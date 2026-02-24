Jack Shayler wins Wokingham Half

Check out our latest endurance running round-up from the UK in recent days.

DAVID CLIFF WOKINGHAM HALF-MARATHON, Berkshire, February 22

In his debut over the distance, Jack Shayler, the 2023 BUCS cross-country fifth placer, won overall in 65:43.

The 26-year-old was clear of Ben Robinson, who won the Gloucester League cross-country the previous weekend, who took second in 66:22.

Chelsea Baker added the women’s race in 74:09 to pare a single second from her previous best set in Swansea last summer.

Further down in the women’s field, Alice Braham took 19 seconds from Kate Rennie’s time set here two years earlier, with a British Masters W50 best of 77:48.

Previous W60 best holder Sarah Gee set off at a time to beat Elspeth Turner’s 82:42, British best but fell short. She said: “I ran at 82:40 pace to 10 miles but realised couldn't maintain that to the end.”

Gee then backed off to wind up with 84:29.

Overall: 1 J Shayler (Abing) 65:3; 2 B Robinson B&W) 66:22; 3 D Bishop (Der) 66:35; 4 S Gebreselasse Belg) 67:27; 5 D Smale (Send) 67:34; 6 G Phillips (Beest) 67:36; 7 A Milne (HW) 68:05; 8 P Roddy (THH) ^8:06; 9 P Coates (Brain, M40) 68:25; 10 C Jones (W Tempo) 68:27; 11 T Beasley (BRAT) 68:30; 12 J Hutchins (Wok, M$0) 68:59

M40: 3 J Poole (Serp) 70:17; 4 D Blake (Wit) 71:10

M50: 1 W Green (Serp) 69:13; 2 O Green 75:20

M60: 1 R O’Brien (Read RR) 77:34; 2 M Slaney (BMH) 85:21

M70: 1 M Sheridan (Newb) 97:56

Women: 1 C Baker (B&W, W345) 74:09; 2 M Marchant (W tempo) 76:21; 3 G Kersey (Bas) 76:25; 4 A Braham (Ealing E, W50) 77:48; 5 C Williams (Candy) 79:10; 6 L Bailey (Strag, W40) 79:29

W50: 2 D Godwin (M’head) 87:50; 3 V Sesto (N For) 89:42

W55: 1 A Emmerson (Serp) 90:42

W60: 1 S Gee (Windle) 84:29; 2 S Harrison (G&G) 1:40:12; 3 C Marks (Read RR) 1:40:38

ATW BEDFORD HALF-MARATHON, February 22

Overall: 1 E Molloy (Belg) 71:40

M50: 1 S Meadows 76:31

Women: 1 N Lawrence (FVS) 83:11

W45: 1 E Fogg (N For) 87:00

BOURTON 10km, Gloucestershire, February 22

Overall: 1 M Lock (Wit) 31:21; 2 S Merry (Chelt, M40) 31:39

M60: 1 A Gardiner 34:45

M65: 1 T Walmsley (Monross) 38:09

Women: 1 I Brinsden (CLC) 35:39

W45: 1 K Jacobs (Ciren) 38:34

W50: 1 T Hinxman (Glouc) 39:48; 2 J Fairburn (Chelt) 41:15

W55: 1 R Cooke (Bucks & Stowe) 38:00; 2 F Maycock (W Tempo) 41:44

LOSTOCK 6, Lancashire, February 22

Overall: 1 M Crichton (Swinton) 30:10

Women: 1 L Hesketh (CleM, W40) 34:02

NETHERHALL 10, Maryport, Cumbria, February 22

Overall: 1 R Lightfoot (E’boro) 55:01

Women: 1 K Maltby (Borderm W40) 62:31

SNAKE LANE 10, Pocklington, East Yorkshire, February 22

Overall: 1 O Donkin (Barton) 50:25; 2 W Stangeway (Linc W) 50:46; 3 R Scott &R&Z) 51:06; 4 J Cummings (Ilk) 51:30; 5 M Rendell (Chapel All) 51:55; 6 M Anderson (Belg) 53:44

M45: 1 M Kearney (Elvet) 55:29

M50: 1 C Jones (R&Z) 56:32

M55: 1 R Ginn (Pock) 59:33

M60: 1 D West (H’gate) 63:12

Women: 1 K Wood (York) 57:14; 2 S Hunter (Ack, W35) 59:47; 3 L Thompson (York, W35) 61:52

W40: 1 H Cross (Pock) 62:30

W45: 1 A Watson (off ouch) 65:04

W50: 1 D Edmonson (Bing) 67:45

W60: 1 J Masterman (Goole) 75:11

TARPLEY 10 & 20, Suffolk, February 22

Daisy Glover won the 10-mile race overall by getting on for three minutes in a women’s course record of 54:53.

