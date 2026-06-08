Sarah Gee, 62, runs British age-group record for 10 miles

Masters athlete runs 62:27 in the Dorking 10 as we bring you our latest endurance racing round-up from the UK.

Dorking 10, inc Surrey Championship, June 7

While Kieran Barnes won overall in 52:17 and Katie Grinyer the women’s section in 59:20, winning to Surrey titles in the process, there was yet another British W60 10-mile best for Sarah Gee in third place.

The 62-year-old has improved the mark from Treena Johnson’s 2023 time of 64:36 firstly to 63:48, then 63:13 and now down to 62:27.

Gee said: “I felt good and love the distance and I like undulating courses. I was through 10km in 38:30 and comfortable at that point. I would like to bring it down further at Cabbage Patch in October.”

Overall: 1 K Barnes (Holl Sp) 52:17; 2 A Moore (ok) 52:32; 3 J Hutchins (Wok, M40) 52:42; 4 A Royer (G&G) 52:59; 5 C Busaileh (Kent, M40) 54:17; 6 P Robbins (Rane) 54:25

M45: 1 D Brighton (Wok) 57:50; 2 B Harrold (S Lon) 58:17

M50: 1 G Weller (Rane) 58:40

M55: 1 S Winder (E&E) 59:29

Women: 1 K Grinyer (G&G) 59:20; 2 J Bijl (Clap) 60:46; 3 S Gee (Windle, W60) 62:27

W45: 1 L Ebbs (Rei P) 64:30

W50: 1 S Alexander (Ling) 66:20

W60: 2 R Hutton (S Lon) 71:48

W70: 1 M Statham-Berry (Ling) 71:48

W75: 1 S Garner (Ling) 93:58

RUN EXE SUMMER SERIES 5km, Exeter, Devon, June 2

The Tavistock pair of under-16s Freddie Whybrow and Eldon Young could not be separated on time at the head of the field as both were given 15:40 personal bests in blustery conditions, with Whybrow being given the nod.

It was the vastly more experienced Louise Small who took the women’s race in 16:10 after running a 15:44 personal best in Guernsey over Easter. In April she finished third British woman home in the London Marathon.

Overall: 1 F Whybrow (Tav, U16) 15:40; 2 E Young (Tav, U16) 15:40

M60: 1 P Monaghan (Torbay) 17:40

Women: 1 L Small (AFD) 16:10

W50: 1 P Davies (SWRR) 21:55

W60: 1 S Capstick (R Forever) 22:54

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JUBILEE BRIDGE HALF-MARATHON, Runcorn, Cheshire, June 7

Overall: 1 D Cliffe 69:07

Women: 1 C White (Liv, W35) 91:01

LEAMINGTON SPA HALF-MARATHON, Warwickshire, June 7

Overall: 1 M Gilvear 70:16; 2 G Phillips 71:11; 3 R Ortolan 71:33

Women: 1 M Uren 85:45

ORSTEAD GREAT GRIMSBY 10km, Lincolnshire, June 7

Overall: 1 J Bromley (Buckley) 30:49; 2 W Strangeway (Linc W, M40) 30:55

M45: 1 K Swainson (Sheff) 32:33

M50: 1 K Walker 34:40; 2 A Grinnell (St Ther) 34:45

M55: 1 M Weaver (High) 34:41; 2 P Brydges (Chorl) 35:46

M60: 1 J Harlock (CoH) 38:05; 2 D Edge (Bev) 38:23

M65: 1 D Ogden (S Lon) 38:35

M70: 1 J Haynes (B Stort) 38:24

Women: 1 F Stapleton (Chelm) 34:14; 2 C Thornton (Linc W, W35) 34:47; 3 N Burns (Linc W, W40) 36:21

W45: 1 C Wills (Leeds) 39;16

W50: 1 H Heley (Silson) 39:47; 2 N Cox (Weth’by) 40:44

W55: 1 P Downing Louth) 41:28; 2 H Morgan (Barns) 41:47

W60: 1 F Usher (Linc &D) 43:26

W65: 1 J Harrison (B&W) 48:16

W70: 1 S Haslam (Scarb) 44:46

MIZUNO SWANSEA UNIVERSITY HALF-MARATHON, June 7

Omah Ahmed had his fifth successive victory here and had a comfortable overall run out in a race that attracted participants from all over the country due to its fast flat nature with top veterans also toeing the line up the age groups.

The women’s race saw Rose Harvey win in 71:58, run her fastest since a 70:02 personal best in 2023 and came after a 2:26:14 in this year’s London Marathon.

Overall: 1 O Ahmed (Bir) 63:42; 2 J Butler (Swan) 66:07; 3 C Jones (W Tempo) 66:48; 4 D Lazareth (les C) 67:09; 5 A Baker (W Tempo, M40) 68:15; 6 C Hannon (St Hel) 68:29; 7 M Kelly (W Tempo) 68:34; 8 W Evans (Ayr) 68:43; 9 S Griffiths (les C)68:46; 10 A Bowden (B’end, M40) 69:15

M40: 3 A Lee (W tempo) 70:48; 4 S Merry (Chelt) 71:44

M45: 1 D Magalela (L Eaton) 71:53

M50: 1 B Corleys (B’field) 73:41; 2 C Compton (Kent) 74:06

M55: 1 F Rafferty (S’port) 75:49; 2 L Aherne (P Bryn) 76:55; 3 W Pearson (Elvet) 77:00

