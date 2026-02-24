Keely Hodgkinson and Georgia Hunter Bell face world champ Lilian Odira in Eugene

British duo will take on the reigning world gold medallist from Kenya in the Prefontaine Classic on July 4.

The one-two-three from last year's World Championships women's 800m will go head to head at the Prefontaine Classic on July 4 in Eugene, Oregon.

Hodgkinson is fresh from a world indoor record of 1:54.87 in Lievin this month but she was beaten by training partner Hunter Bell and Odira at the Worlds in Tokyo last September.

Hunter Bell also won bronze in the 1500m at the Olympics in 2024 when Hodgkinson won the Olympic 800m title.

As a student-athlete at University of California, Berkeley, Hunter Bell first raced at Hayward Field in Eugene at the 2017 Pac-12 Championships.

When Odira won in Tokyo she ran a personal best of 1:54.62 — the seventh-fastest time in history — beating a championships record that had stood for more than 42 years.

The Prefontaine Classic will take place on July 3-4 with the Mutola 800m, which is named after the multiple winner of the women's 800m at this event, scheduled for July 4.