It was the Framlingham 34-year-old’s debut over the distance and followed a sixth spot in the UK Cross Challenge at Parliament Hill two weeks earlier.

Overall (10M): 1 D Glover (Fram) 54:53; 2 N Pollard (New J, M$5) 57:47

Women: 1 Glover 54:53

W55: 1 C Carter (New J) 68:58

Overall (20M): 1 A Beaumont (B Stort) 1:53:13; 2 S Haynes (W’bridge, M45) 1:55:41

Women: 1 R Moore (Bure) 2:11:40

W45: 1 K Sharman (Higham) 2:20:05

W50: 1 N Bennett (St Ed) 2:29:35

W60: 1 C Brown (Wym) 2:42:01

TUNBRIDGE WELLS HALF-MARATHON, Kent, February 22

Lucy Reid just lost out on an overall second spot, albeit more than five minutes down on overall winner Dillon Hobbs but won the women’s section by nearly 10 minutes in 74:41.

It was the 33-year-old’s first outing of the year and followed on from a 69:13 in Manchester in October and a 2:26:35 Marathon in Malaga in the middle of December.

Overall: 1 D Hobbs (Tun W) 68:21

M60: 1 G Aitkin Tun W) 86:19

Women: 1 L Reid (Ton) 74:41

W50: 1 S Alexander Ling) 86:10

W55: 1 S Alvarez (Seaf) 94:45

WINCHESTER 10km, Hampshire, February 22

Overall: 1 A Fyfe (Belg) 30:45; 2 C Gidlow (Stoke, M45) 31:58

M80: 1 G Newton (Tad) 57:20

Women: 1 L Johnston 40:07

POLLOCK PARK 10km, Glasgow, February 2

Overall: Kyle Fleming 35:54

W60: Veronica Connochie 58:07

Cross-country

LINDSAYS SCOTTISH NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS, Falkirk, February 21

Men (10km): 1 J Crowe (Centr) 30:41; 2 B Potrykus (I’clyde) 30:55; 3 F Ross-Davie (Garsc) 31:02; 4 H Hickey (Centr) 31:08; 5 T Spencer (Glas U) 31:12; 6 J Burns (Shett) 31:20; 7 A Thompson (Centr) 31:39; 8 M Knowles (C’thy) 31:42; 9 K Campbell (Cambus) 31:51; 10 H Henriksen (Edin U) 31:55; 11 C Smith (Cambus) 32:03; 12 H Pagett (S’earn) 32:06; 13 F Lydon (C’thy) 32:13; 14 F Todd (C’thy) 32:16; 15 G Smith (Cambus) 32:18; 16 L Beagley (Centr) 32:28; 17 L Hannigan (Kilb) 32:33; 18 A Marshall (Centr) 32:33; 19 M Pryde (Loth) 32:34; 20 R Donald (Dund H) 32:41

M40: D Cummins (Cors) 32:47

M50: J Tole (Metro) 34:09

M60: G Parker (Perth R) 43:23

M70: B McLinden (Moth) 49:41

TEAM: 1 Centr 71; 2 C’thy 135; 3 Cambus 189; 4 Cors 206; 5 Shett 294; 6 A’deen 321

U20 (7.6km): 1 J Alexander (Garsc) 24:10; 2 A Baird (I’ness) 24:18; 3 I Jordan (Centr) 24:21; 4 L Thomas (Ross C) 24:22; 5 A Nugent (Giff N) 24:26; 6 A Maclean (Giff N) 24:39; 7 R Taylor (Lass) 24:39; 8 J Conor (Giff N) 24:41; 9 G Griffiths (Giff N) 24:49; 10 K Hardie (Harm) 25:00

TEAM: 1 Giff N 28; 2 Lass 60; 3 Stir U 106; 4 Edin U 124

U17 (5.9km): 1 D Kinnaird (Cambus) 18:42; 2 B Baillie (E Kilb) 19:00; 3 L Muir (Giff N) 19:10; 4 C Dick (Giff N) 19:13; 5 A Street (Kilb) 19:16; 6 A Fraser-Moodie (Spr’brn) 19:24; 7 B Sutherland (Ross C) 19:26; 8 T Chmielowski (Cors) 19:32; 9 D Hendry (Garsc) 19:36; 10 H MacMillan (Falk VH) 19:37

