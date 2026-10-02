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New documentary Learning To Fly explores the human side of ultra running

AW News New documentary Learning To Fly explores the human side of ultra running

New documentary Learning To Fly explores the human side of ultra running

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Published: 02nd October, 2026
Updated: 2nd October, 2026
BY Paul Freary

Following the world’s elite ultra trail runners, Learning To Fly is now available to watch on Prime Video.

Featuring HOKA athletes Jim Walmsley and Vincent Bouillard, alongside photographer and former competitive runner Aisha McAdams, Academy Award-winning Free Solo producer Evan Hayes and director Max Lowe, the film offers an intimate look at the triumphs, challenges and personal stories behind some of the world’s most accomplished ultra trail runners.

Learning to fly
Learning to fly

Following the athletes as they compete at two of the sport’s most iconic 100-mile races: Western States Endurance Run in California and UTMB in the French Alps. Learning to Fly looks beyond the race results to explore the grit, vulnerability and passion it takes to reach the finish.

The documentary is rooted in a sport with deep connections to HOKA’s history, while offering audiences a closer look at the people behind ultra running and what drives them to push their limits.

Learning to Fly is available now on Prime Video.

 

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