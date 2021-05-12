AW promotion: This drink is perfect to take after training or competition due to the anti–inflammatory properties of tart cherries

Research shows that tart cherries can aid muscle recovery and reduce soreness after hard exercise. So what better to take after a tough session or competition than a tart cherry elixir?

Here is how to make this tasty, beneficial and easy-to-make drink with the recipe from Michelle Babb.

Total time: 10 minutes

Prep: 10 minutes

Cook: N/A

Yield: 2 servings

Level: Beginner

Ingredients

2 oz tart cherry juice

4 oz coconut water

2 teaspoons fresh grated ginger

1 teaspoon fresh grated turmeric

1/8 teaspoon fresh ground pepper

Sparkling water (optional)

Directions