M60: 1 T Wright (Corn) 76:14; 2 R McGrath (N Mast) 79:39; 3 B Park (S’port W) 79:45

M65: 1 I Lloyd (Swan) 80:43; 2 D Warren (Cardigan) 80:52; 3 D Murray (Serp) 83:11

M70: 1 A Davies (Swan) 82:49; 2 D Gibson (Tri Hard) 90:59

M75: 1 J McGlynn (Wigan) 1:44:05

Women: 1 R Harvey 71:58; 2 T Barlow (TVH, W40) 73:19; 3 C Baker (B&W, W35) 74:04; 4 T beach (Corn) 74:34; 5 C Cain (best A, W35) 75:12; 6 I Jones 76:20; 7 D Morris (Builth, W40) 76:54; 8 N Kelly (Tav) 77:04; 9 E Marchant (Swan, W35) 77:21; 10 L Bailey (Strag, W45) 77:24

W40: 3 G Moore (Eryri) 82;14

W45: 2 L McClelland (les C) 77:45; 3 L harper (Poplar) 83:30

W50: 1 C hay (Mansf) 82:55; 2 S Clare (T Bath) 91:09; 3 A Baylis (Salis) 81:13

W55: 1 T Jenkins (P’cawl) 85:08; 2 N Morgan (Chep) 88:37; 3 K neesam (N Marske) 89:12

W60: 1 E Wharmby (Brackla) 93:34; 2 S Watson (Les C) 95:39; 3 J Roscoe (Chep) 98:01

W65: 1 L Geyer (TROTS) 93:11

W70: 1 B Stevens Mansf) 1:42:47; 2 D Kesterton (Steel) 1:45:52

TRI CLUB 10km, Carlisle, Cumbria, June 7

Overall: 1 M Brown (Salf) 31:27

M60: 1 G Ives (Cumb) 38:59

Women: 1 E Zielinska (Carlisle Tri) 42:38

WESTBRIDGE 5, Stone, Staffordshire, June 7

Overall: 1 C Gidlow (Stoke, M45) 25:51

M55: 1 P Hancock (S Chsh) 29:39

M65: 1 M Eustace (C&S) 32:12

Women: 1 B Simpson (N Staffs) 33:15

W50: 1 M Fox (Stone) 34:29

W60: 1 C Higgs (Trenth) 34:58

WORTHING 10km, West Sussex, June 7

Overall: 1 K Taylor (B&W) 31:17; 2 R Hoyte (Phoe) 31:50

M55: 1 A Battelli (Crow) 36:52

Women: 1 R Laurie (Chich R) 35:03; 2 R Gilworth (Leam) 35:31; 3 M Trafford (Phoe) 35:51

W40: 1 K Sheedy (Dulw R) 36:55

W50: 1 S Shedden (Win RC) 39:15

EPIC AYLSHAM 5km, Norfolk, June 5

Overall: 1 W Cork (Norw) 15:18

Women: 1 G Buchanen (NNBR) 18:20

W55: 1 M Brown (NNBR) 21:53

SUDBURY FRIDAY 5, Suffolk, June 5

Overall: 1 O Rees (Ips Ph) 25:22

M65: 1 R Harvey (Fram) 32:45

Women: 1 A Howe (Boxted) 31;24

W55: 1 C Carter (New J) 33;17

DAVE TELFORD MEMORIAL DUNHAM MASSEY 5km, Altrincham, Cheshire, June 4

Overall: 1 A Mills (Vale R) 15:36

Women: 1 K Latham (Vale R, W40) 17:25

W50: 1 J Rosenberg (Alt) 18:16; 2 K Thorp (Macc) 19:58; 3 A Chinoy (Sale) 20:20

W65: 1 J Cordingley (Sale) 22:36

BITTON ROAD RUNNERS SUMMER SERIES 5km, Bristol, Avon, June 3

Overall: 1 J Williamson (B&W) 15:48

M70: 1 D Bedwell (B&W) 22;11

Women: 1 J Gardiner (N Berkeley, W40) 18:09

W55: 1 C Jolliffe (B&W) 20:34

W60: 1 J Knight (W’bury) 23:47

W70: 1 T Lovern (Somer) 25:42

SPINX SUMMER 5, Coventry, Warwickshire, June 3

Overall: 1 T Weday 25:04; 2 I Allen (Spa) 25:22

M55: 1 S West (Kenil) 29:41

Women: 1 M Tear-Verweij (Strat, U20) 32:23

W65: 1 J Kidd (Kenil) 37:33

EMGP HARBOROUGH 5, Leicestershire, June 2

Dominic Jones scored a runaway victory by well over two minutes in 24:51 to retain the title that he won here last year in a slightly faster 24:43 before winding up with five Grand prix wins and the overall title.

Although slower than in the previous round, W35 Rachel Doherty made in three wins in a row in this eight-race series, this time winning by half-a-minute in 30:17.

Overall: 1 D Jones (C&C) 24:51

M55: 1 C Bell (North Tri) 29:01

M70: 1 A Phillips (North RR) 36:18

TEAM: 1 Higham 1:53:32

M35 TEAM: 1 R&N 1:56:05

Women: 1 R Doherty (Higham, W35) 30:17; 2 A Walters (Corby) 30:02; 3 S Moss (W’boro) 30:14

W45: 1 Z Kemp (Dav) 31:59

W55: 1 R Cooke (Bucks & S) 31:18

W60: 1 K Bond (Dav) 38:20

TEAM: 1 R&N 99:39

W35 TEAM: 1 Higham 1:42:35