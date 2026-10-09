As autumn draws upon us, it’s time to take to the trails for some off-road adventures.

Adidas – Agravic Speed Ultra Evo - £450.00

Taking design inspiration from the sub-2-hour marathon shoe, the adidas Adizero Adios Pro Evo 3, this model, the Agravic Speed Ultra Evo, is essentially an off-road version designed for high efficiency and energy return on the trails.

Using a high-stack Lightstrike Pro midsole and embedded dual ENERGYRIM carbon plates, the shoe delivers exceptional levels of energy return. The dual plates sit along each side of the shoe, allowing independent movement for greater adaptability on uneven trails and contours.

The shoe has been developed over recent years with 13 adidas athletes, with prototypes refined and tested in the lab and on the trails.

The outsole is designed more for hard-packed tracks and trails rather than the muddy Lakeland moors, but on its intended surface, the shoe feels light, fast and incredibly responsive.

The engineered woven upper uses a soft one-way stretch for support without ever becoming loose. A built-in debris collar adds a second-skin feel to complete this high-tech, high-performance off-roader.

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Adidas – Terrex Agravic SL - £140.00

Inspired by the Agravic Speed Ultra, the SL is a lightweight off-road shoe that offers a great value option for more regular use.

The full-length Lightstrike Pro midsole provides a highly responsive feel that’s not often found on trail shoes and makes the shoe a highly enjoyable off-road running experience.

The Continental rubber outsole takes care of traction and proves to be effective on a wide range of terrain. With hints of styling and a fit and feel similar to the EVO SL road model, this shoe makes a perfect shoe for runs from the door to the trail and beyond.

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Brooks - Cascadia 20 - £140.00

One of the most comfortable go-anywhere trail shoes on the market, the Cascadia 20 adds an extra 4mm of cushioning over the previous model, bringing the stack height to 38mm in the heel. This additional cushioning comes from the brand’s latest DNA Flash v2 nitrogen-infused foam, which gives the shoes a level of soft, springy comfort rarely found in a trail model.

The Vibram Megagrip outsole has 4mm deep lugs for excellent traction on a wide variety of surfaces in any conditions. A breathable mesh upper with 3D-printed reinforced overlays in high-wear areas is light yet durable and allows the foot to move with the shoe on uneven terrain. The upper is generously fitting for a trail shoe, which makes the shoe accommodating for a wide range of users.

For go-anywhere comfort and traction, the Cascadia 20 is a versatile and durable option.

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Brooks – Cascadia 20 GTX - £150.00

With the same features as the Cascadia 20, the GTX, or Gore-Tex version, adds a waterproof upper to the shoe. The lightweight Gore-Tex Invisible Fit technology is bonded directly onto the upper of the shoe to create a lightweight waterproof barrier that’s breathable and flexible, making it perfect in wet weather.

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Mount To Coast – M1 - £185.00

Still a relatively young brand, Mount To Coast is establishing itself as a popular choice for off-road and ultra running athletes. This model, the premium, off-road shoe with their highest level of energy return cushioning has already seen several victories in ultra events around the world.

The deep stack of the next-generation foam, JETCELL, offers a highly responsive, yet stable ride with twice the material strength of PEBA-based foams. This comes into its own on the trails, proving highly cushioned, comfortable and durable.

The upper uses a highly breathable and quick-drying TPEE blended yarn with the brand’s TUNEDFIT dual lace system. This offers a highly customised fit that is also easy to adjust on the trails, particularly in ultra races where the feet can swell as the miles progress.

The Vibram Metagrip Litebase outsole takes care of traction on any terrain and is light, flexible and durable to perfectly complement the shoe.

For all-day comfort on the trails, the M1 offers step-in comfort that’s built to go the distance.

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HOKA – Tecton X4 – £260.00

Built to win the world's toughest mountain races, the Tecton X4 is HOKA's flagship trail racer. At its core sits the brand's PROFLY X series midsole made with dual-layer PEBA foam, parallel carbon plates and speed-focused MetaRocker built to go all-out on the trail.

HOKA has positioned this shoe firmly at the sharp end of trail running, describing it as "podium-chasing propulsion for technical terrain," crafted to lead the pack at the world's pinnacle trail races. That pedigree is real, with earlier versions of the Tecton line having already proven themselves on the world stage, with the Tecton X 2 and 2.5 becoming the shoe Jim Walmsley wore on his way to his historic UTMB victory, and the X4 is built to continue that lineage at races like UTMB where technical, high-altitude terrain punishes anything less than a fully dialled-in platform.

On the outsole, the shoe uses a Vibram Megagrip Litebase outsole with Traction Lug built for grip, speed and precision on the trail. The ride is propulsive yet at the same comfortable for longer, easier off-road running. It’s a capable performance model that can become a daily trail option.

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Kailas FUGA – Du Monster - €220.00

Built for technical terrain, the Monster offers aggressive off-road capability with a plush, comfortable cushioning that’s great for go-anywhere adventures.

Dual-zone lugs of 5 and 7mm deep create an aggressive outsole pattern that delivers exceptional traction and control on any terrain you encounter. Combine this with a TPU supercritical foam midsole, and you have a ride that provides previously unheard-of energy return on technical trails.

The exoskeleton construction of the upper locks in the heel for support, maintaining speed and confidence on uneven ground, while the upper has a snug, wrapped fit for comfort and stability, helping prevent slippage with the shoe.

The Monster combines high-performance feel with rugged protection for a highly supportive and responsive off-roader.

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Kailas FUGA – EX PRO - €250.00

With a full-length supercritical TPU foam midsole and X-shaped carbon plate, this off-road shoe is designed to deliver when travelling at speed over any terrain. It really is a feature-packed high-performance model, and this is obvious from the moment you step inside the shoes. From fit to grip, every part of the shoe says technical performance.

