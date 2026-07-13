Calum Johnson wins Northern 5km title in Sunderland

Round-up from the roads in recent days from around the UK.

SUNDERLAND HARRIERS 5km, inc Northern Championships, Tyne & Wear, July 9

Calum Johnson posted another local win, following his victory on the track in the Stan Long mile just over two weeks earlier.

The 32-year-old double English National and Inter-Counties cross-country winner didn’t have things all his own way as second placed Joe Firth was among seven others inside the 15-minute barrier.

Johnson eventually won by 12 seconds in 14:19 with Zak Kettle taking third, as Ryan McLeod won his first Northern title as a veteran with a 14:46 return in fourth overall.

Women’s winner Megan Stenhouse had a comfortable victory when retaining her Sunderland 5km title here, four seconds faster than her 2025 time. However, the 22-year-old’s 16:42 clocking was down on her best of 16:20 set on Newcastle’s Quayside last August.

Overall: 1 C Johnson (Gate) 14:19; 2 J Firth (Leeds) 14:31; 3 Z Kettle (Tyne Br) 14:39; 4 R McLeod (Elsw, M40) 14:46; 5 M Walton (Morp) 14:48; 6 A Sayers (Crook) 14:49

M40: 2 D Richardson (Gate) 15:16

M45: 1 M Hornsby (Durh) 16:16

M55: 1 M Turnbull (Elsw) 18:02

M70: 1 D Wallace (Hough) 21:30

Women: 1 M Stenhouse Durh) 16:42; 2 H Stead (B’hill) 17:43; 3 J Fox (Sund) 18:00

W50: 1 D Foster (T’dale) 18:42; 2 F Smith (Elsw) 20:48

W55: 1 W Chapman (Sund) 19:35

W60: 1 D Vaughan (Quak) 23:30

ILKLEY 5km & HALF-MARATHON, West Yorkshire, July 12

Overall (5km): 1 H Johnson (Salf) 15:09

Women: 1 F McCullough (Bing, U15) 19:54

Overall (13.1M): 1 E Hobbs (Ilk) 68:44; 2 G Ravenhall (Aire) 70:06; 3 J Cummings (Ilk) 70:48

M60: 1 Q Emery (Bing) 88:10

Women: 1 B Morley (Leeds) 79:22

W50: 1 S Flaherty (Bing) 89:57

W60: 1 J Shaw 1:42:25

NEWCASTLE 10km & HALF-MARATHON, Tyne & Wear, July 12

After being first veteran in the Sunderland 5km three days earlier, Ryan McLeod won the 10km here by nearly two-and-a-half-minutes in 31:12.

Overall (10km): 1 R McLeod (Elsw, M40) 31:12

Women: 1 E Escobar 41:38

Overall (13.1km): 1 N Spencer (M45) 72:51

Women: 1 C Williamson (W40) 80:45

NORMANBY HALL 10km, Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire, July 12

Will Strangeway was another veteran overall winner and did so in 31:31.

Overall: 1 W Strangeway (Linc W, M40) 31:31

M50: 1 M Skelton (Clee) 36:53

Women: 1 E Hall (Chest Tri) 37:36

ROMNEY MARSH 10km, Kent, July 12

Former Athletics Weekly staffer put in an appearance as an M75.

Overall: M Smith 31:32; 2 W Zerom (Ashf) 31:46

M75: 1 J Wigley (Inv EK) 50:12

Women: 1 P Barker 35:49

SAUCONY LONDON 10km, Westminster, July 12

The latest in a series of non-licensed big city events saw nearly 14,000 runners take in the London sights and it was London Heathside’s Seyfu Jamaal who just got the nod over Ilford’s Tosin Adedeji in 29:48.

For the women, it was the USA’s Lucy Jenks who had nearly 42 seconds to spare over Holly Archer in 33:50.

Overall: 1 S Jamaal (Lon H) 29:48; 2 O Adedeji (Ilf) 29:49; 3 R Wyndaele (FRA) 30:20; 4 B Shrader 30:26; 5 M Escocia 3037; 6 T Lefroy (B^W) 30:42

M45: 1 R Toland (VP&TH) 32:31

M50: 1 B Wilder (Herne H) 34:38

M55: 1 B Dolman (B’mth) 36:54

Women: 1 L Jenks (USA) 33:50; 2 H Archer (C&C) 34:32; 3 B Briggs (CoH) 34:43; 4 R Miura (USA) 34:59; 5 B Young 35:02; 6 J Trott (Rothwell 35:16

W50: 1 H Tabor 40:55

WELLINGBOROUGH 5, Northamptonshire, July 12

Overall: 1 J Chennell (Higham) 26:52

M60: 1 A Leach (NHRR) 27:52

Women: 1 R Cooke (Bucks & Stowe, W55) 30:52

W50: 1 H Heley ((Silson) 33:17

WILMSLOW SUMMER 10km, Cheshire, July 12

Connor Sarsfield won overall in a 45-seconds personal best 29:30 and the first woman home, Sinead Bent improved her four-year-old personal best by 34 seconds to 33:48, as a Cheshire course again produced the goods.

