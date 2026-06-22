England's Clara McKee wins U18 Mountain Running Cup in Italy

Seventeen nations gathered in southern Italy for one of the most important youth mountain running events of the year.

Clara McKee (England) and Jackson Ferguson (USA) claimed the individual titles at the 19th International U18 Mountain Running Cup in Gagliano del Capo, Italy, on Saturday (June 21) as young athletes from 17 teams came together for one of the first major international experiences of their careers.

Held in the far south of Puglia overlooking the Adriatic Sea, the event brought together boys’ and girls’ teams from across Europe and beyond, placing the next generation of mountain runners into a setting that combined competitive depth, technical course demands and temperatures approaching 30°C.

For many athletes on the start line, this was not only a race but a first step into international mountain running. The pressure of wearing national colours, racing against unfamiliar opposition and managing warm conditions gave the competition a significance beyond the results alone.

The course in Gagliano del Capo asked for control as much as speed. With the heat rising through the day, athletes had to measure their effort carefully on the demanding coastal terrain above the Adriatic, where the races gradually stretched apart and the strongest contenders emerged.

For the 19th edition, this deeper competitive context adds extra weight to the racing. The athletes arriving in Gagliano del Capo are not just participating in an international youth event; many are taking their first steps on a pathway toward senior international championships.

Girls’ race: McKee dominates from the front



Starting at 11:00, the girls faced the hottest part of the day. From the opening metres, Clara McKee moved to the front and immediately took control of the race. Behind her, France’s Elyna Mille and Scotland’s Nancy Corrie led the chase, but none of the challengers were able to close the gap.

With temperatures continuing to rise, McKee maintained a composed and controlled effort throughout the course, steadily extending her advantage. By the midway point the race for victory was effectively decided, allowing the English athlete to run confidently to the finish.

McKee crossed the line in 22:35 to secure the individual title for England.

France’s Elyna Mille claimed silver in 23:11, while Scotland’s Nancy Corrie completed the podium in 23:35. Switzerland's Leona Turi finished fourth in 23:41, with France's Louise Tisserand fifth in 23:44.

Boys’ race: Ferguson withstands French challenge

The boys’ race started under similarly warm conditions and immediately developed into a fast contest at the front.

American athlete Jackson Ferguson established himself among the leaders from the opening section, with a strong French contingent led by Tom Lamarque and Maxence Bal remaining in close contact.

The race remained tightly contested through much of the course before Ferguson was able to create a decisive advantage. Despite constant pressure from the French pair, the American held his form over the closing section to secure victory in 20:14.

Lamarque took silver in 20:22, while Bal completed a double French podium presence in 20:27. Fellow American Liam Folk finished fourth in 20:32, with France’s Gaspard Petit fifth in 20:35.

Heat and international experience shape the day

With temperatures close to 30°C throughout the competition, conditions played a significant role. Athletes had to manage hydration, pacing and recovery carefully, particularly those experiencing international competition for the first time.

That first international step remains central to the purpose of the International U18 Mountain Running Cup. Beyond the medals, the event provides young mountain runners with the opportunity to understand the demands of racing for their country, handling travel, preparation, team responsibility and the pressure of a championship environment.

Against the spectacular backdrop of the Adriatic coastline, the atmosphere throughout the day reflected both the competitive ambition and the international friendship that have made the event one of the most important development races in mountain running.

Individual Results – Girls' Top 10

Clara McKee (England) – 22:35 Elyna Mille (France) – 23:11 Nancy Corrie (Scotland) – 23:35 Leona Turi (Switzerland) – 23:41 Louise Tisserand (France) – 23:44 Julie Forner (France) – 24:31 Abby Smith (Northern Ireland & Ulster) – 24:55 Aitana Martin (Spain) – 24:59 Nansi Griffiths (Wales) – 25:10 Karolina Machnio (Poland) – 25:19

Individual Results – Boys' Top 10

Jackson Ferguson (USA) – 20:14 Tom Lamarque (France) – 20:22 Maxence Bal (France) – 20:27 Liam Folk (USA) – 20:32 Gaspard Petit (France) – 20:35 Jake Ireland (England) – 20:37 Oriol Saborit (Spain) – 20:42 Gergo Mireider (Hungary) – 20:45 Maho Pradeau (France) – 20:58 Giuseppe Luciano Piazza (Italy B) – 21:08

Team competition: France secures double gold

As always at the International U18 Mountain Running Cup, the team competition added another layer of intensity to the event, rewarding national depth as well as individual excellence.

In the girls’ team competition, France claimed victory with 13 points ahead of Switzerland (30 points) and England (40 points). The French team placed three athletes inside the top six, proving decisive in the battle for gold.

In the boys’ competition, France again emerged victorious with 10 points. Spain and Switzerland tied on 38 points, with Spain awarded second place and Switzerland third on the tie-break. Italy B finished fourth with 41 points.