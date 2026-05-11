Be ready to train with Wahoo Kickr Run and Coros

The new partnership that will give you a complete and connected experience.

With its unique features, the Wahoo KICKR RUN treadmill was launched in 2024 and changed indoor running. Now a new partnership between Wahoo and COROS has added a state of the

art sportswatch to the line-up, offering a fully connected training experience and providing the modern-day runner with everything they need.

An increasing number of athletes are turning to the treadmill to meet more of their training requirements. Having revolutionised indoor training for cyclists, Wahoo brought their innovation and expertise to the running world and have produced a product and user experience that is trusted by some of the world’s very best endurance athletes.

Olympic 1500m and world 5000m Cole Hocker, as well as ultra marathon star Jim Walmsley, are both avid users.

With its smart technology and connectivity that allows the user to take complete control and tailor the treadmill to their wishes, the aim of the KICKR RUN has always been to give an outdoor running feel indoors. The user gets to experience the same natural rhythm, flow and freedom that they would experience on the roads or trails.

Unmatched connectivity has always been at the heart of the experience, with users able to combine with Smart fans, watches, heart rate monitors, the Wahoo App and third party apps, including Strava, Zwift, Training Peaks and others. But the partnership with COROS watches will add an extra dimension. Through models such as the COROS PACE 4 and APEX 4, Wahoo users old and new will be able to enjoy a fully integrated training experience.

COROS watches connect directly to KICKR RUN to capture accurate indoor running data. There’s no need for a foot pod and no extra set-up. Just put your watch on and run, knowing your indoor training is tracked properly. Your runs, both indoors and out, will live together in one training history.

With the world class KICKR RUN treadmill and a world class watch from COROS, now you can be truly ready to train.

Why choose the Wahoo Kickr Run?

Run free: The immersive RunFree mode allows you to run naturally – the treadmill adjusts to match your pace without interaction. With a maximum speed of 4:00/mile, sprints, intervals and tempo runs are suitable for the fastest runners out there.

Dynamic movement: The responsive surface, grade simulation and lateral tilt of the treadmill emulates ascents, descents and outdoor surfaces to challenge and engage the same muscles as running outside.

Intuitive design: The clean console and accessible control paddles minimise the need to interact with the treadmill during your workout so you can focus on running.

Connected running: Compatible with leading apps such as Wahoo, Zwift, Kinomap, Humango and Peloton, KICKR RUN delivers a connected running experience with metrics that matter: ground contact time, vertical oscillation, cadence. It is a treadmill that has been designed very much with third-party apps in mind.

Safe and secure: KICKR RUN offers several features to make sure you and those around you are safe at all times. When in Run Free Mode, a unique time-of-flight sensor keeps you safely positioned on the treadmill as your pace varies, with no manual input required. RunFree Pace Limit allows users to control their run by setting a max speed while using RunFree Mode.

Strong and silent: KICKR RUN’s professional-grade construction absorbs impact and dampens noise, delivering a quiet, grounded ride that feels solid with every stride. Whether you’re pushing pace early, late, or in shared spaces, you can focus on your run without drawing attention to it.

Why connect with COROS?

– COROS watches connect directly to KICKR RUN to capture accurate indoor running data. No foot pod, no extra set-up. Just put your watch on and run, knowing your indoor training is tracked properly.

– Workouts sync seamlessly between COROS and Wahoo. Indoor and outdoor runs live together in one training history, so your data reflects the work you’re actually doing, without manual exports or third-party tools.

– COROS is trusted by serious runners for GPS accuracy and battery life. Wahoo redefined indoor running with KICKR RUN. This partnership brings those strengths together to remove friction from daily training.

– Customise your experience further with the Wahoo designed watch faces available in the COROS watch face library.