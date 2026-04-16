Birmingham 2026 – home straight tickets and timetable released

Newly announced home straight seats for the European Athletics Champs go on sale from Tuesday April 21.

Organisers of the European Athletics Championships in Birmingham have confirmed that tickets will be released in the popular home straight at Alexander Stadium, as work continues to maximise every available seat for fans at the UK’s first-ever staging of the championships.

Demand for tickets continues to exceed expectations and, to ensure supporters can be part of this landmark moment for the West Midlands and for athletics, the release of newly unlocked home straight seating now provides additional availability for previously sold-out Friday, Saturday and Sunday evening sessions, as well as across all sessions from August 10-16.

Packed with medal events, the Friday, Saturday and Sunday evening sessions will give fans the chance to see some of Europe’s biggest stars in action, including Mondo Duplantis, Nadia Battocletti, Josh Kerr, Femke Bol, Mattia Furlani, Isaac Nader, Keely Hodgkinson and Georgia Hunter Bell, among many others.

Timings have also now been added to the Birmingham 2026 Championships timetable, helping fans plan which events they’d like to see, and when.

Cherry Alexander, championships director, said: “It’s fantastic to be able to announce more home straight seats for fans to be part of history in the making in Birmingham this summer.

“The home straight offers truly unmissable moments, and with just under four months to go until the UK hosts the European Athletics Championships for the first time, fans now have the chance to secure some of the very best views in the stadium.

“Demand for tickets has been huge, and next week’s ticket sales will move very quickly, so I’d encourage fans to sign up for a ticket alert to avoid missing out.”

To help build momentum, former European medallists Darren Campbell and Ashleigh Nelson joined the Birmingham 2026 team at Alexander Stadium to reflect on their careers and share their excitement about Birmingham hosting the European Athletics Championships.

Darren Campbell, European 100m champion in 1998, said: “I’ve spent much of my career staring down the home straight and it’s the place where dreams can be made or crushed in the blink of an eye. You can’t get closer to the action and it’s fantastic that these seats have been released, giving more fans the opportunity to grab some of the best seats in the house.

“Competing in front of a home crowd is something I know the Novuna GB & NI athletes will thrive on. With the crowd driving them on, it promises to be a truly exciting event, and I’m really looking forward to seeing Europe’s best athletes compete at Alexander Stadium.”

Ashleigh Nelson, European 4x100m champion in 2014, added: "It’s fantastic that the European Athletics Championships are coming to Birmingham.

“Athletes and fans alike will be incredibly excited to experience the championships at Alexander Stadium and having medalled at a European Championships I know what an honour it is to compete at such an amazing event. The team are going to love competing in front of their home crowd and it’s so exciting that there are more home straight tickets coming on sale.”