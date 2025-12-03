Oxford-Cambridge celebrate 50th anniversary of women's cross country

This year's edition of the event will witness an important milestone in its long history.

Aside from the English National Cross Country Championships, the Oxford-Cambridge University Cross Country race is the oldest inter-club match in existence.

The first race was hosted in Oxford in 1880 and run over a 7½ mile course which started from the Royal Oak pub on Woodstock Road.

Only available to men for almost 100 years, both clubs opened to female members in the early 1970s, due to the steady rise in the numbers of women students at both universities in the post-war period.

On November 15 1975, Oxford’s women took part in their first official race, a contest against Birmingham University at Shotover. Two weeks later, the very first race against Cambridge was staged at the same venue alongside the men’s races for the second, third, fourth and fifth teams. Oxford won comfortably by seven points to 14 in a three-to-score contest with Cathy Meunier (St Hugh’s) taking the individual honours.

The following year, the race moved to a much firmer footing as it was elevated to official status and run alongside the men’s Blues race hosted by Thames Hare and Hounds on Wimbledon Common in London. Oxford again were victorious, filling the first six places to win with a perfect score of 10 points to Cambridge’s 34. Lynne Wightman (Lady Margaret Hall) had the honour of winning that first official race.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AW (@athletics.weekly)

In the intervening 50 years, the race has flourished. It continues to be run alongside the men’s contest at the south-west London venue and over 300 runners from Oxford and Cambridge have represented their respective universities.

For some, it has been their own personal Everest and for others a stepping stone to greater achievements. Included in this illustrious list are Olympians Stephanie Cook, Mara Yamauchi, Sian Brice, Emma Pooley, Julia Bleadsale, Claire Hallissey and Louise Shanahan.

With the development of the race, the two clubs have strengthened considerably since the 1970s and have gone onto achieve wider recognition to the extent that, between them, they have secured four victories in the British Universities’ cross-country championships, in 1988, 1989 and 2000 by Oxford and 2025 by Cambridge.

Taking account of the 1975 race, Oxford leads the series by 29 wins to 20. The 2025 edition will take place at 15:00 GMT, starting and finishing at Thames Hare and Hounds’ headquarters at Roehampton Vale.

The event will be preceded by the 32nd Old Blues’ Race (12:30 GMT) and 134th men’s race (14:00 GMT).

Tamsin Sangster, Women’s Captain of Oxford University Cross Country Club, said: "I am so proud to be the captain of the incredibly talented and inspirational women of OUCCC, whose dedication to competitive running has produced countless personal and club successes this year. This special anniversary will be an exciting celebration of past and present members who have contributed to our achievements.

"OUCCC is forever grateful to the women and men who paved the way for women’s participation in the Varsity Match. I look forward to the next 50 years of even more strength in running from the women of OUCCC."

Lilian Lewis, Women’s Captain of Cambridge University Hare and Hounds: "It has been a pleasure to be the women’s captain for the Cambridge University Hare and Hounds this year and train alongside such talented and dedicated athletes for the past three years.

"During this time, I have seen the women’s side of the club continue to grow, with us now able to select a Women’s Thirds team for the first time ever. In this anniversary year it is exciting to be able to bring the number of Women’s Varsity teams equal to the Men’s side. I can’t wait for this year’s Varsity and to see what the next 50 years of Women’s Varsity brings."

Full race details can be found here.

Further details on the history of the race can be found here.