Stockholm stunned as Mondo Duplantis tastes defeat

Kurtis Marschall springs major shock as world record-holder's 40-event winning streak comes to an end on home turf.

It didn’t quite make sense. Mondo Duplantis doesn’t finish second. At least he hadn’t since 2023. When there is an occasion to rise to – such as the Stockholm Diamond League at an Olympic Stadium that was packed out because the vast majority of the crowd has come to see him compete – the 26-year-old does it.

Just not this time. A year on from the sun-kissed Swedish night where he raised the men’s pole vault world record to 6.28m at this same venue, the two-time Olympic champion found himself apologising to his fans for coming up short for the first time since the Monaco Diamond League of three years ago.

Right from his failed first attempt at his opening height of 5.60m, Duplantis didn’t quite seem himself. Even when he went well clear second time round, there was more of a stutter about the attempt than the usual easy swagger. There was first-time success at his next height, 5.80m, but that was as high as the man who has taken that world record to 6.31m this year would go.

Two failures at 6.00m and then a missed last-ditch attempt at 6.05m meant he would have to settle for second. His 40-event winning streak had come to an end.

The man in first place was Australia’s Kurtis Marschall, who picked up his first ever Diamond League win thanks to his clearance of 5.90m. Baptiste Thiery of France finished third, also with 5.80m.

Given his profile, especially in Sweden, Duplantis always has a lot going on in his life. But his air distraction can perhaps be better understood by the fact that he has been planning his wedding to Desiré Inglander, which takes place next week.

“We have this saying in Swedish – ‘You’re either lucky in games or lucky in love’ and with my wedding next week maybe not having a great day today means that it will be a great day for me and my soon-to-be wife,” said Duplantis. “I feel like there’s a bigger meaning to this right now.

“I’m really surprised at how happy everybody is because that’s the people that I really feel I let down. I wish I could have jumped well for myself but I’m sad for the people that were here. But people keep telling me that I jumped great! I’m just getting so much love from everyone.

“I felt a bit unfocused today and I really did not want to lose here in front of my family and fans. But hats off to Kurtis today who beat me fair and square.”

Marschall, who will be looking to win his third consecutive Commonwealth title in Glasgow next month, said: “I did not mean to spoil the show but I am so delighted with the win. It has taken a long while to get my first Diamond League victory and I really thought it would never come with Mondo here. Track and field would not be where it is without Mondo so we are so lucky to have him in our sport.”

The majority of the other field events in Stockholm went rather more as expected. Jessica Schilder has been in outstanding form in the women’s shot put so far in this outdoor season, having recently produced a throw of 21.09m – the furthest in 14 years.

The Dutch world champion impressed again with her effort of 20.89m that broke the stadium and meeting record of 20.57m set by Valerie Adams in 2011.

Chase Jackson got closest to her, the American world indoor champion throwing a second-round 19.91m, while Canadian world indoor silver medallist Sarah Mitton’s opening-round 19.89m was her furthest throw of the day.

Valarie Sion is the dominant force in the women’s discus, but the Olympic and world champion had a point to prove in Stockholm. On her last visit to this event, in 2023, she struggled in the rain-lashed conditions and failed to produce a legal mark.

Things were very different this time around. A second throw of 68.60m was her furthest effort and fell just 17cm short of Sandra Perkovic’s stadium record. Still, victory was never in doubt as Dutchwoman Jorinde van Klinken finished second with 66.57m and Laulauga Tausaga was third with 65.89m.

The men’s discus saw world champion and home favourite Daniel Stahl clinch a popular victory with 69.60m, ahead of Matt Denny (69.02m) and Kristjan Ceh (67.67m). British record-holder Lawrence Okoye was eighth with 64.02m.

A tight women’s long jump competition was won by France’s Hilary Kpatcha with 6.85m from Italian world indoor silver medallist Larissa Iapichino (6.84m) and Jamaica’s Nia Robinson (6.80m).

Results here