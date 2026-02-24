Share

Search

Select to search website or magazine archives
WebsiteMagazine Archives
Website  search
Magazine archive search

Keely Hodgkinson and Georgia Hunter Bell face world champ Lilian Odira in Eugene

AW News Meetings Keely Hodgkinson and Georgia Hunter Bell face world champ Lilian Odira in Eugene

Keely Hodgkinson and Georgia Hunter Bell face world champ Lilian Odira in Eugene

Log out
AW
Published: 24th February, 2026
Updated: 24th February, 2026
BY Jason Henderson

British duo will take on the reigning world gold medallist from Kenya in the Prefontaine Classic on July 4.

The one-two-three from last year's World Championships women's 800m will go head to head at the Prefontaine Classic on July 4 in Eugene, Oregon.

Hodgkinson is fresh from a world indoor record of 1:54.87 in Lievin this month but she was beaten by training partner Hunter Bell and Odira at the Worlds in Tokyo last September.

Lilian Odira (Getty)

Hunter Bell also won bronze in the 1500m at the Olympics in 2024 when Hodgkinson won the Olympic 800m title.

As a student-athlete at University of California, Berkeley, Hunter Bell first raced at Hayward Field in Eugene at the 2017 Pac-12 Championships.

Keely Hodgkinson and Georgia Hunter Bell (Getty)

When Odira won in Tokyo she ran a personal best of 1:54.62 — the seventh-fastest time in history — beating a championships record that had stood for more than 42 years. 

The Prefontaine Classic will take place on July 3-4 with the Mutola 800m, which is named after the multiple winner of the women's 800m at this event, scheduled for July 4.

AW
athletes mentioned
Stay in THE KNOW  
Sign up for free AW newsletter 

Stay in the know

Sign up to the free AW newsletter here

AW is the UK’s No.1 website, magazine and social media hub for road racing, track and field, cross country, walks, trail running, fell running, mountain running and ultra running, avidly followed by runners, athletes and fans alike.
Copyright © 2026 All Rights Reserved
cross
Secret Link