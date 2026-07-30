Megan Keith gets her medal moment as Rose Davies does the double

Brave Scot takes bronze while Australian creates a slice of Commonwealth history with 5000m victory in Glasgow.

“We got there eventually,” beamed Megan Keith as she climbed into the stands to embrace one of her biggest supporters after winning bronze in the women’s Commonwealth 5000m final at Scotstoun Stadium on Thursday night (July 30).

That supporter was her 100-year-old grandfather Murray Kirkwood, a keen rugby fan who is a regular visitor to the venue for Glasgow Warriors matches and has even presented the match ball. He won’t be forgetting this particular sporting occasion any time soon, though.

The two had hoped to share a moment of celebration earlier at these Games, but Keith had finished the 10,000m final a disappointed ninth. This time, the 24-year-old decided to race on her own terms and it was the European 10,000m bronze medallist’s remarkable show of bravery that blew this 5000m contest wide open, ultimately leading her to another coveted podium place in front of the raucous home crowd.

Kenya’s Caroline Nyaga had led for much of the race but, with around four laps to go, Keith decided to hit the front and make the long run for home. She was tracked ominously by Rose Davies and Jessica Hull, with the Australian duo eventually closing the gap and moving ahead with only around 200m left to fight it out for gold.

Davies won that sprint for the line to create a remarkable piece of distance running history, becoming the first woman ever to complete the 5000m and 10,000m double at a Commonwealth Games. Her winning time was 14:44.53 to edge Hull (14:45.01).

Behind, and with the warmth of her support carrying her along the track on a cool summer evening, Keith was able to come away with the richly deserved award of third place with 14:49.10.

"I wasn't racing for a medal, I was racing to prove to myself what I'm capable of," she said. "[After the 10,000m] on Monday, I was just disappointed. I knew I hadn't done myself justice. I'd had medal hopes pinned on me, but I hadn't pinned them on myself and I'm just satisfied when I can race to what I know I'm capable of. This time I wanted to stick to what I'm good at, which is making it hard and hurting everyone."

As for her grandfather, she added: “He's been here all week watching me, and he's just so happy to see me race. I wanted to put out something better than Monday for him because he hasn't watched me race in person for probably a decade. He's watched everything on TV, but to be here and witness that, I know it'll have made his weekend.”

England’s Hannah Nuttall was fifth in 14:51.34, with her team-mate Innes FitzGerald 11th in 15:02.80, while the reigning 1500m Commonwealth champion Laura Muir came home 16th in 15:19.75.

The dust was still settling on that final when more eventful racing unfolded, this time in the final of the women’s 100m hurdles. World record-holder Tobi Amusan had been going in search of her third Commonwealth gold in a row but instead it was three-time world indoor champion Devynne Charlton who grabbed top spot and the first major outdoor title of her career.

She ran 12.33 (2.5) to edge Megan Simmonds of Jamaica (12.41), while Amusan was third in 12.60.

Semi-final pain for Max Burgin and Zharnel Hughes

Earlier in the session, there were surprise early exits for two of Team England’s biggest names, with Max Burgin failing to reach the men’s 800m final and Zharnel Hughes missing out in the men’s 200m semi-finals.

Burgin’s summer has been something of a rollercoaster, with the highs of his run 1:42.98 to defeat Olympic champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi and win the Rabat Diamond League, to the lows of the injury issues that have hampered his progress since then.

Third place in London in 1:43.30 earlier in the month had offered encouragement but, having led the semi-final at Scotstoun, he went backwards in the closing stages and could only finish fifth in 1:45.61. To make matters worse, he then hit the ground hard after falling over Navaksy Anderson of Jamaica, who had taken a tumble right in front of him.

There was better news for Burgin’s England team-mates as Alex Botterill (1:45.39) and Ben Pattison (1:45.52) progressed, though Kenyan two-time champion Wyclife Kinyamal finished fastest overall with 1:44.91.

Hughes’ Commonwealth Games came to an abrupt halt, meanwhile, after the former European champion and Birmingham 2022 silver medallist finished sixth in heat two, with 20.67. Cameroon’s 100m champion Emmanuel Eseme just missed out qualification too as South Africa’s Sinesipho Damibile produced the fastest time overall, with 19.82 (2.3).

A Games record of 22.01 (1.7) from Adaejah Hodge of the British Virgin Islands, during which she was able to ease off in the latter stages, saw her qualify fastest overall for the women’s 200m final. Shaniqua Bascombe of Trinidad and Tobago was second-quickest with 22.31, while England’s Success Eduan was sixth-fastest with her run of 22.65 to progress.

Zac Shaw comes out on top

Having won Commonwealth T12 100m silver in Birmingham in 2022, then Paralympic bronze in 2024, Zac Shaw made it on to the top step of the podium in 2026.

Having made a slow start, the Englishman wasted little time in closing the gap and took control to fly home in 10.89 (2.1), keeping Masala Makatu of South Africa (11.04) at bay, while George Quarcoo of Canada clocked 11.06 for bronze.

A Games record-breaking personal best of 12.23 (1.7) took Canada’s Sheriauna Haase to gold in the women’s 100m T47 final. Her team-mate Chloe Dunbar also produced the fastest run of her life to win silver with 12.33, while New Zealand’s Anna Grimaldi took bronze with 12.46.

Enekwech leads the way as Scott Lincoln lands another bronze

In the field, a fifth-round throw of 21.07m catapulted Chukwuebuka Enekwech to men’s shot put gold. Tom Walsh, going for his third consecutive Commonwealth title, had been in pole position thanks to his opening effort of 21.03m, but the New Zealander had no answer to the African record-holder’s best throw of the night.

There was a second Commonwealth bronze medal in a row for England’s Scott Lincoln, who was a key player throughout the competition, opening with 20.77m to move into second spot – a position that he strengthened with his following throw of 20.99m.

But Enekwech shook up the order and Lincoln’s final effort of 20.91m just wasn’t enough to see him move out of third spot again. For the Nigerian, who was born and is based in the United States, won silver in the Gold Coast Games of 2018 and finished just outside of the medals in Birmingham so this represented a significant upgrade.

Thea Lafond is no stranger to winning in Glasgow, having taken the world indoor title there in 2024, and the Olympic champion came out on top again in 2026 – proving to be a class apart at Scotstoun as she won her first Commonwealth gold at her fourth Games.

She led from start to finish, stamping her authority on proceedings with an opening effort of 14.52m and strengthened her grip on first place with a fourth-round 14.60m. Jamaica’s Ackelia Smith was the only other athlete to jump beyond 14 metres, coming second with 14.04m, while her team-mate Shantae Foreman landed bronze with 13.96m. England’s Georgina Forde-Wells was fifth with 13.70m.

"It's bittersweet," said the athlete who won bronze in 2018 and silver in 2022. The sweet part is that I've really been waiting for this. I've now won every colour of Commonwealth Games medal there is, and it feels amazing to be a trailblazer for Dominica. The bitter part is that this is probably my last Commonwealth Games. This is where it all started for me, and this is probably where it will end."

Five-time Jamaican champion Samantha Hall won her first major international gold in the women’s discus, reaching out to 61.66m in the fifth round. That saw her overtake the second-round throw of 60.67m from Canada's Julia Tunks, while Seema of India was third with 56.00m.

A tight men's decathlon competition is developing after the first day of competition. Former Olympic champion Damian Warner leads at the halfway mark with 4353 points, closely followed by India's Tejaswin Shankar (4339), while Sammy Ball of England is third with 4249.