Fabbri strikes gold as Lincoln left to rue another agonising fourth

Leonardo Fabbri retained his European shot put title with a huge 22.31m in Birmingham, but there was no escaping the familiar frustration for Britain's Scott Lincoln, fourth again after Rome two years ago.

They say fourth place is the worst position in athletics. So near, yet so far. A whisker away from the podium but no silverware to show for it.

Scott Lincoln knows this only too well. The 33-year-old British shot putter was fourth at the European Championships in Rome in 2024 and repeated that result in Birmingham on Monday (Aug 10). Added to this, he has placed fourth in world and European indoor finals.

To be fair, he has won medals at the last two Commonwealth Games, he has won innumerable British titles and the UK record could well be his before he ends his superb career.

On Monday night at the Alexander Stadium he could only watch in frustration, though, as gold went to Leonardo Fabbri of Italy with a big 22.31m third round effort, with silver going to Zane Weir, also of Italy, with 21.12m and bronze to Wictor Pettersson of Sweden with 20.97m.

Lincoln's best was 20.81m in round two as five of his six throws went over 20 metres.

“What a privilege to be in front of a home crowd again for the second time this year (after Commonwealth games) and knocking on the door for a medal," said Lincoln.

"Another fourth place is frustration, but I gave it my all. First three rounds I felt a bit disconnected, soon found a better feeling and pushed forwards. Some consistent markings but tonight just wasn't my night.”

Fabbri's performance continued a remarkable season for the 29-year-old, who arrived in Birmingham unbeaten in 10 of his 12 competitions in 2026. He won Diamond League meetings in both Rome and Eugene, the latter producing a world-leading 22.74m, and added the Italian title in Florence with 22.43m for good measure.

His European crown, won on home soil in Rome two years ago with 22.45m, was rarely under serious threat, and he now has training partner Weir to share the podium with after Weir's silver medal made it a memorable night for the Italian camp as a whole.

Men's shot put: 1 Leonardo Fabbri (ITA) 22.31; 2 Zane Weir (ITA) 21.12; 3 Wictor Pettersson (SWE) 20.97; 4 Scott Lincoln (GBR) 20.81; 5 Andrei Rareș Toader (ROU) 20.80; 6 Nick Ponzio (ITA) 20.76; 7 Konrad Bukowiecki (POL) 20.38; 8 Armin Sinančević (SRB) 20.02