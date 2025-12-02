Cross-country runners race for South of England Inter-Counties titles

The South of England Inter-Counties and Masters Champs took place at Greenford last weekend.

SOUTH OF ENGLAND INTER-COUNTIES CHAMPIONSHIPS, Greenford, November 29

Held in conjunction with the Southern Masters championships, the event returned to the calendar after being forced to cancel last year due to the alleged severe weather conditions on the difficult Shotover course at Oxford,

Horsendon Hill was drafted into use this year and it was the youngest girls. race that was the first away and Madison Kindler continued her recent unbeaten run. However, despite having three in the top six her Essex quartet lost out in the team stakes to hosts Middlesex.

Traditionally the event does not have a senior men’s championship so the focus among seniors was on the women.

There, Kate O’Neill, the Inter-Counties sixth placer, had the biggest win of the meeting with a 35-second margin over Kent’s Phoebe Barker.

The under-20 women ran with their elder sisters and Anna Mae Bloomfield finished fourth overall but her county could do no better than another fourth behind Kent

Joseph Scanes has had a good autumn and, here, rounded off his recent performances that included a fastest lap in the Mansfield relays, with a solid under-17 win over Kent team mate Freddie Gibson and the team was also theirs.

The first two in the under-17 women’s race were well away and it was Molly Smithers who put in a narrow win over Kent’s Sophie Richmond, as she led Middlesex to the team title.

Elsewhere in the younger races, Summer Smith gave Essex a second girls win by adding the under-15 girls’ event, whilst Byron Roberts led Sussex to the under-15 boys’ team title.

One of the closest races was in the under-13 boys’ event where the hosts’ Luca Da Silva just got the nod for Middlesex over Eddie Shawcross-Campbell and Zac Evans.

U17 Men: 1 J Scanes (Kent) 15:46; 2 F Gibson (Kent) 15:55; 3 F Lumber-Fry (Sx) 15:55

TEAM: 1 Kent 40; 2 Surrey 62; 3 Hants 78

U15: 1 B Roberts (Sx) 13:13; 2 C Nicholson (Mx) 13;18; 3 O McDonald (Herts) 13:20

TEAM: 1 Sussex 29; 2 Middx 35; 3 Surrey 47

U13: 1 L Da Silva (Middx0 10:20; 2 E Shawcross-Campbell (Hants) 10:20; 3 Z Evans (Kent) 10:22

TEAM: 1 Surrey 30; 2 Middx 70; 3 Bucks 74

Women: 1 K O’Neill (Ex) 20:49; 2 P Barker (Kent) 21:24; 3 A Barnes (Kent) 21:43; 4 J Dos Santos (Mx) 22;10; 5 H Clark (Kent) 22:11; 6 M Barker (Ex) 22:12

TEAM: 1 23; 2 Kent 27; 3 Surrey 43

U20: 1 A Bloomfield (Sy) 22:03; 2 L Delvendahl (Mx) 22:29; 3 A Laurence (Kent) 22;47

TEAM: 1 Kent 29; 2 Sussex 47; 3 Middx 61

U17: 1 S Allen (Mx) 17:55; 2 S Richmond (Kent) 17:57; 3 M Smithers (Sx) 18:18

TEAM: 1 Middx 25; 2 Sussex 51; 3 Surrey 59

U15: 1 S Smith (Essex) 14:16; 2 I Buchanen (Sx) 14:21; 3 P Guest (Surrey) 14:40

TEAM: 1 Surrey 30; 2 Essex 31; 3 Sussex 53

U13: 1 M Kindler (Essex) 10:58; 2 C Barclay (Middx) 11:05; 3 S Lange (Surrey) 11:09

TEAM: 1 Middx 33; 2 Surrey 40; 3 Essex 42

SOUTH OF ENGLAND MASTERS CHAMPIONSHIPS, Greenford, November 29

Held in conjunction with the area Inter-Counties championship, the men’s event saw a victory for Brighton’s Zared Arasaretnam-Hale in the youngest men’s age range covering men aged 40-49 as all the men’s age groups ran together.

Team-mate Howard Bristow finished third overall to claim the M50 gold, whilst further back, Colin Ridley and Paul Spowage led Colchester Harriers to the M60 team golds.

The women Masters were for those aged over 40 and it was South West Inter-Counties Masters champion Erin Willmers who ran out a comfortable winner to lead her Winchester Running Club trio to W40 team gold.

This was ahead of the Stragglers pair of Nic Douglas and leading W50 Sophie Biggs, whilst their club scored well in the over-60s and where their Pam McHutchon took W65 gold but in neither the men’s nor the women’s races were the over-70s catered for with awards.

