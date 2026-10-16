Five of the best running sunglasses: performance and protection

The right running sunglasses need to do more than look good. They should stay put when the pace picks up, provide a clear view of the road or trail and protect your eyes from glare, wind and debris at any time of year.

From lightweight shields to photochromic lenses that adapt to changing conditions, these five pairs offer different approaches to performance eyewear.

Adidas Kaphiros Sports Sunglasses - £130

The Adidas Kaphiros combines a rimless, wraparound shield with a lightweight injected frame and polycarbonate lens. The design provides broad coverage while keeping the frame unobtrusive, making it an option for runners who prefer a streamlined feel.

I particularly like the attention given to fit. Adjustable temples and nose pads allow you to fine-tune the positioning, while rubberised contact points help the glasses stay secure as you sweat. These details matter when you’re running at pace and don’t want to keep adjusting your eyewear.

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Rudy Project Astral Arc — €149.90

The frameless Rudy Project Astral Arc is designed to provide a broad, unobstructed view, with a shield lens that keeps the frame out of your sightline. Its open design gives it a lightweight, athletic look while prioritising visibility.

The RP Optics mirrored lenses are designed to enhance contrast and reduce glare in bright conditions, making them worth considering for sunny road runs and open trails. An adjustable nose pad helps you achieve a more secure, comfortable fit.

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Rudy Project Spinshield Pro — €214.90

The Spinshield Pro combines full-shield coverage with ventilation designed to help reduce fogging. The broad lens helps protect against wind, dust and debris, making it suitable for running on exposed roads and trails as well as cycling.

Their headline feature is the ImpactX Photochromic lens, which automatically adjusts its tint as light conditions change. This is particularly useful on routes that move between open sunlight and shaded woodland, or during longer outings when conditions can vary considerably over time.

For runners who want extensive coverage without compromising visibility as the weather changes, this is one of the more distinctive options in the group.

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Oakley Radar EV Heater — £196

The Oakley Radar EV Heater brings a 90’s inspired look to performance eyewear. Its taller EV lens shape provides extended coverage and an unobstructed view, making it suitable for running as well as cycling and other sports.

Two technical details stand out. Oakley’s Unobtainium nose pads and earsocks are designed to increase grip as perspiration builds, helping prevent the glasses from slipping during harder efforts. The O-Matter thermoplastic frame combines flexibility with durability, while two interchangeable nose pads allow you to adjust the fit.

It’s a sporty, distinctive design, but the emphasis is firmly on keeping the glasses secure and comfortable during movement.

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SunGod Classics Pro — £100

Developed with ultra-runner Courtney Dauwalter, the SunGod Classics Pro takes a more traditional approach than the shield designs in this round-up. Its familiar silhouette is paired with a focus on grip, hold and stability while running.

That combination should appeal to anyone who prefers everyday-looking sunglasses but still wants a frame designed to stay secure on the move.

With a range of frame and lens colours available, it is easy to find a pair as unique as your style allows. The SunGod glasses also come with a lifetime guarantee!

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What to look for in running sunglasses