Shericka Jackson lays down marker with 200m win in Shanghai

The double world 200m champion took a decisive early-season victory against a strong field in China.

Shericka Jackson laid down a marker after beating a high quality women's 200m field at the first Diamond League meeting of the 2026 season in Shanghai (May 16).

In what was her fastest season opener in the 200m since running 21.98 in Rabat in 2023 – the same year she won her second world title over half a lap – Jackson clocked 22.07 (0.3) to secure a dominant victory.

The Jamaican, who boasts a personal best in the 200m of 21.41 from three years ago, returned last season after a small tear in her Achilles tendon kept the Jamaican out of the Paris Olympics. She secured a world 200m bronze medal in Tokyo, finishing behind Hunt and Melissa Jefferson-Wooden.

Jackson was imperious here and never looked back after leading off the bend into the home straight, with double Olympic 400m champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo – competing in her first Diamond League since Zurich three years ago – was second in 22.26.

Anavia Battle (22.40), Sha'Carri Richardson (22.42) and Amy Hunt (22.48) were third, fourth and fifth respectively.

The men's 100m proved much closer and was won by South Africa's Gift Leotlela, beating a strong line-up with 9.97 (0.6). He just finished ahead of Ferdinand Omanyala and Kenny Bednarek, who both clocked 9.98.

Leotlela took the victory from lane one and carried on his good form from the back end of last year, when he ran a personal best of 9.87 at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

The sprints took centre stage in Shanghai as Masai Russell produced one of the best performances of the meeting. Competing in an illustrious field that included world record-holder Tobi Amusan and the last two world champions – Ditaji Kambundji and Danielle Williams – she ran 12.25 (0.4).

That was the joint-fourth quickest mark of her career and she won convincingly ahead of triple world 60m hurdles champion Devynne Charlton (12.38).

The highest quality track event was the women's 3000m steeplechase, which saw Tokyo Olympic champion Peruth Chemutai edge out reigning world champion Faith Cherotich in one of the best steeplechase races seen in recent years.

The pair dominated throughout and barely anything could split them in the closing stages, clocking 8:51.47 and 8:51.48 respectively. They are the eighth and ninth fastest times in the history of the event.

An extraordinary men's 3000m saw Mohamed Abdilaahi, who represents Germany, take his best down from 7:37.31 to 7:25.77 to win. In the last 50m he goaded both Reynold Cheruiyot (7:26.11) and Andreas Almgren (7:26.48) to blitz Kenenisa Bekele's meet record of 7:25.77 from 2005.

Mark English has aged like a fine wine in his career and the 33-year-old secured his first ever Diamond League victory with a perfectly judged kick to win the men's 800m. Going into the home straight, English was in fifth position and had over 10m to make up on the leading pack. As they tired, he came through the field and ran a meeting record of 1:43.85. Botswana's Kethobogile Haingura thought he had the victory and celebrated before crossing the line, but he had to settle for second place in 1:43.89.

In the rarely run 300m hurdles, Alison dos Santos edged out Karsten Warholm, with the pair running 33.01 and 33.05 respectively. They both didn't get near Warholm's world record of 32.67 from last year's Oslo Diamond League though.

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The stand-out field event performance came from reigning world shot put champion Jessica Schilder, who recorded the biggest mark in the event for 14 years. It was one of the biggest throws this century and only bettered by Valerie Adams (21.24m in 2011 and 21.11m in 2012) since 2001.

Mondo Duplantis once again dominated the men's pole vault, in what was a largely disappointing display from his competitors. The Swede secured the victory with 6.12m against a field which failed to clear 6.00m. Duplantis had three attempts at a world record height of 6.32m but he couldn't get over the bar on this occasion.

That win extends Duplantis' winning run to 40 competitions – the last loss being in Monaco three years ago – and he has now cleared 6.00m on an astonishing 130 occasions in his career.

The other noteworthy performance in the field came from Italy's Mattia Furlani, who recorded a personal best of 8.43m in the long jump, bettering his mark of 8.39m from the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.