M40 plus: 1 Z Arasaretnam-Hale (B&H) 34:52; 2 M Stone (Newb) 35:28; 3 H Bristow (B&H, M50) 35:50; 4 J Brotchie (Herne H) 36:03

M45: 1 B Harrold (S Lon) 36:12; 2 M Smith (Ton) 37:30; 3 B Gerrard (Newb) 37:32

M50: 2 B Paviour (Herne H) 36:37; 3 A McCarron (QPH) 36:53

M55: 1 T Booth (G&G) 37:38; 2 S Aiken (Trent P) 39:04; 3 M Morris (Rane) 39:10

M60: 1 C Ridley (Col H) 40:15; 2 P Spowage (Col H) 40:41; 3 M Kwint (Win RC) 41:41

M65: 1 D Ogden (S Lon) 41:56; 2 C Finill (Harr) 42:10; 3 M Twomey (Read) 43:44

M40 TEAM: 1 Newbury 18; 2 Wycombe Phoenix 31; 3 Trent Park 46

M50 TEAM: 1 Medway & Maidstone 29

M60 TEAM: 1 Colchester H 13

Women W40 plus: 1 E Willmers (Win RC) 22;44; 2 N Douglas (Strag) 23:10; 3 S Biggs (Strag, W50) 23:50

W45: 1 N Archer (S Lon) 24:05; 2 T Anderson (Win RC) 24:08; 3 A Greenwood (Trent P) 25:17

W50: 2 S Fry (E’brne) 26:10; 3 G Hoppe (Soton) 26:55

W55: 1 J Brown (E’brne) 24:39; 2 S Bailey (QPH) 26:12; 3 V Filsell (TH&H) 26:22

W60: 1 P Major (S Lon) 29:45

W65: 1 P McHutchon (Strag) 30:02; 2 C White (Lon H) 30:12; 3 R Miller (Lon H) 30:15

W70: 1 M Statham-Berry (Ling) 30:36

W40 TEAM: 1 Winchester RC 17; 2 Trent P 32; 3 Wimbledon Windmilers 78

W50 TEAM: 1 Eastbourne Rovers 16; 2 Stragglers 30; 3 Winchester RC 35

W60 TEAM: 1 Stragglers 18

DUNBARTONSHIRE CHAMPIONSHIPS, Balloch, November 29

Men (2.2M): 1 A Kirk Kirkin) 32:14; 2 C Smith (W End) 32:26; 3 M Miller (C’dale) 33:01

M40: S Henderson (W’lands CC) 33:51

M50: C Hunter (VPCG) 35:04

M60: S Elliott (Kikrin) 38:35

TEAM: 1 Kirkin 34; 2 Garsc 43; 3 W’lands CC 52

U17 (3M): D Hendry (Garsc) 17:55

TEAM: Garsc 8

U15 (3M): M Connolly (Garsc) 19:29

TEAM: Garsc 6

U13 (2M): K Patel (Garsc) 13:34

TEAM: Garsc 6

U11 (1M): M Wray (Garsc) 6:50

TEAM: Garsc 10

Women (5.2M): 1 L Brown (Garsc) 34:53; 2 E Stewart (VPCG) 37:11; 3 S Canty (Dumb) 37:31

W40: G Blee (Garsc) 38:56

W50: K Patel (W End) 40:07

W60: R O’Sullivan (Kirkin) 47:30

U20: H Cordner (Helen) 40:40

TEAM: Garsc 16

U17 (3M): F Matheson (VPCG) 21:35

U15 (3M): Z McPherson (Helen) 21:29

U13 (2M): C Cameron Laing (VPCG) 14:00

U11 (1M): N Rodgers (Garsc) 7:22

TEAM: Garsc 8

NORTH DISTRICT LEAGUE, Nairn, November 29

Men (XC): 1 R Regan (I’ness) 26:48; 2 L Thomas (Ross C, U20) 26:51; 3 L Oates (gst) 27:33; 4 J Wilson (Moray) 27:47; 5 G Lennox (E Suth, M40) 28:08

M50: R Burnett (I’ness) 30:44

U17 (XC): 1 E Thompson (I’ness) 23:30; 2 F McLuckie (Moray) 23:43; 3 C Thompson (I’ness) 24:49

TEAM: 1 Moray 287; 2 I’ness 198; 3 Ross C 186

U15 (XC): 1 C Bowie (ITRC) 17:43; 2 F Herren (Forres) 17:54; 3 A Grant (I’ness) 17:58

TEAM: 1 I’ness 286; 2 Ross C 285; 3 ITRC 100

U13 (XC): 1 J Fitter (I’ness) 13:13; 2 L Bowie (ITRC) 13:24; 3 R Rennie (I’ness) 13:46

