Sub-two: Why Sabastian Sawe is Kenya's "Shujaa"

His record-breaking run made news everywhere, but had its biggest impact in Kenya. Michelle Katami examines the significance of a hero’s welcome for the London marathon winner, but also the increasing expectation now on his shoulders.

It is rare for a Kenyan’s framed photograph to be displayed inside State House in Nairobi. Yet today there are two to be found hanging proudly and prominently on its white walls – one in the meeting room and the other in H.E President William Ruto’s office – of Sabastian Sawe crossing the finish line in 1:59:30 at the 2026 London Marathon.

It is an unprecedented display of heroism and honour to reflect an achievement that reverberated around the world. This is not just about becoming the first man to run an official marathon under two hours. It transcends merely being a sporting milestone and is not only a profound moment in the history of endurance running, but also a moment of national pride – a Kenyan story that symbolises a national identity, nationalism and even global diplomacy.

“What Sabastian has achieved confirms Kenya's place as the origin of wonder,” President Ruto said.

Sawe is a Shujaa – a hero – and his performance underlines the nation’s long-standing legacy of distance running greatness. Since 2008, eight out of the ten men’s marathon world records have been held by Kenyans – Paul Tergat, Patrick Makau, Wilson Kipsang, Dennis Kimetto, Eliud Kipchoge, Kelvin Kiptum and now Sawe.

“It is a joy for all of us,” said the most recent member of that exclusive club.

“Our athletes are among our finest ambassadors, projecting the very best of our nation to the world,” the President stated.

“No amount of investment could secure the global recognition and positive image they have powerfully and consistently brought to our nation.”

Given the less favourable recent headlines surrounding Kenyan athletes and the ongoing issues with doping, this was exactly the kind of good news story that the country was looking for. Sawe created a moment of wonder and he was accorded a grand state reception, arriving at State House in a sleek, black Mercedes Benz, escorted by police outriders.

“I did it for all Kenyans,” he declared, aware that he had been carrying the hopes of over 58 million people. Then he softly promised: “We will continue to work hard with our talents and build the name of our nation to remain at the top.”

The noise from some of his compatriots about his achievements was much louder. Media personality Edith Kimani said it was “Unmistakably Kenyan”, while Ian N Okola wrote “It's a Kenyan thing.” Journalist Lynne Wachira wrote: “Kenya to the world. Because Magical Kenyans make history.” Marathon great Eliud Kipchoge posted: “We are just at the beginning of what is possible when talent, progress and an unwavering belief in the human potential come together.”

And so it was that, upon his return from London, the red carpet was rolled out for Sawe and he walked down it carrying the national flag towards the waiting President. The state rewarded him with two custom license plates marked 1:59:30, Kshs. 8 million (£46,090) and a car of his choice. The Kenya Tourism Board presented him with a fully sponsored four-night luxury holiday at a destination of his choice in Magical Kenya.

Back home, in Nandi County, the 31-year-old was accorded a traditional homecoming. As part of the Kalenjin tradition, he was adorned with Sinendet (green vine) around his neck symbolising victory, honour, blessings and protection. He was served the traditional drink of fermented milk, Mursik.

And it was here that perhaps the most significant honours were bestowed upon him. Sawe was gifted a cow, also decorated with Sinendet around its neck, which is a prestigious and special gift in the Kalenjin culture. He was handed a ceremonial stick by the elders as a symbol of endorsed leadership, too, and also given a three-bedroom house.

Sawe’s journey

All this glory and reward now belongs to a man who didn’t take long to fall in love with running. Sawe was originally a track athlete competing in the 1500m back in 2018.

“He loved athletics from an early age, more than football,” his uncle Abraham Chepkirwok recalls. “Seeing me run, he saw there is something to gain in athletics. And in 2008, when people were watching and cheering me, that inspired him, too.”

Abraham is an Olympian, a 2006 World junior bronze medallist and Uganda’s 800m national record-holder. Sawe lived with him and his family and considers him as more of a big brother than an uncle.

