Three-year coaching ban for Andy Young due to serious misconduct

Scottish coach who guided Laura Muir and Jemma Reekie, among others, found guilty of manipulative behaviour and ignoring athlete welfare and medical advice but he can return next year if he undergoes training.

British middle-distance coach Andy Young has received a three-year ban for serious misconduct after a UK Athletics independent disciplinary panel ruled that his “conduct exerted pressure sufficient to vitiate the athletes’ free will.”

The 48-year-old, who coached Laura Muir and Jemma Reekie among others, was found guilty of “placing performance above athlete welfare, ignoring medical advice and using manipulative and coercive behaviour towards those he coached”.

A UKA statement said he “required an athlete to compete against the clear advice of a physiotherapist, threatening to exclude athletes from training or races if they did not comply with his demands, and emotionally undermining those who raised concerns about injuries”.

UKA added: “Another charge highlighted an incident in which Mr Young, following a disagreement, drove at speed with an athlete in his car before abandoning them at the roadside, disregarding their safety and wellbeing.”

Young, a former 1:49.13 from Glasgow, faced 39 charges, nine of which were proven and seven considered as serious. He was initially given a five-year ban but this was reduced on appeal to three years and backdated to April 2023, which means he will be able to return to coaching at the start of next summer.

However, he must complete training on athlete welfare, medical collaboration, injury management and bullying and harassment as a condition of any future application to have his coaching licence returned.

Muir, the Olympic 1500m silver medallist in 2021 and multiple UK record-breaker, said: “I have chosen to waive my anonymity and confirm my involvement in this case. I fully support the decisions reached by both independent panels and I am grateful that the process has been followed through so thoroughly. I want to thank those who came forward and those who contributed to the process — it has not been easy, but it was necessary.

“Athletics has always been my passion, and I am pleased to say that I have rediscovered the love of my sport and the enjoyment of training and working within a supportive and positive coaching environment. I am now focused on the future, looking forward to the next few years of my career, and putting this difficult chapter firmly behind me.”

Jack Buckner, the chief executive of UKA, said: “This has been a difficult and sobering case for everyone involved in athletics. There is no level of success on the track which can ever justify behaviours that fall so short of the standards required of a UKA licensed coach.

“This case underlines that performance and medals can never come at the expense of athlete welfare.

“Significant culture change has already taken place within UKA. The emphasis on welfare and respect has been further driven from the leadership of Paula Dunn and the performance team. We have strengthened reporting systems, expanded welfare support, and ensured independent expertise and support is available when concerns are raised.

“We are grateful to the athletes who showed courage in coming forward — their actions have ensured that unacceptable conduct has been exposed and addressed.

“Looking ahead, we are determined to continue building on this progress. We are in active dialogue with coaches and have launched a new coaching group, making clear that we want to support and celebrate the very best coaches — those who achieve success in the right way, with athlete welfare at the centre of their practice. That is how our sport will thrive in the future.”

Tom Solesbury, UKA’s chief operating officer, added: “Two independent panels have now confirmed that Andrew Young committed serious misconduct that fell far below the standards required of a UKA licensed coach. While the Appeal Panel reduced the sanction length, the seriousness of the findings remains.

“UKA takes these matters with the utmost seriousness: athlete welfare remains our overriding priority, and we will continue to enforce the highest standards of conduct across the sport.

“I want to thank the athletes who came forward and gave evidence in what has been an incredibly challenging time. Their bravery has ensured that concerns were heard and acted upon. We encourage any athlete to know they can come forward, raise concerns, and be supported.”