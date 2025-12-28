End-of-year athletics quiz

Here are 25 questions about 2025.

1 Name the American who broke the world indoor records for 3000m and 5000m within the space of five days back in February?

2 Who were the athletes to break the British women’s indoor 300m and men’s 1000m records at the Keely Klassic in Birmingham?

3 The then 15-year-old New Zealander Sam Ruthe made history on the track in March. What did he do?

4 Where were the host venues for the European and World Indoor championships respectively?

5 After winning the 1500m and 3000m titles, how many European Indoor gold medals does Jakob Ingebrigtsen now own?

5 b) 6 c) 7

6 Which Norwegian won heptathlon gold at both the European and World Indoor Championships?

7 Can you name Great Britain’s sole gold medallist at the European Indoor Championships?

8 Why did Britain’s Amber Anning not contest the European Indoor 400m final, and who did she beat in winning World Indoor gold soon afterwards?

9 Only one championships record was set at the World Indoors, in the women’s 1500m. Who did it?

10 Where was the first ever Grand Slam Track meeting held back in April?

11 In the 1500m at that meeting, all three Olympic medallists from Paris were beaten by an 800m runner. What is his name?

12 Which Olympic triathlon champion made his marathon debut in London this year?

13 In which two marathon majors did Sabastian Sawe of Kenya come out on top?

14 What was special about Tigist Assefa’s run of 2:15:50 in London?

15 Our May issue focused on the legacy and impact made by the late Steve Prefontaine. Can you name the influential coach who mentored him at the University of Oregon?

16 What is the name of the small Austrian town that has become synonymous with combined events excellence thanks to its renowned annual Hypomeeting?

17 Who did George Mills replace as 5000m British record-holder at the Bislett Games in Oslo in June?

18 Melissa Jefferson-Wooden won 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay gold at the World Championships in Tokyo. Who was the last woman to achieve that feat?

19 Oblique Seville became Jamaica’s first men’s 100m world champion since Usain Bolt. When did Bolt last win the title?

20 Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce retired from the track in Tokyo. How many World Championships medals did she win during her career?

15 b) 17 c) 19

21 Which athlete holds the 400m world record that America’s Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is closing in on?

22 Who is the Swiss European Indoor 60m hurdles champion who also won world 100m hurdles gold in Tokyo?

23 Which country do the men’s and women’s hammer world champions, Ethan Katzberg and Camryn Rogers, represent?

24 Whose men’s US marathon record did Conner Mantz break in Chicago?

25 Which new championships was announced at the end of October and what piece of indoor equipment does it involve?

Answers below...