TEAM: 1 Giff N 49; 2 Gala 68; 3 Fallk VH 87; 4 Cambus 92

U15 (4.3km): 1 L Anderson (Anst) 13:56; 2 H Robinson (Dund H) 14:01; 3 T Comer (Edin) 14:06; 4 J Foley (Moorf) 14:13; 5 A Kinghorn (Falk VH) 14:18; 6 B Upfold (Falk VH) 14:25; 7 R Beattie (Harm) 14:26; 8 C McNab (Edin) 14:27; 9 A Walker (Tev) 14:31; 10 T Ibbs (Tm E Loth) 14:37

TEAM: 1 Falk VH 74; 2 Giff N 80; 3 Harm 104; 4 Edin 122

U13 (3.4km): 1 A Whyte (Dunfer) 11:30; 2 C Cooke (Kil’k) 11:33; 3 C Cameron (Giff N) 11:39; 4 C Brown (Cambus) 11:42; 5 L Reid (I’clyde) 11:46; 6 A Hilton (Perth S) 12:00; 7 T Fraser-Moodie (Spr’brn) 12:01; 8 R McLean (Law) 12:03; 9 L McMahon (Perth S) 12:05; 10 A James (I’clyde) 12:09

TEAM: 1 Giff N 61; 2 Perth S 73; 3 S’earn 145; 4 Shett 154

Women (10km): 1 L Muir (Dund H) 35:00; 2 S Adkin (Moorf) 35:13; 3 N Lang (Glas U) 35:41; 4 M Millar (Centr, W40) 36:17; 5 E McNicol (Glas U) 36:20; 6 K Walker (Edin) 36:41; 7 N Scott (Edin) 36:53; 8 C Stewart (Shett) 36:57; 9 K Dickson (C’thy) 37:10; 10 E Crombie (C’thy) 37:17; 11 E MacKinnon (Cambus) 37:21; 12 G Whelan (Centr) 37:34;.13 G Pow (C’thy) 37:39; 14 C Glen (Spr’brn) 37:44; 15 A Hedley (Centr) 37:55; 16 C Wright (Edin U) 38:11; 17 A Jones (Stir U) 38:27; 18 B Bergstrand (C’thy) 38:40; 19 M Padmanabhan (Garsc) 38:45; 20 C MacDonald (Bella R) 38:54

W50: A Mason (Shett) 42:51

W60: C Mantle (Lauder) 46:18

W70: R Ewing (Loth) 60:04

TEAM: 1 C’thy 131; 2 Edin 221; 3 Shett 242; 4 Glas U 248; 5 Cambus 281; 6 Edin U 319

U20 (7.6km): 1 C Griffiths (Edin U) 28:46; 2 C-R Burton (Edin U) 28:51; 3 T Wright (Edin U) 29:15; 4 I Marshall (Edin U) 29:22; 5 E McLennan (Giff N) 29:27; 6 J Taylor (Edin) 29:32; 7 A Stewart (Storn) 29:57; 8 A Mourao (Cors) 30:19; 9 I Mansley (Edin U) 30:19; 10 I Ogg (Falk VH) 30:33

TEAM: 1 Edin U 7; 2 Giff N 40; 3 Glas U 51; 4 St And U 54

U17 (5.9km): 1 R Caves (Harm) 22:21; 2 M Gairn (Aird) 22:29; 3 H Simpson (Giff N) 22:36; 4 A Macaulay (Giff N) 22:44; 5 G Barry (I’clyde) 23:09; 6 K Rankine (Gala) 23:30; 7 A Richardson (Gala) 23:39; 8 I Moran (Moorf) 23:43; 9 C Wright (Lass) 23:47; 10 L Buchan (Harm) 23:58

TEAM: 1 Giff N 26; 2 Harm 28; 3 I’clyde 60; 4 Gala 63

U15 (4.3km): 1 E Taylor (A’deen) 15:44; 2 N Clark (E Kilb) 15:47; 3 E Daunt (Edin) 15:49; 4 L Connell (S’earn) 15:56; 5 E Nicholson (Giff N) 16:12; 6 C Comisso (Ross C) 16:13; 7 C Simpson (Giff N) 16:16; 8 Z Baillie (E Kilb) 16:21; 9 Isla Reekie 16:25; 10 E Cameron (Giff N) 16:31

