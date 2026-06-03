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Camryn Rogers breaks 80 metres again as Brits impress in Turku

AW News Reports Camryn Rogers breaks 80 metres again as Brits impress in Turku

Camryn Rogers breaks 80 metres again as Brits impress in Turku

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Published: 03rd June, 2026
Updated: 3rd June, 2026
BY Athletics Weekly

Olympic hammer champion Camryn Rogers produces a world-leading 80.09m at the Paavo Nurmi Games, while Jazmin Sawyers, Lawrence Okoye and Romell Glave deliver strong British performances.

Olympic champion Camryn Rogers stole the show at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku on Wednesday (June 3) as she smashed the meeting record in the hammer with a world-leading 80.09m on her final attempt.

The Canadian, already the second-best performer in history, produced her third 80m-plus throw of the season to finish well clear of Finland’s Silja Kosonen (76.41m) and Krista Tervo (75.55m).

Among the British performances, Jazmin Sawyers placed second in the long jump with a season’s best of 6.62m after leading for much of the competition before being overtaken by American Monae’ Nichols, who leapt a meeting record 6.88m.

Lawrence Okoye continued his encouraging 2026 form in the discus, finishing fourth with 67.15m in a high-quality contest won by Kristjan Ceh (69.13m), while Romell Glave secured a British victory in the men’s 100m, clocking 10.16.

Elsewhere, meeting records also fell through Chase Jackson in the women's shot put (20.66m), Emmanouil Karalis in the men's pole vault (6.00m), Imogen Ayris in the women’s pole vault (4.81m), and both steeplechase races.

Spain’s Mohamed Attaoui won the men’s 1500m in 3:31.82, with the top 12 athletes all finishing inside the previous meeting record.

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