Overall: 1 C Sarsfield (Helsby) 29:30; 2 B Lawrence (Salf) 30:01; 3 F Conway (Orion) 30:01; 4 K Walker (NE Proj) 30:23; 5 J Bromley (Buckley) 30:39; 6 D Hunt 30:40

M40: 1 T Charles (Chorl) 31:11; 2 N Barry (Sale) 31:49

M50: 1 A Pickford (Alt) 34:04

M55: 1 W Pearson (Elvet) 35:26; 2 A Porter (Bramhall) 35:46

M60: 1 M Wolstencroft (Bolt) 36:26

Women: 1 S Bent (Salf) 33:48; 2 A Wright (Sale) 34:39; 3 S Latham (Stoke) 35:15; 4 O Mason 35:18; 5 M Brian (VP&TH) 35:24; 6 B Hansen (Alt, W35) 35:34

W40: 1 D Atherton (wester, IoM) 37:48

W45: 1 V Robertshaw (B’burn) 39:20

W50: 1 D Jepson (Fylde) 39:05; 2 L Blizzrd (Warr) 41:07

W55: 1 K Hamilton-Ryan (Macc) 40:31

SHREWSBURY 5km, FESTIVAL, Shropshire, July 11

There was an outright race win for yet another veteran, this time John Bdattie with a 14:59 return.

Overall: 1 J Beattie (Leeds, M40) 14:59; 2 A Bull (P’pridd) 15:04; 3 G Jones (W Tempo) 15:05; 4 A Bruno (W tempo, M40) 15:22

M45: 1 J Parapia (Otley) 15:42

M50: 1 J Arnold (Stoke) 15:47; 2 2 P Speake (Wilm) 16:14

M55: 1 P Jones (Shrews) 16:42

M60: 1 T Wright (Corn) 17:09; 2 L Aherne (P Bryn) 17:33

M65: 1 M Eustace (C&C) 19:12

M70: 1 A Davies (Swan) 19:10

M75: 1 R Cattle (BRAT) 22:57

M80: 1 I Day (Shrop) 28:39

M85: 1 D Moorkite (Lark) 29:19

Women: 1 C Cain (Best A, W35) 17:05

W40: 1 L Skinner 17:34; 2 K Latham (Vale R) 17:52

W45: 1 Z Oldfield (Lought) 18:23; 2 E Renondeau (Vale R) 18:39

W50: 1 L Callaghan (Trenth) 19:30; 2 E Crowe (Tees) 19:46

W55: 1 S May (Bide) 20:36; 2 J McFadzean (SWRR) 20:46

W60: 1 C Higgs (Trenth) 21:49; 2 K Wood-Doyle (Stock) 21:59

W65: 1 S Davies (B&W) 22:33

W70: 1 S Haslam (Scarb) 23:16

YORK 5km SERIES 5km, North Yorkshure, July 10

Overall: 1 D Garbutt (Durh) 15:17

M55: 1 D Cowlishaw (Alt) 17:20

U14: 1 W Reynolds (Leeds) 17:05

Women: 1 H Forrest (H’gate, U20) 17:57

W65: 1 S Cordingley (Bing) 22:04

EMGP RUGBY 6, Warwickshire, July 8

The race fell victim to the heatwave and a spokesman for the eight-race series said: “The Rugby 6 will not be rescheduled, and the series will be based on 4 out of 6 as the Corby race was also cancelled.”

SEFTON PARK 5, Liverpool, Merseyside, July 6

Overall: 1 D Naylor (Liv) 25:54

M50: 1 J McKie (Wirr) 27:38

M55: 1 D Hamilton (S’port W) 29:01

Women: 1 J Morgan (Liv) 27:47; 2 L Lowe (Penny L) 29:18

W45: 1 H Carter 32:15

W50: 1 L Blizzard (Warr) 34:31

W60: 1 T Carr (Liv) 37:13

YEOVIL 5km Spring & SUMMER SERIES 5km, Somerset, July 6

Overall: 1 A Gibson 15:15

M40: 1 B Tickner (Wells) 15:43

Women: 1 S Roche 17:25

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RUN EXE SUMMER 5km SERIES, Exeter, Devon, July 5

Overall: 1 T Morton (N&P) 15:28

Women: 1 N Bond (Tav) 17:22

W50: 1 E Mossop (Corn) 21:59

W60: 1 C Newman (Ex’mth) 20:52

W65: 1 C Benstead (Oke) 24:49