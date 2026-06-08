The crown jewels of Budapest: three showdowns you can’t blink for

The World Athletics Ultimate Championship is already shaping up to be truly unmissable as the very best prepare to do battle.

Head-to-head competition between the top-ranked athletes on the planet is at the very heart of September’s inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championship, taking place on September 11-13 in Budapest. Proudly representing their countries and competing for the largest prize pot in track and field, the contenders will have one goal in mind – to be the Ultimate Champion.

Only the world’s very best athletes win the right to compete but, even before the final line-ups are decided over the course of the summer, there are already a number of mouthwatering match-ups confirmed, with the reigning Olympic and world champions having secured their places.

Here are three of the most anticipated showdowns to watch out for on the track and in the field.

Women’s 100m – Melissa Jefferson-Wooden v Julien Alfred

Ultimate Star Melissa Jefferson-Wooden was outstanding on the track last year, earning three gold medals at the World Championships in Tokyo, taking the top podium spot in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m. The US athlete was also the silver medallist in the 100m at the 2024 Olympics.

It was at those Games where Julien Alfred enjoyed the biggest moment of her sporting life, winning 200m gold and 100m silver. The Saint Lucian is finding her form again after injury and will be intent on coming out on top.

Women’s 800m – Keely Hodgkinson v Audrey Werro

Prior to this season, Keely Hodgkinson had never won a world title indoors or out. The British athlete righted that wrong in Poland in March, just days after breaking a 24-year-old world short track record that had been set on the very day she was born.

It has been an impressive return after the disappointment of bronze in Tokyo when she would likely have been a shoo-in for gold had she not been hampered by a double hamstring tear. However, she is facing a huge threat this summer in the shape of Audrey Werro.

The 22-year-old Swiss athlete has won European under-20 and under-23 titles in the past and in Stockholm this month defeated Hodgkinson in a thrilling head-to-head in 1:53.98. All of which makes for a fascinating potential showdown in Budapest in September.

Women’s high jump – Yaroslava Mahuchikh v Nicola Olyslagers

This will be another clash to watch out for, with Ukraine’s world record-holder and Paris Olympic gold medallist facing up to Australia’s reigning world champion. The two top-class athletes have had a number of close contests over the years, most recently at the World Indoor Championships in Poland where Mahuchikh came out on top and Olyslagers was part of a three-way tie for silver.

For more information and to book your tickets, visit: ultimateathleticschampionship.com