Sawe trained first in Kimumu then in Iten before settling in Kapsabet, where his breakthrough came. Abraham tells AW that the plan initially was for him to focus on 800m and 1500m, only for one fateful day to change everything. At an Athletics Kenya local meeting in the town of Mumias in Western Kenya, Sawe arrived late and found that both events had already been completed.

“I told him to run whichever distance was there,” says Abraham. “He tried the 5000m and won.”

Sawe went on to compete in numerous local meets and at the Kenyan trials for the 2019 African Games, where he finished seventh in the 5000m, before a tendon injury nearly ended his athletics career prematurely, sidelining him for over a year.

His turnaround came when he joined Gianni’s Demadonna’s training camp. Following his recovery, Italian coach Claudio Berardelli noticed his distance running potential during long runs, Abraham reveals.

From pacing at the 2022 Seville Half Marathon, which he won, Sawe rose steadily to compete in numerous half marathons around Europe. His half marathon PB is 58.06 and he also won gold at 2023 World Road Running Championships.

His resumé includes Africa’s best performance in the 20,000m (56:20.55), the 15,000m world best of 41:51.64 and a Kenyan one-hour record. He stepped up to the marathon in 2024, winning Valencia in 2:02:05.

“He decided to invest in athletics, through discipline,” says Abraham. “If he is in camp, he doesn’t step out even to go to the centre. When he leaves training, he goes home.”

Everyone around Sawe describes him as being humble and a man of few words. He is an introvert; reserved, laid-back, very calm and softly spoken. Others say he is a good listener and easy to interact with. “He rarely has issues, he is just a good guy,” Abraham adds.

The pressure of fame

His rise to fame is transforming Sawe’s life. He is a man in constant demand – from media requests and appointments to national functions. Recently, he attended the Africa Forward Summit in Nairobi where he met French President Emmanuel Macron and several other heads of state.

“The pressure is a lot, yet he is not so much a public person. It is hard for him and stressful but he will catch up,” Abraham explains.

It is a particularly heavy load to carry, especially when you consider that “just” being the world record-holder might not be seen as being enough. Aside from all the attention, Sawe bears the pressure of “sasa, itabidi ashindie nchi kitu” meaning “Now, he has to win something for the country”.

This loosely translates to winning Olympic and World Championships medals. For Kenya, and particularly the athletics community, global titles remain the pinnacle of athletics glory. For Sawe, expectations are now enormous when it comes to next year’s Beijing World Championships and the 2028 LA Olympic Games. His uncle agrees.

“After breaking the world record, our wish for him (I have been talking to him) is to win the World Championships or the Olympic Games to have a good profile,” Abraham

says. “The decoration is not complete without the medals.”

Sawe’s manager Eric Lilot adds: “Sabastian is as dedicated to the sport as he was before breaking the sub-two barrier. He is a true professional. His goals and ambitions did not end with that feat alone.”

Beyond the medal expectations, Sawe carries the responsibility for the reputation of Kenya and the sport itself – a clean sport. He made a strong public stance on doping by getting his shoe sponsor Adidas to fund his vigorous and continued testing.

“There was pressure, but never in his mind, he knows he is clean,” Abraham explains. “He carries a lot of responsibility, but he is alright.”

Now, Sawe has reported back to training camp. For him and his team, 1:59:30 is the past. His priority and focus has shifted to the Berlin Marathon in September, where he hopes to run “as fast as he can”.

“Returning to your normal training and routine is also a way of staying true to yourself and not being distracted by all the noise,” Lilot adds. “Sabastian intends to continue to give his best in the competitions to come and he has his sights obviously on the Olympic marathon.”

But the question on everyone’s lips now is how fast can he run in Berlin? Abraham is confident another world record could happen and, after all, Sawe has changed what we thought was possible.

This article also appears in the Sub-two special edition of AW magazine, out now