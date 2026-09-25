Melissa Courtney-Bryant takes aim at Home Nations 5km

Melissa Courtney-Bryant will headline the women’s field at the SportsShoes Podium Home Nations 5km in Cardiff on Sunday (September 27), with the Welsh athlete returning to the roads for another opportunity to test herself over the distance.

The fifth edition of the SportsShoes Podium Home Nations 5K will take place at Bute Park, bringing together teams from England, Wales and Northern Ireland. The event will also incorporate the 2026 British 5km Road Race Championships, adding national honours to the mix on what is expected to be a fast and competitive course.

For Courtney-Bryant, the race represents another chance to enjoy a discipline she has become increasingly interested in. While the 33-year-old has built her career around the 1500m, mile and 3000m, she has raced more frequently on the roads over the past year, including 5km and 10km outings.

She arrives in Cardiff following a disrupted 2026 season, having torn her calf during the The London 5000 in June. The injury left her with just six and a half weeks to recover before the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, where she represented Wales and was named team captain.

Despite the limited preparation, Courtney-Bryant made the start line at Scotstoun and competed in the mile. Although she had hoped to progress further, she says she is proud of having made it to the championships after such a short period of recovery.

The calf problem was particularly frustrating given the issues she experienced with the same injury last year. Courtney-Bryant had deliberately opted out of the 2026 indoor season in order to stay healthy and build towards the outdoor campaign, only for the injury to interrupt her plans in June.

Since the Commonwealth Games, however, she has continued to race and has embraced the opportunity to compete on the roads, with the possibility of longer road races also on her radar.

Her track credentials remain firmly established. Courtney-Bryant holds Welsh records over 1500m (3:58.01) and the mile (4:16.38), while her 8:28.69 for 3000m from 2025 puts her second on the British indoor all-time list. She is also a European Indoor silver medallist and two-time bronze medallist, as well as a Commonwealth Games bronze medallist.

But for now, her attention is on Cardiff, where she is looking forward to racing in Wales and competing over a distance she is keen to pursue more regularly. Her target is straightforward: victory, with a fast time an added bonus.

Why have you decided to do the Home Nations this weekend?

I actually love doing road races and I wanted to keep my season going. I had an injury in June, so that meant I had missed quite a lot of training and I didn't have many races, just because it was a struggle to get into races.

I put myself forward for lots of different things including the World Running Road Running Championships, which was a long shot. I didn't get picked for that, but when I heard about this opportunity, I thought that seemed like a fitting thing for me to do. I felt like it would be something I would be good at and I knew I'd enjoy it.

Is it nice to be racing in Cardiff, where you'll have Welsh support behind you?

You don't get to race in Cardiff that often. I'm actually not sure when I last raced in Cardiff, probably for a Welsh Champs or something. Back in the day, I did the UK Cross Challenge in Cardiff.

I know it’s going to be quite fast and these events are always really good and really fun, and that's what I wanted. I think when you've had an injury like I've had and a few little setbacks, you just want to enjoy racing. This is definitely an opportunity that I knew I was going to have fun and enjoy.

What are you hoping to get out of the Home Nations event?

I think my focus is to win. A time would be a nice bonus, but I haven't really put any pressure on myself to hit a certain time. I haven't actually chatted through it with my coach yet, he might have other thoughts.

At the moment, I think I'm in pretty good shape, so I do think I could run a fast time. That's quite exciting. But I also think I could do well however the race goes, if it goes fast or if it goes slow. That's a bit of a strength for me.

I'm looking forward to not fixating on the time and hopefully the fast time just comes with racing. Just to get in the mix and get involved.

What's your relationship like with the 5km?

I've not done very many of these. I did the Podium in Leicester and that atmosphere was amazing. Maybe I wasn't in quite good shape then, I think it was 15:27 which is what my PB is but I think I can run a lot quicker than that now.

