Top 20 articles on the AW website in 2025

Here are the highest performing pieces that we published during the past 12 months.
1 Molly Caudery looks back at the Paris Olympics
The British record-holder in the pole vault reflected on her nightmare at the Paris Games.
An interview with the Italian coach who guided Amy Hunt to world 200m silver in Tokyo.
3 Records fall at the Keely Klassic
It's a shame this meeting isn't happening in 2026 as it created a lot of interest in 2025.
Qualification for the big British marathon under review.
5 Fastest and slowest parkruns
List of the toughest (and easiest) courses is a perennial favourite among our readers.
6 ASICS super-shoes under review
You clearly like your shoe reviews with this look at these fast footwear items at the top of the list when it came to website views.
7 Eilish McColgan wins third London 10,000
The British distance runner often pops up on these lists of high-performing articles.
8 Neita and Azu leave Italian group
Lots of interest in Marco Airale's squad with the second piece in our top 10 relating to the coach.
9 Jemma Reekie: "I had to change"
British 800m runner talks about her coaching switch and efforts to fulfil her potential.
A look at the Dutch runner's decision to move up from 400m hurdles to two laps.
11 Gout Gout – the Aussie express
Katharine Merry looks at the sprints phenomenon.
Is the sport postponing events too easily these days?
13 Andy Young gets coaching ban
This controversial story caught your interest.
Olympic 800m runner's return from injury attracted lots of attention.
Our article on the British ultra runner proved popular in late August.
16 Why Magic Monday was the greatest day in athletics history
A nostalgic look-back at the action-packed night from Sydney 2000.
17 George Mills sets UK 3000m record
Mills ran 7:27.92 to beat Josh Kerr's mark.
18 Deep dive into Eilish McColgan's training
Once again the Scottish distance runner proves popular in these lists.
Our report from the centenary championships in Birmingham.
20 Ingebrigtsen in race against time to get fit for Tokyo
Norwegian talks about his injuries on the eve of the World Champs.