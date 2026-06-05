Georgia Hunter Bell to face Keely Hodgkinson in London Diamond League 800m

The training partners and rivals will go head to head over two laps in the London Stadium on July 18.

World indoor 1500m champion and Olympic bronze medallist Georgia Hunter Bell, the world silver medallist over 800m outdoors, will join M11 track club training partner Keely Hodgkinson on the 800m start line at the Novuna London Athletics Meet on Saturday July 18.

Hunter Bell is the British record holder over 1500m with 3:52.61 but her talent over two laps is indisputable. Highlights in 2025 included two Wanda Diamond League wins and a national title but most notably, a podium finish and lifetime best of 1:54.90 at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo to go second on the British all-time list and ninth-fastest in the world.

At the 2024 event, having only dipped under the two-minute mark for the first time earlier that year, Hunter Bell finished third in a personal best at the time of 1:56.28 behind GB team-mates Hodgkinson – the race winner in a meeting record and national record of 1:54.61 – and Jemma Reekie (1:55.61). It was just the second race in history in which eight women had bettered 1:58.

On year later she moved clear of the field in the home straight to take the win in 1:56.74 in front of a sell-out 60,000 crowd – proving that the tactical work she’d done in training to maximise her 800m potential was paying off.

“The London Diamond League is the best day on the calendar," she says. "Winning in front of a home crowd last year was insane and I can’t wait to come back this year with the girls to see how fast we can go. It’s going to be epic.”

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