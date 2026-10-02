Built inside, proven outside: why the KICKR RUN is made for winter training

As the nights draw in, Wahoo's smart treadmill lets runners keep structured sessions going through the colder months without sacrificing natural running form – and a new link-up with COROS watches means every indoor mile now counts.

The clocks go back next month and, for many runners, that means the familiar winter dilemma. Head out into the dark, wet and wind for a threshold session and hope for the best, or take the work indoors and make sure it gets done properly.

Increasingly, the world's best are choosing the latter. From world 5000m champion Cole Hocker and Olympic 5000m champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen to British record-holders George Mills and Eilish McColgan, through to ultra runners Jim Walmsley and Tom Evans, many of the sport's top performers now train regularly on a treadmill. World Athletics even added a World Treadmill Championships to its 2026 calendar.

Wahoo's view is simple: an athlete's work begins indoors and comes to life outdoors. Whether it is squeezing in a crucial threshold workout when time is short or running a block of speed sessions uninterrupted by traffic, weather or darkness, indoor training has become an essential part of the modern runner's mix rather than a compromise. Or, as the brand's new campaign puts it: 'Built Inside. Proven Outside.'

At the heart of that story is the award-winning KICKR RUN – the smart treadmill we first took a close look at last winter and which Wahoo regards as its boldest move into a new category since it transformed indoor cycling.

Run free

The headline feature remains RunFree Mode. Rather than forcing you to chase a fixed pace set on a console, the belt speed adjusts automatically according to your position on the deck, speeding up if you drift toward the front and easing back if you drop toward the rear. The result is genuinely hands-free running that closely mimics an outdoor stride – you set the pace, the treadmill follows.

Hocker, the Olympic 1500m champion, was struck by it straight away. "Some of my first impressions of the KICKR RUN were how natural it felt, which is something I've not had on another treadmill before," he says.

"I'd describe the KICKR RUN to someone who has never run on it before as the closest thing you can get to outdoor running without going outside."

A time-of-flight sensor keeps you safely positioned on the belt as your pace varies, while a RunFree Pace Limit lets you cap your maximum speed. If you do want to take control manually, the "nudgeable" paddles on either side of the machine let you tweak speed or gradient without breaking stride.

"You don't have to get your finger in the right spot. You just give the paddle a little tap," says Walmsley, who describes the machine as "groundbreaking".

Built for serious runners

The hardware backs up the claims. The running surface measures 22in wide by 69in long – wider and longer than most home treadmills – and the top speed is equivalent to four-minute-mile pace, which means sprints, intervals and tempo runs are covered for even the quickest athletes.

Quick acceleration and deceleration mean reps and recoveries feel fluid rather than laggy, while a wide range of incline and decline is combined with lateral tilt. That tilt varies the side-to-side angle of the deck to mimic real-world terrain, and the responsive surface is designed to replicate the feel of a track or hard-packed trail – so the muscles you rely on outdoors are still being worked indoors.

Its professional-grade construction also absorbs impact and dampens noise, which matters if you are training early in the morning, late at night or in a shared space.

Connected running

Wahoo made its name through connectivity and the KICKR RUN is no exception. It pairs with Zwift Run and the Wahoo app for immersive sessions, can simulate routes from the Wahoo app, Strava or Zwift, and works with other platforms including Kinomap, Humango and Peloton. Metrics such as ground contact time, vertical oscillation and cadence are all captured.

Wi-Fi-enabled units now also receive firmware updates automatically in the background, so there is no need for manual installs.

Ready to train with COROS

The biggest development of 2026 came in April, when Wahoo and COROS launched a two-way partnership, which we covered in more detail here.

Activities recorded on either a COROS watch or a Wahoo device now sync automatically to both the COROS training platform and the Wahoo app, with no manual exporting or importing. Your indoor and outdoor runs live together in one training history.

More directly relevant to KICKR RUN users, a range of COROS watches – the APEX 2, APEX 2 Pro, APEX 4, PACE 3, PACE 4, PACE Pro, NOMAD and VERTIX 2/2S – can now pair directly with the treadmill via Bluetooth, pulling accurate speed and distance straight from the machine itself. That removes the need for a footpod or any other accessory sensor. Just put your watch on and run.

The two companies remain separate apps and ecosystems, but together they remove one of the last frictions of indoor training – needing extra sensors or manually merging data. You can also customise your COROS watch with Wahoo-designed faces from the COROS watch face library.

The work is the way

Wahoo's winter message is that there is no shortcut – the athlete who shows up and does the work, at whatever level, is the one who is ready when it matters. With the KICKR RUN, the feel is the same, the metrics match and nothing slips between sessions. Or, in Wahoo's words: "What you build indoor, you spend outdoor."

At £5999.99, the KICKR RUN is a top-of-the-range investment rather than a budget treadmill. But for runners determined to keep structured training on track through the dark months and arrive at the spring racing season sharp, it is a compelling one.

For more on the KICKR RUN, click here