Tallahassee-bound Ockenden and Ramsden enjoy Ribble Valley 10km wins

Brits Verity Ockenden and Matt Ramsden sharpen up for the World Cross Country Champs in Florida on January 10.

Verity Ockenden and Matt Ramsden enjoyed a festive season blow-out over 10km in Lancashire on Sunday (Dec 28) ahead of competing in the World Cross Country Championships in Tallahassee, Florida, on January 10.

Ockenden was a clear winner of the women's race at the Ribble Valley 10km in 32:18 as junior Issy Holt was runner-up.

Blackburn Harrier Ramsden ran 29:05 as he broke away from Biruk Aduna Kebede, an Ethiopian who runs for Clayton le Moors, with around 250m to go, as Ollie Lockley wound up third.

The RunThrough-organised event incorporated the North of England Championships.

Men: 1 M Ramsden (Blackburn) 29:05; 2 B Kebede (ETH/Clayton le Moors) 29:12; 3 O Lockley (Leeds C) 29:30; 4 J Sanderson (G&G) 29:45; 5 G Chalmers (Leeds C) 29:48

Women: 1 V Ockenden (Swan) 32:18; 2 I Holt (Blackburn, U20) 33:32; 3 L Hesketh (Clayton le Moors, W40) 33:55; 4 M Stenhouse (Rugby & Northampton) 34:16; 5 E Simm (Blackpool, Wyre & Fylde) 34:18

