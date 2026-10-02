Bejiga and Jepchirchir the favourites for 2026 tRUNsylvania 10km

Ethiopia's Khairi Bejiga and Kenya's Brenda Jepchirchir return to Brasov as favourites for Sunday's tRUNsylvania 10km, with both races live-streamed internationally and course records from 2022 in their sights.

Ethiopia's Khairi Bejiga and Kenya's Brenda Jepchirchir will return to the Romanian city of Brasov this weekend, both aiming to enhance growing reputations with eye-catching performances in the 2026 tRUNsylvania 10km on Sunday, October 4.

Bejiga, 20, won the 2025 edition in 26:54 – the second-fastest time ever on the fast, three-lap course and the equal-third-fastest mark of the year. He has since improved his 10km best to 26:51, running that time twice in 2026: first for second place in Valencia in January, then for victory in Lille, France, in April.

Jepchirchir came to Brasov 12 months ago as a pacer but finished eighth before making a far bigger impact in January, when she was the surprise winner of the 10km Ibercaja in Valencia in 29:25 – still the second-fastest time of the year. The 21-year-old Kenyan has backed that up with three more outstanding 10km performances in 2026: a win in a top-quality race in South Africa and excellent runner-up finishes in major international races in India and South Africa.

Both will have the tRUNsylvania course records in mind as well as their main target of beating their rivals, with strong elite fields in both races. The men's course record of 26:51 was set by Kenya's Nicolas Kipkorir Kimeli in 2022, the same year fellow Kenyan Sheila Chepkirui set the women's record of 30:07.

The women's race starts at 9:30am local time (8:30am CEST / 6:30am UTC), with the men's race following 45 minutes later at 10:15am local time (9:15am CEST / 7:15am UTC).

How to watch

Both races will be live-streamed internationally with no geo-blocking. The feed with Romanian commentary is available via the event website, brasovrun.ro, while an English-language stream with commentary from two-time World Cross Country Championships silver medallist Tim Hutchings will run on the European Athletics YouTube channel. Live results will also be available via the event website.

Elite fields

The leading entrants in the 2026 tRUNsylvania 10km, with 10km personal bests (or better track marks where relevant), are:

Men

Khairi Bejiga (ETH) 26:51

Silas Senchura (KEN) 26:58

Laban Kosgei (KEN) 26:59

Kenneth Kiprop (UGA) 27:06

Amos Bett (KEN) 27:11

Kevin Chesang (KEN) 27:17.80 (track)

Elisha Kiprop (KEN) 27:33

Ayele Tadesse (ETH) 27:40

Hani Idriss Hersi (DJI) 27:44

Juan Antonio Perez (ESP) 27:45

Ryo Goda (JPN) debut (27:48.22 track)

Victor Okoth (KEN) 27:50

Edward Marks (AUS) 27:54.98 (track)

Women

Brenda Jepchirchir (KEN) 29:25

Nelvin Jepkemboi (KEN) 29:45

Aynadis Mebratu (ETH) 30:05

Rahel Daniel (ERI) 30:12.15 (track)

Axumawit Embaye (ETH) 30:22

Samia Hassan Nour (DJI) 30:40

Francine Niyomukunzi (BDI) 30:42

Joan Chelimo Melly (ROU) 30:52

Mekdes Woldu (FRA) 30:56

Yenenesh Shimket (ETH) 30:59 (14:24 5km road)

Rebecca Mwangi (KEN) 31:13

Tayla Kavanagh (RSA) 31:26

Loice Chekwemoi (UGA) 32:40 (9:18.84 3000m steeplechase)

Mastewal Muhabaw (ETH) debut (14:38.56 5000m)

Race director Daniel Santa has added Kenya's Amos Bett, who also has a half marathon best of 59:53 from Barcelona earlier this year, to the men's elite field. South Africa's Maxime Chaumeton, who had a thrilling head-to-head duel with Bejiga in 2025 before finishing second, is a late withdrawal, citing a lack of race fitness, while Germany's 2022 European 5000m champion Konstanze Klosterhalfen is also a non-starter after twisting an ankle earlier this week.

The tRUNsylvania 10km, a World Athletics Elite Label road race and the most prestigious 10km road race in south-east Europe, forms part of the two-day Brasov Running Festival, which also features community and national-level road races over various distances, including children's events and trail-to-road races.

The Brasov Running Festival has run annually since 2021 against the backdrop of the Carpathian Mountains, close to the centre of the historic Transylvanian city, which traces its origins back to the 13th century.

Further details of the 2026 tRUNsylvania 10km and the Brasov Running Festival are available at brasovrun.ro.