The XDi engineered mesh is light, breathable and durable, while the two-section fastening creates a secure yet easily adjustable fit throughout even the toughest ultra-distance events. The cushioning feels incredibly energised for a trail shoe and has made all my outings in the shoes feel lively and enjoyable.

Traction is excellent, with a variety of 6 and 4mm deep lugs carefully placed around the shoe for confident descents and effective climbing.

For high-performance on mixed terrain trails, the brand and the shoes are certainly worth seeking out.

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INOV-8 – Trailfly PRO - £165.00

Is this the best off-road shoe yet from INOV8? It very well could be.

Heralding a brand-new next-generation design, the shoe features a new POWERFLOW ELITE midsole: a supercritical TPEE foam that feels light and responsive in a way only previously experienced in road racing shoes. There’s no carbon plate here, but for the trails, the shoe is better without it and instead features a split outsole that offers flexibility and intuitive adaptability on any terrain, feeling nimble and connected.

It’s an INOV8, so grip is top-notch, with 4mm graphene-enhanced rubber chevron lugs for excellent traction on the hills and descents.

For a trail-connected feel and responsive, fast-feeling ride, the shoe is a great option.

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Kiprun – Climbmax - £129.99

Part of a collection of new off-road shoes from the brand, the Climbmax is designed for longer-distance runs over technical terrain.

Of course, you don’t need to run ultras in the shoe, but it does feature deep cushioning and aggressive lugs for excellent cushioning and traction in any conditions. The Matryx upper adds a strong and supportive upper to the shoe, and rubberised overlays further enhance durability.

The shoe uses a combination of the brand’s FASTECH and SHIFTECH foams for a balanced feel with a level of energy return that’s tuned perfectly for trail running and demanding terrain.

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Kiprun – Kipride Gravel - £109.99

The Kipride Gravel pairs the brand’s FASTECH midsole foam with a 6mm drop for a more naturally balanced ride on the trails.

Suitable for light trails and gravel paths, as the name suggests, the shoe feels light, responsive and nimble, with traction that copes well with varied terrain. The upper is, again, light yet protective and provides a secure fit around the foot with a durable finish.

For a lighter, more responsive off-road ride, the shoe provides a great value solution.

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Altra – Olympus 7 - £165.00

The brand’s most versatile trail shoe, the Olympus returns in its seventh generation with a plush, light and soft midsole combined with a Vibram Metagrip outsole for go-anywhere comfort.

Now with an updated Altra EGO MAX midsole foam that’s lighter and softer than before for an energised off-road feel.

The fit is, of course, familiar to Altra users and provides a more foot-shaped last, allowing the foot to splay naturally and create a stable footing in uneven terrain. The upper features plush padding through the tongue and ankle collar and holds the foot securely in place without it ever feeling compressed.

For a low-drop, connected off-road feel, the Olympus still provides enough cushioning for a smooth, responsive ride and great traction.

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Norda – 055 - £285.00

Still a relatively new company to the trail running scene, Norda is a Canadian brand with the aim of creating lightweight and durable trail shoes that can tackle any terrain.

The brand says this model, the 055, features trail running’s most propulsive midsole. It’s a bespoke Arnitel midsole, a TPEE (thermoplastic polyester elastomer) unit that we’ve seen on several road-going shoes from many brands, and here, it certainly does feel very efficient, with great energy return, stability and, so far, durability.

The 055 is an all-terrain speed and stability shoe. It has an integrated knitted ankle collar which helps keep trail debris at bay, with a bio-circular Dyneema upper that provides a great, secure fit and certainly feels very well made and durable.

The ride from the 36mm stack of springy cushioning is great, especially given the addition of the 5mm deep Vibram Megagrip Elite Litebase outsole stubs, which provide excellent traction and have so far excelled on any terrain I have taken them.

Comfortable, durable and exceptionally responsive, the shoe is much faster than its chunky, rugged appearance might first suggest!

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Salomon – S/LAB Genesis 2 - £180.00

The second-generation Genesis shoe is a fast, responsive off-roader that’s light and nimble with a stable and confident, high-traction feel.

Aimed at longer, technical events, simply means it is comfortable over extended periods of time; for shorter excursions, it’s perfect.

A new Lighter Matryx Micro upper improves durability and breathability, while the new wider footprint and contaGRIP lug design enhance traction and stability. The optiFOAM² midsole and activeCHASSIS upper technology give the shoe its stable and responsive ride, making for an agile running experience with sure-footed support and stability.

It’s a lightweight ultra-running trail shoe, but for everyday use I’m finding it incredibly versatile and enjoyable thanks to the light, responsive feel.

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KEEN – Roam WP - £140.00

A versatile go-anywhere winter shoe, the Roam will take you from the door to the trail and beyond, with waterproof protection built in.

Capable of road and trail adventures, the all-terrain traction is equally at home on roads and trails and can tackle most surfaces many runners will experience throughout their weekly running. The fit is the brand’s ‘original fit’ shape, with a secure midfoot and slightly roomier forefoot and toe box, which both accommodates broader feet easily as well as letting them spread for natural stability.

The KEEN.DRY waterproof upper will keep the rain and water out and make for a great go-anywhere upper in the wetter winter months.

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KEEN – Wander - £120.00

The Wander is a low-profile trail shoe for a more connected, agile feel when off-road. There is still ample cushioning for off-road running, and a built-in rock plate ensures protection on rugged trails.

A 4mm heel-to-toe drop means the connected feel is enhanced and a balanced ride is assured. A broader toe-box also allows the toes to splay naturally and creates natural stability on uneven terrain and when contouring hillsides.

The Wander does exactly as the name suggests, allowing you to venture anywhere with ease in the good value model.

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