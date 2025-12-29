Share

Top 20 articles on the AW website in 2025

Published: 29th December, 2025
Updated: 27th December, 2025
BY Jason Henderson

Here are the highest performing pieces that we published during the past 12 months.

1 Molly Caudery looks back at the Paris Olympics

The British record-holder in the pole vault reflected on her nightmare at the Paris Games.

2 Marco Airale's last dance

An interview with the Italian coach who guided Amy Hunt to world 200m silver in Tokyo.

3 Records fall at the Keely Klassic

It's a shame this meeting isn't happening in 2026 as it created a lot of interest in 2025.

Neil Gourley (Getty)

4 London's good for age times

Qualification for the big British marathon under review.

5 Fastest and slowest parkruns

List of the toughest (and easiest) courses is a perennial favourite among our readers.

6 ASICS super-shoes under review

You clearly like your shoe reviews with this look at these fast footwear items at the top of the list when it came to website views.

7 Eilish McColgan wins third London 10,000

The British distance runner often pops up on these lists of high-performing articles.

Eilish McColgan (LME)

8 Neita and Azu leave Italian group

Lots of interest in Marco Airale's squad with the second piece in our top 10 relating to the coach.

9 Jemma Reekie: "I had to change"

British 800m runner talks about her coaching switch and efforts to fulfil her potential.

10 Femke Bol's switch to 800m

A look at the Dutch runner's decision to move up from 400m hurdles to two laps.

Femke Bol (Getty)

11 Gout Gout – the Aussie express

Katharine Merry looks at the sprints phenomenon.

12 Athletics cancel culture

Is the sport postponing events too easily these days?

13 Andy Young gets coaching ban

This controversial story caught your interest.

14 Keely poised for comeback

Olympic 800m runner's return from injury attracted lots of attention.

15 Tom Evans wins the UTMB

Our article on the British ultra runner proved popular in late August.

Tom Evans (Getty)

16 Why Magic Monday was the greatest day in athletics history

A nostalgic look-back at the action-packed night from Sydney 2000.

17 George Mills sets UK 3000m record

Mills ran 7:27.92 to beat Josh Kerr's mark.

18 Deep dive into Eilish McColgan's training

Once again the Scottish distance runner proves popular in these lists.

19 English Schools coverage

Our report from the centenary championships in Birmingham.

English Schools 2025 (Gary Mitchell)

20 Ingebrigtsen in race against time to get fit for Tokyo

Norwegian talks about his injuries on the eve of the World Champs.

athletes mentioned
