Calum Johnson wins the Stan Long Mile in Jarrow

Cross-country specialist makes a rare – and winning – appearance on the track as Gabrielle Pinder takes the women's victory.

STAN LONG MILE, Jarrow, June 17

Calum Johnson rarely turns out on the track but had three outings last year, with a best 5000m of 13:45.40 however, these were his first since 2021, when he set his 1500m personal best of 3:52.4.

Now, the multiple English National and Inter-Counties winner has matched that standard with victory in this memorial mile in 4:12.88. It was the first ever outing over the classic distance for the 31-year-old.

In a close race, Gateshead clubmate Matthew Linsley was second in 4:13.58 whilst T20 para-athlete Ben Sandilands, who won his 1500m class at the London Diamond League last year in 3:48.95 and followed with a PB of 3:44.90, took third.

This was in the first of seven races over the classic distance and, in the third, Gabrielle Pinder was the best of the women on show. The 14-year-old English National champion was timed at 4:49.06.

Stan Long Mile (A Race): 1 C Johnson (Gate) 4:12.88; 2 M Linsley (Gate) 4:13.58; 3 B Sandilands (Fife) 4:16.38; 4 L Liddle (Gate) 4:17.54; 5 A Cook (Gate, U18) 4:18.11; 6 Z Kettle (Tyne Br) 4:18.80

C Race Women: 1 G Pinder (N Marske, U16) 4:49.06; 2 J Sails (Gate) 4:59.13

ALRESFORD ROTARY 10km, Hampshire, June 21

Overall: 1 F Slemeck (HW) 32:52

Women: 1 E Jolley (Ports, W40) 39:44; 2 S Shedden (Win RC, W50) 41:08; 3 S Guerney (Win RC, W55) 41:47

BASS BELLE 10km, Bassingbourne, Hertfordshire, June 21

25-year-old Freya Weddell won her second women’s race of the week after earlier winning outright at St Albans two days earlier.

Women: 1 F Weddell (St Alb) 36:26

BELFAST CITY WOMEN’S 10km, Northern Ireland, June 21

Judith Storm was second last year but improved here by more than two minutes to win in 35:13.

Overall: 1 J Storm (Derry, W35) 35:13; 2 H Taggart (Anna) 37:06; 3 M Doherty (Laggan) 38:11

W45: 1 N Marrs (Glenns) 39:52

W55: 1 T McCausland 44:50

Dr RON HYDE 7, Greater Manchester, June 21

Overall: 1 J Birmingham (Salf) 36:09

M60: 1 R Evans (Alt) 42:22

Women: 1 C Elliott (Sale, W35) 44:59

W50: 1 G Keane (Saddle) 49:10

EAST YORKSHIRE HALF-MARATHON, Skirlaugh, East Yorkshire, June 21

Overall: 1 J Kelly (L Goat) 71:12

M55: 1 J Walton (Leeds) 71:41

M60: 1 M Walton 87:37

Women: 1 N Ogiliev (W40) 91:09

LIGHTNING BOLT 10km, Chippenham, Wiltshire, June 21

After being paced by top M40 Ben Cole, who was an official pacemaker, 35-year-old Chelsea Baker finished sixth overall in 34:53.

It was the Bristol runner’s first outing since a 2:31:50 personal best in the London Marathon.

Overall: 1 M Davies (B&W) 32:21

Women: 1 C Baker (B&W, W35) 34:53

W50: 1 M Lee (FoD) 40:44

W60: 1 L Porter (Avon Tempo) 44:31

RANELAGH 10km, inc Surrey Champs, Richmond, Surrey, June 21

41-year-old Tracy Barlow took the women’s race in 35:10 from top W45 Lisa Bailey, by 46 seconds.

Overall: 1 S Stevens (Norw) 32:16

M55: 1 S Ramek (Chess) 37:34; 2 M Morris (Rane) 38:25; 3 T Booth (G&G) 38:41

M65: 1 D Ogden (S Lon) 39:40

TEAM: 1 Ranelagh 30

Women: 1 T Barlow (TVH, W40) 35:10; 2 L Bailey (Strag, W45) 35:56; 3 E Apsley (THH) 36:09

W50: 1 A Braham (Ealing E) 36:14

W55: 1 A Critchlow (W4H) 44:32

W70: 1 M Statham (Ling) 51:15

W75: 1 J Davies (E&E) 56:51; 2 S Garner (Ling) 58:59

TEAM: 1 Stragglers 352

SOLENT AIRPORT 5km, Lee-on-Solent, Hampshire, June 21

Overall: 1 B Cuell 16:03

Women: 1 N Moxham (Gosp, W50) 18:11

STONE ST MICHAEL 10km, Staffordshire, June 21

Overall: 1 C Gidlow (Stoke, W45) 32:25

M55: 1 C Nicholl (Derby Tri) 35:48

M60: 1 T Twentyman (Newc St) 39:23

M75: 1 D Juggins (Trenth) 49:03

Women: 1 S Latham (Stoke) 36:35; 2 J Stanfield (Trenth, W55) 39:15

W60: 1 C Higgs (Trenth) 44:30

LAST FRIDAY OF THE MONTH 5km, Hyde Park, London, June 19

Overall: 1 A Catchpole (VP&TH) 16:53

M70: 1 I McKie (E Lon) 21:27

Women: 1 K Harris (High, W55) 18:15

W45: 1 E Antcliffe (Harr) 19:39

W60: 1 R Baker (Camb H) 23:06

PARK HALL 5km, Oswestry, Shropshire, June 19

Overall: 1 C Rogers (Swan) 15:13; 2 T Amere 15:22; 3 A Davies (M’wyn, M40) 15:24

M70: 1 T Rowlands (M’wyn) 20:47

Women: 1 N Cook (Shrews, W35) 18:59

W50: 1 H Davies (Wrex) 21:25

ST ALBANS SUMMER SOLSTICE 10km, Hertfordshire, June 19

Freya Weddell won overall in 35:31.

Overall: 1 F Weddell (St Albans, W) 35:31

Women: 1 Weddell 35:31

SALE SIZZLERS 5km, Greater Manchester, June 18

Overall: 1 H Johnson (Salf) 14:55; 2 E Slaughter (Swan) 15:04; 3 A Doyle (Vale R) 15:05

M55: 1 D Bennett (Roch) 17:07; 2 A Porter (B’hall) 17:12

M60: 1 R Evans (Alt) 18:07

M70: 1 G Crewe (Wilm) 21:55

Women: 1 A Wright (Sale) 1713

W40: 1 N Reece (Wilm) 18:28

W45: 1 L Blann (Alt) 19:51

W50: 1 A Chinoy (Sale) 20:20; 2 J Smith (Roch) 20:47

W55: 1 D Broad (Vale R) 21:53

W60: 1 K Wood-Doyle (Stock) 21:59

PRESTON FAST 5km, Lancashire, June 17

Overall: 1 N Rostill (Border) 15:11

Women: 1 E Navesey (Prest) 17:02

W50: 1 C Carduss (Lyth) 19:33

W60: 1 C Sullivan (Wesh) 22:19

W65: 1 B Holmes (Lyth) 22:56

WARRINGTON 10km, Cheshire, June 16

Overall: 1 J White (Salf) 30:38; 2 D Cliffe (Warr) 31:32

Women: 1 L Davies (Warr) 39:34