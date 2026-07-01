How to find your AW as TG Jones stores close

A statement from Athletics Weekly on the future of TG Jones stores.

With the imminent closure of many TG Jones high street stores across the UK, you may find it harder than usual to fine your latest copy of AW.

We wouldn't want you to miss out on our comprehensive guide to the upcoming Commonwealth Games, so here are ways in which you can make sure you secure your latest issue:

Use the link below to find an alternative stockist here: https://services.marketforce.co.uk/storelocator/search.aspx?magCode=15147&showmap=1

OR order using the link here: https://athleticsweekly.imbmsubscriptions.com/CurrentIssue

If you're still having problems please email us on:

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The new bumper issue of AW, out on July 2, is a special preview to the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

The event is returning to Glasgow, hosts in 2014, after the Scottish city stepped in at the 11th hour when the Australian state of Victoria withdrew. This will be on a smaller scale than Games past, but special things tend to happen when the Commonwealths come to the UK.

Three high-profile members of Team Scotland – Jake Wightman, Eilish McColgan and Laura Muir – all competed in Glasgow 12 years ago and are still competing at the top level of athletics as we approach this edition. Wightman talks about his team-mates and old friends, as well as what’s involved in constructing a lengthy athletics career. Scotland’s Megan Keith also discusses the impact McColgan and Muir have had on her development.

Columnist Katharine Merry explores the importance of the Commonwealth Games in the ever-changing sporting landscape, while the 116 pages also feature exclusive Glasgow 2026 interviews with Welsh middle distance man Jake Heyward, who is making a comeback from double Achilles surgery, as well as Australian sprint star Lachlan Kennedy.

The AW team also pick out some of the potential highlights over the course of the competition at Scotstoun, while there’s a journey back in time to remember each of the occasions when the Games have come to Scotland – Glasgow 12 years ago and the Edinburgh editions of 1986 and 1970. Dave Holmes plots the history and evolution of the Commonwealth Games, too.

Elsewhere in the issue, European 1500m Ciara Mageean opens up on the cancer diagnosis that has turned her world upside down, Shaunae Miller-Uibo chats about her comeback after the birth of her second child, Jeff Hartwig outlines his coaching philosophy, world and Commonwealth medallist Ben Pattison takes us inside his training routine, plus Paul Freary reviews the latest running footwear.