Generation Glasgow: Julien Alfred’s mission ‘matters more than medals’

The Olympic 100m champion talks through her ambitions at this summer's Commonwealth Games.

By Nick Hope

“When I looked at Usain Bolt, I only saw the medals,” recalls Olympic champion Julien Alfred. “Then going through it myself, I realised that it’s not always a straight line and careers are not always linear. I, like others, had to go through hardships and I think it’s important I’m honest about that.”

With an Olympic title as well as a host of historic major medals across World and Commonwealth Games secured before reaching her mid-twenties, you could be forgiven for thinking that the Saint Lucian’s journey to the summit of her sport had been problem-free.

Particularly given the apparent visible ease at which the sprinter has claimed many of her honours. It is only when she takes a moment to pause and reflect on those successes that the athlete herself realises – and appreciates – how her powerful, passionate performances have largely been driven by losses. Not just on, but also off the track.

“From a young age I just wanted to win, but growing up we also had financial struggles and so I saw it (life as a professional athlete) as a way for me to improve my way of living as well as my family’s,” states Alfred in an interview for Generation Glasgow.

“One of the biggest challenges I had was losing my dad in 2013 (aged 12) and I actually left the sport because my motivation just wasn’t there after he passed. I was grieving for a long time.” Alfred admits she owes her childhood coach “more or less everything” as he, Cuthbert Modeste, came looking for her and insisted he would “do anything” to get her back on the track.

For many in the Caribbean this ultimately requires the “huge sacrifice” of leaving their homeland and at the age of 14 she relocated to Jamaica in order to “try and become the best in the world.”

Alfred made significant progress and in 2017 claimed her first landmark 100m title for the country of her birth, by winning SaintLucia’s first-ever Commonwealth Youth Games gold, in the 100m in the Bahamas. It was an achievement which cemented her affection for the movement and five years on, after switching her base to Texas to compete in the United States’ college (NCAA) system, she would claim 100m senior silver at Birmingham 2022, behind Jamaican legend Elaine Thompson-Herah.

“I was about 21 and it was straight after the World Championships (where she was disqualified in the 100m semif inals) and my coach was like, ‘hey, we're gonna go to Commonwealth Games and redeem ourselves’,” recalls Alfred. “I got a silver medal behind Elaine, who I didn’t know much about until she won the double (Olympic) gold in 2016, but I really admire her and it was a real honour to line-up against her.

“Since then, I’ve grown as an individual and now I see her as not just someone with the two (Olympic) gold medals, but as one of my competitors as well.” Along with her confidence, Alfred’s honours list has certainly enlarged since Birmingham 2022.

She begins smiling as soon as Paris 2024 is referenced – and understandably so. 18 months ago, in the capital of France, she cemented her place in Caribbean sporting history by claiming Saint Lucia’s first-ever Olympic gold medal, in any sport. So in awe of their sprinting sensation’s Olympic gold (100m) and silver (200m) medals were her government that they declared 27 September ‘Julien Alfred Day’.

“Paris 2024 I smiled because it was just such a life-changing experience for me,” she says. “Winning Saint Lucia’s first (Olympic) medal and a gold at that, was an accomplishment for myself and my country and shows how my hard work paid off. “Winning the silver medal, I didn’t enjoy that quite as much, but whenever I get the chance to go back to Saint Lucia, I’m like ‘wow, they’re still celebrating’ and they’re still so happy and proud of what I achieved.”

In the immediate future her next major event will see the sprinter return to the UK and the city where she claimed her first World Indoor title, Glasgow.This summer she is aiming to attain an “upgrade” on the silver secured at Birmingham 2022.

“I'm excited to go back and I’m looking forward to Glasgow 2026,” she says. “The last time I was there it was really cold, so hopefully this time it'll be a little warmer! “I want to add to my collection of medals and the Commonwealth title is very much one I would like to add as I try to build a legacy so that when I do one day step away from the track people will say I accomplished everything I possibly could.”

The action kicks off in Glasgow on 23 July, with a packed six days of Athletics action beginning 27 July, every moment brings the possibility of history for spectators to be a part of. Catch the Finals of the Women’s 100m on 28 July at 630pm with tickets available from £55 for adults and £40 for concessions. The countdown continues. Scotstoun is getting ready. You don’t want to miss this.