Emile Cairess out of the London Marathon with injury

British runner had been hoping to threaten Mo Farah's national record on April 26.

Emile Cairess has pulled out of the TCS London Marathon with a calf injury.

The 28-year-old, who finished third at the 2024 London Marathon and fourth at the Olympics in Paris, struggled in training during March due to the problem.

Cairess had been planning to attack Mo Farah's British record of 2:05:11 which was set in Chicago in 2018.

Cairess said: “I am gutted to be withdrawing from the 2026 TCS London Marathon. After missing the 2025 race, I was so excited at the prospect of returning this year, but out of respect to both the race and the distance, I only want to be on the start line if I’m in the best possible condition.

“Unfortunately, the calf issue I sustained earlier in my training block means I am not currently where I need to be. I’ve done my best to be on the start line but unfortunately, I have to make the tough decision to withdraw. I wish everyone taking part the very best of luck and hope to be back at the TCS London Marathon next year.”

READ MORE: Patrick Dever interview

In a further update on the elite fields, Great Britain’s Alice Wright has also today withdrawn.

For the updated elite fields, see here for elite women and here for elite men where leading British contenders include Patrick Dever, Eilish McColgan, Mahamad Mahamed, Jessica Warner-Judd and Phil Sesemann.