TEAM: 1 Giff N 44; 2 A’deen 97; 3 Dund H 121; 4 Edin 188

U13 (3.4km): 1 M Glass Park (A’deen) 11:51; 2 A Boyle (Law) 12:31; 3 R Davidson (Gala) 12:37; 4 K McNab (Edin) 12:49; 5 M Lee (Gala) 12:49; 6 I Patterson (Harm) 12:57; 7 K Swift (Perth S) 12:58; 8 C Cameron Laing (VPCG) 13:02; 9 I Souter (I’ness) 13:06; 10 S Williams (Kilb) 13:09

TEAM: 1 Gala 45; 2 Edin 94; 3 Perth S 94; 4 I’ness 100

Fell

BIRKRIGG, Ulverston, February 22

Overall (5km/170m): 1 P Stock (Helm, H) 22:26; 2 B Gard-Storry (Amble) 22:52; 3 Xavi Salcedo 23:28; 4 Z Sumner (Amble, U18) 23:32; 5 B Procter (Helm, H, M40) 23:54; 6 M Fleming (Amble) 24:08

M50: S Smith (Glaxo) 25:35

M60: D Wilson (Bowl) 28:15

M70: N Hewitt (Bowl) 32:40

Women: 1 H Smith (Wharf, W40) 26:20; 2 J Hayes (Sett, U20) 28:47; 3 L Booth (Glaxo) 29:17; 4 J Sherrington (Amble) 29:39

W50: J Wilkinson (Helm, H) 31:34

W60: C Evans (Sett) 32:10

FLOWER SCAR, Todmorden, February 21

Overall (13km/660m): 1 J Eastwood (Slaith) 67:41; 2 D Tattersall (Bury) 68:06; 3 A Laycock (Clay) 68:50; 4 R Bathgate (Leeds UOFR) 70;19; 5 Ben Farrar 70:34; 6 B Gillespie (N Leeds FR) 71:32

M55: Adam Deavin 76:36

M60: G Goodwin (Acc RR) 76:47

M65: I Ferguson (Bing) 87:15

M70: D Collins (Tod) 97:37

TEAM: 1 Leeds UOFR 31; 2 Wharf 43; 3 Clay 57

Women: 1 J Fisher (Dark Pk) 90:44; 2 Isobel Turner 92:46; 3 Sarah Bevan (W50) 93:35; 4 T Entwistle (Calder V, W55) 96:57

W60: K Brierley (Tod) 98:27

TEAM: Leeds UOFR 35

DOCTORS GATE (English championships counter), Hayfield, February 21

Overall (12.7M/2820ft): 1 F Grant (Dark Pk) 90:45; 2 B Rothery (Ilkley) 90:49; 3 C Larkin (N’land F) 94:36; 4 H Bolton (Kesw) 95:39; 5 C Allmond (Amble) 95:47; 6 T Simpson (Amble) 97:12; 7 E Allan (Helm H) 97:19; 8 S Bentham (Ilkley) 97:53; 9 D Haworth (Mat) 98:03; 10 J Clay (Kesw) 98:09; 11 G Foster (Kesw, M40) 98:20; 12 S Stead (Kesw) 98:38; 13 M Kenyon (Dark Pk) 98:47; 14 O Dawson (N Fells) 99:04; 15 G Greenhow (Amble, M45) 99:18

M50: G Mulholland (Calder V) 1:43:58

M55: K Gray (Calder V) 1:49:06

M60: I Holmes (Bing) 2:01:15

M65: G Dawson (Bowl) 2:16:39

M70: S Entwistle (Penn) 2:32:36

TEAM: 1 Kesw 54; 2 Amble 67; 3 Dark Pk 69; 4 Penn 185; 5 Helm H 246

M40 TEAM: Calder V 46

M50 TEAM: Calder V 10

M60 TEAM: Kesw 9

Women: 1 C Lambert (Kesw) 1:54:58; 2 S Willhoit (Mercia) 2:01:32; 3 P Wardley (Dark Pk) 2:01:34; 4 L Mitchell (Truro) 2:03:40; 5 P Cooke (Ack) 2:04:15; 6 G Culling (Helm H) 2:04:50; 7 M Browne (Wharf) 2:07:24; 8 R Tyson (Tod) 2:08:21; 9 R Ratcliffe (Sadd) 2:09:07; 10 S Richardson (Calder V, W45) 2:09:25

W50: L Osborn (Kesw) 2:13:56

W55: J Powell (Wharf) 2:23:35

W60: E Batt (Dark Pk) 2:09:41

W65: J Meeks (B’dale) 2:25:37

TEAM: 1 Dark Pk 30; 2 Helm H 35; 3 Kesw 38; 4 Wharf 58

W40 TEAM: Ilkley 35

W50 TEAM: Ilkley 25