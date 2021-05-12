AW promotion: This drink is perfect to take after training or competition due to the anti–inflammatory properties of tart cherries
Research shows that tart cherries can aid muscle recovery and reduce soreness after hard exercise. So what better to take after a tough session or competition than a tart cherry elixir?
Here is how to make this tasty, beneficial and easy-to-make drink with the recipe from Michelle Babb.
Total time: 10 minutes
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: N/A
Yield: 2 servings
Level: Beginner
Ingredients
2 oz tart cherry juice
4 oz coconut water
2 teaspoons fresh grated ginger
1 teaspoon fresh grated turmeric
1/8 teaspoon fresh ground pepper
Sparkling water (optional)
Directions
Using a standing blender or hand blender, combine cherry juice, coconut water, ginger, turmeric and pepper. Blend until well combined. Pour into glasses and top with 1-2 ounces of sparkling water. You can optionally pour into ice cube trays for freezing, to be used as and when needed.