TEAM: 1 I’ness 294; 2 Ross C 270; 3 ITRC 99

U11 (XC): M Souter (I’ness) 5:48

TEAM: I’ness 294

Women (XC): 1 H Leigh (I’ness, W40) nt; 2 C Graves (HHR); 3 S Hodgson (HHR); 4 G Waterston (Moray); 5 M Owen (HHR)

W50: H Cameron (Forres)

TEAM: 1 HHR 387; 2 Forres 348; 3 Moray 332

U17 (XC, all I’ness): 1 A Meek 19:24; 2 A Howard 20:19; 3 S Simpson 22:44

TEAM: 1 I’ness 297; 2 Ross C 192; 3 P’head 190

U15 (XC): 1 N Doorley (I’ness) 19:39; 2 C Comisso (Ross C) 20:05; 3 R Campbell (N Uist) 20:31

TEAM: 1 I’ness 291; 2 Ross C 285; 3 P’head 184

U13 (XC): 1 H Reid (P’head) 12:58; 2 K Grant (I’ness) 13:02; 3 I Soutar (I’ness) 13:45

TEAM: 1 I’ness 294; 2 HHR 277; 3 Ross C 185

U11 (XC): V Mackenzie (Cal Pen) 6:04

TEAM: I’ness 286

Multi-terrain

SIDLAW ULTRA, Glamis Castle, Forfar, November 29

Overall (69km): Gregor Malcolm 5:57:12

Women: Tilly Hamilton 7:14:49

Fell

FAMOUS GROUSE. Birch Vale, New Mills, November 30

Overall (8.4km/335m): 1 J Mercer (Penn) 35:30; 2 S Soles (Penn) 35:58; 3 J Williams (G’dale) 37:38; 4 J Thorp (Penn) 38:08

M40: J Brunnock (Bux) 40:09

M50: M Johnson (Stock H Staffs) 40:30

M60: J Trueman (Penn) 48:15

M70: A Bocking (Ches HR) 63:50

Women: 1 C Williams (Sinfin) 43:25; 2 J Mosley (Penn) 44:12; 3 R Philbin (Stock H) 445:38; 4 A Wildman (Penn, W40) 48:45

W50: J Pickard (Stock H) 51:50

W60: Jane Mellor 52:43

W70: J Forrester (Belpr) 69:09

LEE MILL RELAY, Rossendale, November 30

Overall (4x6.2M/1115ft): 1 Hogia Hebog 3:26:10 (J Hiom 51:47, C Llewelyn 53:54, E Jones 52:02, R Jones 48:27); 2 Macc 3:30:58 (J Pickard 49:54, N Booker 55:52, A Bunyan 50:48, O Smyth 54:24); 3 S Shorts 3:33:20 (A Wright 53:17, D Bennett 58:55, S Scholes 55:36, D Clarke 45:32)

M40: Barl 3:34:48 (T Corrigan 54:37, D Mirfield 51:18, A Berry 57:10, B Whitehead 51:43)

Mixed: 1 Holm 3:57:02 (S Cromwell 69:46, H Haigh 59:17, J Wood 55:33, P Needham 52:26); 2 Hundermoor 4:13:52 (R Wells 56:48, M Wild 76:15, P Mather 51:54, E Mather 68:55)

Women: 1 Quasi R 4:19:51 (L Waller 67:05, L Parker 68:52, J Berskyte 63:29, J Wells 60:25); 2 Macc 4:28:10 (F Baddley 65:47, H Saunders 64:37, R Lawrance 76:02, F Blagg 61:44); 3 RHAC 4:36:15 (K Welsby 62:54, S Harrison 69:26, J Ransome 72:55, D Dignan 71:00)

W40: TAC 4:56:39 (M Ralphson 61:07, L Parker 79:12, C Priestley 84:44, L Hargreaves 71:36)

BASLOW BOLT, Baslow, November 29

Overall (12km/400m): 1 A Heyes (Dark Pk) 51:29; 2 A Raynard (Kake) 54:20; 3 David Green 55:01; 4 G Hopkinson (Mat) 56:41; 5 T Bill (TB Tri) 547:57; 6 L Turner (Dron, M40) 58:01

M50: Stephen Edwards 61:46

M60: J McMurtry (Ashb) 69:14

M70: J Gorman (Totley) 92:50

Women: 1 L Heyes (Hallam) 61:37; 2 R Whyte-Wilding (Belg) 62:47; 3 Charlotte Staniland 62:53; 4 C Jenneson (Bux) 64:15

W40: S Thorp (Beaum) 72:07

W60: J Crowson (Dark Pk) 80:07