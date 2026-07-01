Clifton Goes Pro

HOKA launches updated Clifton 11 and new Clifton PRO

These days, most brands have shoes in the high-stack category, but the original HOKA Clifton was one of the first to go max. The now familiar deep wedge of cushioning made for a shoe that offered lots of soft cushioning in a lightweight package.

The Clifton 11 sticks to the familiar playbook of the original Clifton and remains largely unchanged from the outgoing Clifton 10 model. In fact, the Clifton 11 is largely a cosmetic update, featuring an improved innersole for a slightly better step-in feel.

The overall ride of the Clifton 11 is identical to that of the 10. The upper has a new engineered mesh design which offers a slightly plusher fit around the foot, and the tongue has twin lace loops to keep it seated securely across the instep.

For fans of the Clifton, the 11 won’t disappoint unless they were expecting something different. And if that was the case, then say hello to the new Clifton Pro.

While the Clifton 11 continues the line's tradition as a dependable, highly cushioned daily trainer, the introduction of the all-new HOKA Clifton PRO marks a significant turning point. Rather than replacing the standard Clifton, the PRO is designed to sit alongside it as a more performance-oriented option for runners seeking greater efficiency, responsiveness and speed from their everyday training shoe.

The new Clifton PRO revises the regular Clifton and brings the model more up-to-date with the addition of a new super-critical foam midsole and revised rocker geometry.

The Clifton PRO has been developed for runners who want to maximise performance during daily training without moving into a carbon-plated race shoe. Featuring a high-stack construction, enhanced rocker profile and increased outsole coverage for durability, it bridges the gap between traditional daily trainers and modern super trainers.

The PROGLIDE+ midsole lifts the shoe and makes it a much livelier running experience, with a more responsive feel and smoother toe-off.

The Pro is a little heavier than the Clifton 11, with added weight coming from the denser midsole and extensive rubber coverage on the outsole to enhance durability.

A new engineered mesh upper gives a more breathable fit yet still hugs the foot well.

The Clifton PRO is perhaps the shoe that fans of the original Clifton have been waiting for for the last couple of years, so it delivers perfectly in a timely fashion. It’s the same familiar Clifton with an up-to-date ride and a more enjoyable running experience.

Buy here -

HOKA Clifton 11 - £140.00

HOKA Clifton Pro - £150.00