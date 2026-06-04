Caudery, Hunter Bell and Hodgkinson shine again in Rome

The trio who starred at the World Indoor Championships continued their fine form at the Golden Gala, with victories for Caudery and Hunter Bell and a personal best over 400m for Hodgkinson.

Molly Caudery, Georgia Hunter Bell and Keely Hodgkinson – Britain's three golden girls from the World Indoor Champs earlier this year – were reunited at the Diamond League in Rome on Thursday (June 4) and they enjoyed similarly impressive results.

The trio won a hat-trick of gold medals in the space of half an hour at the World Indoors in March in the women's pole vault, 800m and 1500m. Two months and two weeks later, they have not lost their Midas touch either.

Caudery was up first with pole vault victory early in the evening, clearing 4.80m to win by countback from Olympic champion Nina Kennedy of Australia and European champion Angelica Moser of Switzerland, the latter winning her Euro title in the same Stadio Olimpico arena two years ago.

Next up was Hodgkinson, racing over 400m instead of her specialist 800m. As expected she clocked a PB of 51.14 but might have been left slightly frustrated that she didn't break 51 seconds. There were even hopes among her training group that she might run sub-50.

Still, it was a strong run from Hodgkinson in a rare 400m outing as the victory went to Henriette Jaeger of Norway in 49.60 as Amber Anning, the UK record-holder, was fifth in 50.19 and Hodgkinson seventh.

While Hodgkinson was testing her speed, Hunter Bell stretched her legs in the 1500m and looked in supreme form as she kicked past Nikki Hiltz around the final bend and drew clear to win easily in 3:58.63.

Fellow Brits Jemma Reekie and Laura Muir did not enjoy such a great race as Reekie finished 11th in 4:05.39 and Muir 14th in 4:10.54.

"I was very happy with today as Rabat was a bit of a rocky start," Caudery said of last weekend's Diamond League where she finished seventh with 4.60m. "I’m pretending this is my season opener and not Rabat!"

Caudery added she was using a short run-up of only 10 steps in Rome. "I know I’m in good shape and there’s more to come," she said. "It’s a long season so I’m looking after my body."

Julien Alfred and Noah Lyles won the big sprints head-to-heads.

Alfred of Saint Lucia beat Melissa Jefferson-Wooden of the United States in the women's 200m – 21.93 (1.3) to 22.17 – with Brits Amy Hunt and Dina Asher-Smith fourth and fifth in 22.52 and 22.76 respectively.

Lyles of the United States powered to victory in the men's 100m in 9.88 (0.4) ahead of Emmanuel Eseme of Cameroon (9.94), Letsile Tebogo of Botswana (9.95) and Jordan Anthony of the United States (9.96) with Italy's 2021 Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs in fifth (9.99).

Elsewhere the meeting saw the biggest javelin throw since the Paris Olympics as Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage threw 92.62m.

It lifts the Sri Lankan to No.8 on the world all-time list and it's the biggest throw since Arshad Nadeem recorded 92.97m at the Paris Games.

Gabriel Tual timed his kick to perfection to win the men's 800m in 1:43.66 as Ireland's Mark English produced his trademark strong finish to place second with 1:43.80.

Emma Zapletalová continued her fine recent form in the women's 400m hurdles with a world leading mark and Slovak record of 52.58.

The men's shot saw a home victory for Leonardo Fabbri as he threw 22.14m to beat Americans Joe Kovacs and Ryan Crouser.