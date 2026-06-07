Audrey Werro springs a shock on Keely Hodgkinson

Swiss records the third-fastest time in history to defeat the Olympic champion, while Cooper Lutkenhaus further underlines his talent with a win beyond his years in Stockholm.

If ever there was a perfect illustration of just how rapidly that standards are rising in the 800m, it came at an edition of the Stockholm Diamond League meeting on Sunday evening (June 7) that produced remarkable results in both the women’s and men’s races.

Given her form so far in 2026 and her much-publicised pursuit of the world record, Keely Hodgkinson breaking her own British record, with a time of 1:54.33, wasn’t a great shock. What did raise eyebrows, however, was that the run was only good enough for second place, as Switzerland’s Audrey Werro produced the third-fastest time in history as she hit the line in 1:53.98. She is the first woman to run under 1:54 in 43 years.

On a night of surprises that included Mondo Duplantis’ first pole vault defeat since 2023, it was another upset for the Olympic Stadium crowd to digest. They had so much to take in as the sun shone and the drama unfolded on this most historic and atmospheric of stages.

The onlookers may well also have witnessed the early stages of one of the great careers. Cooper Lutkenhaus is only 17, yet he is a world indoor champion and took to the Diamond League with the greatest of ease.

Would racing a top-class field over 800m outdoors in Europe for the first time faze him? Not in the slightest. Yes, the Olympic and world champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi was missing, but the American teenager made his winning time of 1:42.70 look routine as he eased his way past Paris silver medallist Marco Arop, who wound up second in 1:43.11.

Just as Jarmila Kratochvilova’s mark of 1:53.28 is being reeled in by this current generation of women, so the pursuit of David Rudisha’s record of 1:40.91 from London 2012 is beginning to look like a plausible target in the future for the men.

It’s worth noting that this was Hodgkinson’s first 800m outdoors this year and, given that she opted to compete over 400m at the Rome Diamond League last week, training has looked a little different of late.

It’s also worth noting that Werro, a European under-23 champion last year, has been posting notice of her potential, not least with a then world-leading 1:56.56 at the Rabat Diamond League on May 31.

But, with the pacing lights set at 1:54.00, when Britain’s Olympic gold medallist made her move to strike with around 300m to go in the Swedish capital, all looked to be following a familiar script.

Yet Werro refused to go quietly and, with a turn of closing speed that surprised both her opponent and herself, hit the front to secure the most significant win of her career so far. Already, it sets up the European Championships 800m final in August beautifully.

“Massive respect to Audrey – that was incredible racing from her and she helped me to run faster today,” said Hodgkinson after a race that also saw an impressive Diamond League debut from young American Roisin Willis, who clocked a PB of 1:57.56 to finish third.

“I was glad of her pushing me throughout the race and then fighting me to the line at the end – but I won't let that happen again. I wasn't expecting that from her today and I thought she'd come back to me at the end, but such a surprise is good for me and for each other, and it's really great for the event, it's getting so much faster now.

“I still believe in myself. The world record is still my goal in London next month and I still believe I can do it.”

Werro added: “I still need to process, I am still in shock at this performance! When the pacemaker dropped out, I decided to follow Keely as long as possible and I gave it everything I had. It's really crazy.”

As for Lutkenhaus, his ability to astound continues. With the field through halfway in 49.99, the men’s contest was warming up perfectly and, though Arop opted to take charge, the American was quietly putting himself in prime position. The u20 word record-holder’s motto for the year is to “send it” whenever he races and he duly did that to blow by his Canadian opponent.

“I feel great,” said Lutkenhaus, whose European tour now moves on to the Bislett Games in Oslo. “It was my first [outdoor] 800m race of the season so to come away with the victory with athletes like that in the race I am really happy.

“The race went exactly to plan, I put myself in a good position with 200m to go, having slowly moved up in the field. I focused on myself throughout the race and did not worry too much about anyone else. Timewise I am pleased but mostly I just wanted the win today.”

Algeria’s Slimane Moula was third in 1:43.41, while British world and Commonwealth medallist Ben Pattison clocked 1:43.70, the second time he has run under 1:44. It was an encouraging run, despite his insistence that “something isn’t clicking”.

It didn’t all run smoothly for Cameron Myers over 1500m, either. The Australian who turns 20 on Tuesday arrived in Sweden as the world leader with 3:29.85 and an impressive body of work already behind him.

Just as it looked like he might be about to add a Stockholm victory to his list of accolades, Yared Nuguse stepped forward to win the arm wrestle and the race in the closing metres with a season’s best of 3:30.11 to Myers’ 3:30.32. Timothy Cheruiyot was third in 3:30.67.

“I waited and bided my time, and trusted I had another gear in the final metres,” said Nuguse, who missed out on the world championships last year but has started his season promisingly with two Diamond League wins. “2026 is all about me getting my reputation back and showing everyone and proving to myself that I'm still a threat.”

Nuguse’s compatriot Melissa Jefferson-Wooden has also started her outdoor season strongly. There was 200m defeat to Julien Alfred in Rome a few days ago but it came in her fastest ever season-opening time. In Stockholm, the world champion blasted to 100m victory in 10.84 (0.8), also the fastest she’s ever opened over that distance.

Behind her, world 200m silver medallist Amy Hunt enjoyed a landmark performance as she lowered her PB and broke the 11-second barrier for the first time with 10.97. She is only the fourth British woman ever to do so.

Meanwhile, there was another Diamond League win for Kenny Bednarek in the men's 200m. After winning Rabat in 19.69, he followed that up with 19.87 (1.0) to see off Sinesipho Dambile (20.10) and Courtney Lindsay (20.24).

Honours in the men's 400m went to South Africa’s Zakithi Nene, who came out on top in 44.48 over the Jacory Patterson of the USA (44.69) and Jereem Richards’ 44.87, while there was a Brazilian one-two in the men’s 400m hurdles. The fine season of Alison Dos Santos continued as he won in 47.11 from compatriot Matheus Lima’s PB of 47.73. It was also the quickest race of Germany’s Emil Agyekum, who was third in 47.72.

The women's 3000m steeplechase produced a meeting record, with Tunisia's Marwa Bouzayni running 8:59.28 and Elise Thorner producing the fifth-fastest run in British history of 9:11.01 to finish second. Gabrielle Jennings of the USA was third in 9:12.02.

Soufiane El Bakkali won his second consecutive Diamond League meeting, following up first place in Rabat with his run of 8:10.40 to win from the Kenyan duo of Edmund Serem and Abraham Kibiwot.

Full results here.