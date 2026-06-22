Scott Lincoln leads field event winners in Birmingham

Scott Lincoln secures a remarkable 22nd national title in the shot put, while Daniel Falode overturns a deficit in the final round to win a dramatic men's triple jump competition.

Scott Lincoln underlined his status as one of the overwhelming favourites of the weekend when winning the men’s shot put on day two of the Novuna UK Championships in Birmingham on Sunday (June 21).

It was his 22nd national title as he threw 20.33m in round five to win by almost two metres.

Piers Cameron threw 18.38m to take silver while Patrick Swan’s 17.67m earned him bronze.

Jake Norris was also in dominant form in the men’s hammer as he threw 76.30m to take gold. He was just short of Henryk Królak’s stadium record of 76.92m and also the championship record of 77.30m set by Dave Smith – both marks set in the mid-1980s.

Behind, Craig Murch threw 71.73m for silver as Chris Bennett’s 70.12m gave him bronze.

Things were closer in the men’s triple jump, though. With a jump of 15.76m (0.4), Daniel Falode overtook Jude Bright-Davies’ 15.72m leading mark in the final round to snatch a dramatic late win.

Falode’s best until that point had been 15.71m from round three but he found a few more centimetres to overhaul Bright-Davies.

“It was a tough one for me today, distance wise, definitely not as far as I’ve jumped the rest of the season,” said Falode, “but I’m just happy to have got the win.

“Being out in the United States has definitely allowed me to get faster and stronger. I’m definitely in a better position than I was, you know before I went out five years ago, so I’m very grateful to both the coaches I had out there, and I hope that I continue to progress.

“My plans are to continue progressing, continue to put in a couple jumps out there that will put me on the radar for the World Championships, hopefully the Olympics in 2028."

In the women’s long jump, Lucy Hadaway produced a great performance with a best of 6.67m (0.5) to win. Starting off with a 6.61m (-1.9), she improved by six centimetres to produce the second best mark of her career.

Behind Hadaway, Molly Palmer (Lukasz Zawila, Thames Valley Harriers) jumped a best of 6.50m (0.6) for silver, with Funminiyi Olajide (Lukasz Zawila, Thurrock Harriers) taking bronze with 6.47m (-0.1).

Javelin thrower Ben East has been in terrific form this year with an improvement of three metres on his PB. He has been over 80 metres this season, too, but couldn’t quite manage it in Birmingham. Still, his 79.87m was enough to win from Michael Allison (77.63m) and Daniel Bainbridge (75.62m).

“Winning the gold feels awesome,” said East. “I have been in really good form recently, this season has been the best season of my life. To be able to compete at a championships in the form I am in just feels brilliant.

“This year has been the first time I have been able to get into competitions where I have been able to compete against previous world and Olympic champions. The experience of getting to compete against people of that level is awesome and everyone is so friendly in the javelin community. Regardless of your previous achievements everyone is inviting, but to compete with them and see how they approach their competition has definitely helped me with my performance and feed off them.”

Zara Obamakinwa secured victory in the women’s discus with a best mark of 55.85m ahead of Kirsty Law (49.71m) - bowing out after her 21st national championships – and Eden Francis (48.76m).

The 22-year-old has a best of 58.17m – from London last year – in the event.