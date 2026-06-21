Laros and Broeders-Bol lay down European marker in Hengelo

Niels Laros and Femke Broeders-Bol produced eye-catching performances at the FBK Games as several athletes strengthened their credentials ahead of this summer's European Championships in Birmingham.

With the European Championships in Birmingham less than two months away, Dutch stars Niels Laros and Femke Broeders-Bol delivered statement performances on home soil at the FBK Games in Hengelo on Sunday (June 21).

Broeders-Bol continued her impressive transition to the 800m by securing her first outdoor victory over the distance, while Laros returned from injury in style with a lifetime best over two laps.

Just five days after making her outdoor 800m debut in Ostrava behind Audrey Werro of Switzerland, Broeders-Bol controlled the women's race from the front before pulling clear on the final bend to win in 1:57.41.

The two-time world 400m hurdles champion never looked in danger as Australia's Abbey Caldwell chased hard in second with 1:58.22, while France's Clara Liberman finished third in a personal best of 1:58.69. Impressively, the first six athletes all broke the two-minute barrier.

"I expected to be in front after 500 metres, which was different than in Ostrava," said Broeders-Bol. "I have to practise all these types of races. Today I wanted to run a good first 500 metres and then accelerate towards the finish."

Broeders-Bol's rapid development over 800m adds another intriguing dimension to the middle-distance events ahead of Birmingham, where she could emerge as a genuine medal contender.

Laros was equally impressive as he made a winning return to competition following the injury problems that have sidelined him since last year's World Championships in Tokyo.

The Olympic and world 1500m finalist produced a superb run to win the men's 800m in a personal best of 1:43.83, dipping under 1:44 for the first time in his life.

The 21-year-old led a Dutch one-two, with European indoor champion Sam Chapple taking second in 1:44.63, narrowly ahead of Croatia's Marino Bloudek, who was awarded third in the same time.

Elsewhere, world champion Jessica Schilder delighted the home crowd in the shot put. The Dutch record-holder threw 20.03m in the final round to make it eight competitions this season in which she has surpassed the 20-metre mark. Fellow Dutch athlete Jorinde van Klinken was second with 19.34m.

Nadine Visser also claimed victory for the host nation, too, battling a headwind of -1.8m/sec to win the 100m hurdles in 12.52.

Among the international highlights, Jamaica's Brianna Lyston dipped under 11 seconds to win the women's 100m in 10.99, while South Africa's Akani Simbine edged compatriot Bradley Nkoana in a blanket-finish men's sprint. Both were credited with 10.08, Simbine prevailing by just three thousandths of a second.

Egypt's Bassant Hemida produced a storming finish to win the women's 400m in a national record of 50.10, overtaking Ireland's Sharlene Mawdsley and Dutch favourite Lieke Klaver in the closing metres.

Ukraine's world record-holder Yaroslava Mahuchikh maintained her unbeaten record in 2026 with victory in the high jump, clearing 1.94m before three unsuccessful attempts at 2.00m.