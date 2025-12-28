Share

Search

Select to search website or magazine archives
WebsiteMagazine Archives
Website  search
Magazine archive search

Tallahassee-bound Ockenden and Ramsden enjoy Ribble Valley 10km wins

AW News Meetings Tallahassee-bound Ockenden and Ramsden enjoy Ribble Valley 10km wins

Tallahassee-bound Ockenden and Ramsden enjoy Ribble Valley 10km wins

Log out
AW
Published: 28th December, 2025
Updated: 28th December, 2025
BY Jason Henderson

Brits Verity Ockenden and Matt Ramsden sharpen up for the World Cross Country Champs in Florida on January 10.

Verity Ockenden and Matt Ramsden enjoyed a festive season blow-out over 10km in Lancashire on Sunday (Dec 28) ahead of competing in the World Cross Country Championships in Tallahassee, Florida, on January 10.

Ockenden was a clear winner of the women's race at the Ribble Valley 10km in 32:18 as junior Issy Holt was runner-up.

Blackburn Harrier Ramsden ran 29:05 as he broke away from Biruk Aduna Kebede, an Ethiopian who runs for Clayton le Moors, with around 250m to go, as Ollie Lockley wound up third.

Matt Ramsden (Bill Scriven)

The RunThrough-organised event incorporated the North of England Championships.

READ MORE: Verity Ockenden on role models in the mud

Men: 1 M Ramsden (Blackburn) 29:05; 2 B Kebede (ETH/Clayton le Moors) 29:12; 3 O Lockley (Leeds C) 29:30; 4 J Sanderson (G&G) 29:45; 5 G Chalmers (Leeds C) 29:48

Biruk Aduna Kebede (Bill Scriven)

Women: 1 V Ockenden (Swan) 32:18; 2 I Holt (Blackburn, U20) 33:32; 3 L Hesketh (Clayton le Moors, W40) 33:55; 4 M Stenhouse (Rugby & Northampton) 34:16; 5 E Simm (Blackpool, Wyre & Fylde) 34:18

Verity Ockenden (Bill Scriven)

Full results here.

AW
athletes mentioned
Stay in THE KNOW  
Sign up for free AW newsletter 

Stay in the know

Sign up to the free AW newsletter here

AW is the UK’s No.1 website, magazine and social media hub for road racing, track and field, cross country, walks, trail running, fell running, mountain running and ultra running, avidly followed by runners, athletes and fans alike.
Copyright © 2025 All Rights Reserved
cross
Secret Link