I haven't really had many opportunities to do these 5km’s apart from parkrun's, which I've done over the years. That's the only time I've really done this distance. This past year, I've done a couple of 10km’s on the road and I definitely want to pursue that a little bit more, maybe event further too.

What happened to disrupt your season earlier this year?

I tore my calf in the London 5km at the beginning of June. It didn't really feel like an actual tear in the race, it just felt like it had tightened up, so I stopped. Unfortunately, once I got a scan - Welsh Athletics were really good at getting that scan straight away - it was grade 2B so it was just under three centimetres. So it's quite significant for your calf.

It wasn't ideal. I think I had six and a half weeks from when I did it until the Commonwealth Games start line. So I went into the Commonwealths a bit delusional. I honestly thought I was going to make the final and it was going to go really well. But you have to be delusional in that sense. Otherwise you're not going to get through the rehab.

I'm really proud of the performance I did [in Glasgow]. It just wasn't the outcome I wanted. But now, in hindsight, I can look back and be like, actually, that was really good. I made that start line. I was healthy. My body's been healthy since.

Was it the same calf issue that you dealt with last year?

Yes, it was the same calf, unfortunately. That was a little bit frustrating because I felt like we'd really managed things so well this year, whereas last year I had a lot of calf injuries. I think the reason I had so many last year is because I was always rushing back for something.

I did a race in Boston and then I was rushing for Euro Indoors. Then I was trying to get ready for Grand Slam [Track]. When you're just rushing and not doing the rehab properly, things happen. Some of them were just very fluke incidents. I'm not really sure why.

Whereas this one was a bit frustrating because the whole year had gone really well and I purposely didn't run indoors because I wanted to make sure I was ready and not risk injury. It's always annoying as well when you've done good sessions and you're in good shape. But hopefully we've got to the bottom of it now and we know what to do.

The hindsight for me, when I look back, was actually, at least I know how to rehab this. I have done it. It wasn't a silver lining going into the Commonwealths because it's just not what you want, but at least I knew what to do and I could really kill myself on the bike and in the pool.

You had a really successful indoor season in 2025 - did that make it more difficult seeing where you'd been and the success you'd achieved?

Definitely. I think that's kind of what gets you through it because, unfortunately, sport just isn't linear. Sometimes you can see more in the media or you see stories that seem like everything's going right, but that's often not always the case anyway. There are so many highs and lows.

You have to really embrace those opportunities and enjoy them because you just don't know what's going to happen around the corner.

I always, as soon as I can, go straight back to another aim and just think, I want to be at this championship, I want to place here or I want to run this time. I just switch my focus quite quickly. That's a strength I've had for bouncing back. It's probably happened because I'm 33 now, so I've been competing at this level for a long time. I've just got that experience of things don't always go your way.

Some seasons aren't perfect, but last year that indoor season was really good. I just took the positives from that.

What's the aim now? We're at the end of the track season, so when you look ahead, what are you aiming towards?

Definitely, I think European Indoors again. I love indoors. I obviously didn't do it this year because of injury, but I really just love running the 3000m, it's my ideal distance. Hopefully you'll see me indoors as long as winter goes well. I feel confident that I could do that. Then obviously on to Beijing for the World Athletics Championships [2027].

All eyes are really ahead, looking ahead again to LA, but I try not to look too far ahead and just embrace that first opportunity.

I'm sure I'll do some road races over the winter and little things to keep me focused and something to do. I just enjoy racing, but obviously I need to get the training block in as well.

Looking back at the last few years, what have you learned about yourself through all of that?

I think that I'm just really resilient. I also remind myself that I do just love doing this. I love running. If things don't go well, if you get injured or a race doesn't go well, it isn't the end of the world.

There'll be other races and other opportunities. So I'm trying not to get too upset in those moments. Obviously, I have had a lot of those sad moments, missing out on the Olympics or injuries, but I've also won those European medals.

I think you have to just embrace those highs and run through the lows and get through it.

The SportsShoes Podium Home Nations event starts at 2pm on September 27. Watch the live stream here.