and protection in a durable and lightweight form, the Polartec thermal pro fabric provides warmth without bulk in a super lightweight design.

Maintaining a soft and comfortable feel throughout the day, the thermal insulating properties are unbeatable. Use it as a standalone piece or as a layer; the fleece provides versatile protection in changeable conditions.

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Runderwear – Baselayer - £49.00

Soft to the touch and made with an engineered mesh construction, this base layer features zoned areas to both provide insulation and warmth as well as allow extra breathability.

Perfect under a lightweight jacket in the wind and rain, the shirt provides an exceptionally comfortable fit and helps keep you warm and dry. Its versatility makes it a year-round favourite.

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Runderwear – Merino Wool Running Boxer Shorts - £35.00

Engineered for comfort and a great fit that stays in place, these merino boxer shorts are the perfect underwear choice in any conditions. The Merino wicks away sweat, keeping you cool and chafe-free. When it comes to underwear, they are the perfect combination of performance and luxury.

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LiiteGuard – Glu-Tech 2in1 Shorts - €74.00

These shorts are designed with an innovative, broad elastic band in the hip and lumbar region. This stabilises the hips and activates the glute muscles for improved performance. The unique band creates a strong and supportive fit around the lumbar region and provides a never-before-experienced level of support and control.

The inner shorts feature stretch pockets, perfect for gels, while the outer shorts feature four-way stretch fabric to allow the perfect range of movement.

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ARTILECT – Sprint Tee - £70.00

Made for high-output activity, this base layer is constructed with a blend of 115gsm Merino wool, making it one of the lightest on the market!

The shirt has a super-soft handle and feels great against the skin, providing great moisture-wicking qualities and fast drying performance. It’s a semi-tailored fit with a nice degree of stretch and flat-lock seams to enhance movement and provide comfort in any conditions.

The Sprint tee is perfect as a baselayer or a standalone garment in warmer conditions.

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