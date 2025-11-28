Run smart, run free: inside the technology powering the KICKR RUN

Treadmill running has never been more popular and this smart trainer from Wahoo allows runners like Cole Hocker to change pace without touching the controls.

From world 5000m champion Cole Hocker and Olympic 5000m champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen to British record-holders George Mills and Eilish McColgan through to ultra runners Jim Walmsley and Tom Evans, many of the world's top runners seem to be training regularly on a treadmill these days.

The boom in popularity of treadmill running was also demonstrated recently when World Athletics announced the inaugural World Treadmill Championships in 2026, which means "unknown runners" can have a Rocky Balboa-style shot at the title by taking on the top athletes over 5km.

So what better time to get into treadmill running? What better machine, too, than the Wahoo KICKR RUN?

Wahoo made their name by producing state-of-the-art indoor cycling turbo trainers and their move into the running world might have a similar impact.

At a cost of £5999.99, the KICKR RUN is not for people looking for a budget treadmill. Rather it is a top-of-the-range machine that has already been described as a 'game changer' by some reviewers.

Hocker, the Olympic 1500m gold medallist and Olympic 5000m champion, says: "Some of my first impressions of the KICKR RUN were how natural it felt, which is something I've not had on another treadmill before.

"I'd describe the KICKR RUN to someone who has never run on it before as the closest thing you can get to outdoor running without going outside."

Its big feature is a 'RunFree' mode that takes the meaning of the word 'smart' to a new level because it adjusts its speed automatically based on your position on the belt. In other words, you do not even have to touch the controls.

Combined with Zwift Run, runners will be able to “let their feet command the speed” as well as “automatically feel changes in gradient” as they train or race in a virtual world. Along with this there is also a terrain mode for side-to-side tilting that further mimics natural outdoor conditions, plus an in-built ‘time-of-flight’ sensor that’s designed to keep the user centred on the treadmill.

All in all the aim has been to give the runner an outdoor running feel without stepping outside their home. This gives the runner the same natural rhythm, flow and freedom that they would experience on the roads or trails.

You can of course also adjust the speed by using controls if you want. But these are minimal and the paddles on either side of the machine are "nudgeable", as Wahoo describes it, giving you great control on the speed or gradient without breaking your stride or concentration.

“It’s groundbreaking,” says ultra running icon Walmsley. “In indoor cycling, Wahoo came in and changed what used to be a boring at-home indoor bike trainer that no one liked using into an actual virtual riding experience. The KICKR RUN is the same thing for running.”

He adds: “You don't have to get your finger in the right spot. You just give the paddle a little tap”.

Let's run through the stand-out features of the KICKR RUN...

Run free: The immersive RunFree mode allows you to run naturally – the treadmill adjusts to match your pace without interaction. With a maximum speed of 4:00/mile, sprints, intervals and tempo runs are suitable for the fastest runners out there.

Dynamic movement: The responsive surface, grade simulation and lateral tilt of the treadmill emulates ascents, descents and outdoor surfaces to challenge and engage the same muscles as running outside.

Intuitive design: The clean console and accessible control paddles minimise the need to interact with the treadmill during your workout so you can focus on running.

Connected running: Compatible with leading apps such as Wahoo, Zwift, Kinomap, Humango, Peloton, KICKR RUN delivers a connected running experience with metrics that matter: ground contact time, vertical oscillation, cadence. It is a treadmill that has been designed very much with third-party apps in mind.

Safe and secure: KICKR RUN offers several features to make sure you and those around you are safe at all times. When in Run Free Mode, a unique time-of-flight sensor keeps you safely positioned on the treadmill as your pace varies, with no manual input required. RunFree Pace Limit allows users to control their run by setting a max speed while using RunFree Mode.

Strong and silent: KICKR RUN’s professional-grade construction absorbs impact and dampens noise, delivering a quiet, grounded ride that feels solid with every stride. Whether you're pushing pace early, late, or in shared spaces, you can focus on your run without drawing attention to it.

