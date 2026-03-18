Keely Hodgkinson targets Stockholm for an early-season 800m

Olympic champion returns to Diamond League in the capital of Sweden for the first time since 2022.

Keely Hodgkinson's summer racing plan will include the BAUHAUS-galan meeting in Stockholm on June 7.

The Olympic 800m champion will race in her specialist event ahead of goals that include the London Diamond League and European Championships in Birmingham although the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow does not figure in her plans.

“I’m really looking forward to returning to Stockholm," she says. "It was disappointing to have to withdraw last year. I love the crowd at Stockholm Olympic Stadium and I’m excited for a great race. I hope as many people as possible will be there."

After winning Olympic gold in Paris 2024, the British athlete faced a period with injury. She was scheduled to open her season at BAUHAUS-galan last year but had to delay her return due to ongoing hamstring issues. At the World Championships, she had to settle for bronze behind training partner Georgia Hunter Bell and the winner, Lilian Odira of Kenya.

This winter she ran 1:54.87 — smashing Jolanda Čeplak’s 24-year-old world record by nearly a full second – and is going for gold in Poland in coming days at the World Indoor Championships.

She has competed at the 800m in Stockholm twice in the past — in 2022 and 2021 — finishing second and fourth. Her first competition in Sweden, however, dates back to the 2019 European Under-20 Championships in Borås, where she claimed bronze in the 800m.