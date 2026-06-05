Take to the trails – a look at the latest off-road models

We look at running shoes designed to help you fulfil your off-road ambitions.

361 – Futura 3 - £130.00

The standout feature of the new Futura 3 must be the incredibly responsive ride offered by the eco-friendly CQT QU!K FOAM. It delivers a soft yet stable ride with exceptional bounce and long-lasting durability. The cushioned feel is similar to a top-end road running model, yet stable enough to tackle the trails.

A new, rubber outsole provides 40% better traction in the wet and can tackle a wide range of off-road surfaces with ease. The woven fabric upper is a brand-new design, with excellent midfoot support and durable 3D-printed forefoot reinforced overlays for protection and durability.

Overall, the Futura 3 is a versatile off-roader that provides a good fit and great ride wherever you take it, representing excellent value for money for such a high-performance feeling shoe.

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Adidas – Terrex Agravic TT - £160.00

Built for the trails with a focus on speed, agility and grip, the Terrex Agravic TT has a dynamic ride with versatile grip for traction on a variety of surfaces.

The Continental rubber outsole uses high-performance tyre rubber compounds for great grip in both wet and dry conditions, and with 5mm multi-directional lugs, loose gravel, mud or rocky terrain can all be taken safely in your stride.

It’s dual-foam midsole, combining adidas Lightstrike cushioning with the more responsive Lightstrike Pro foam. The result of this combination is a shoe that feels soft enough to soak up impact, yet stable enough to give confidence on uneven trails. A rock shield also serves to provide added stability as well as protect from sharp rocks.

Overall, the Adidas Terrex Agravic TT offers a combination of cushioning, durability and excellent grip, making it a strong option for runners seeking a versatile shoe capable of handling challenging off-road routes.

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Fuga – EX330 - $199.00

You may not have heard of the brand, but this shoe performs exceptionally from top to bottom.

The shoe is lighter, more breathable, more responsive, and has more grip than its predecessor. The XDiMesh provides a great fit and has a soft feel with protective elements at key points of potential abrasion. The Vibram Litebase Traction lugs are now a combination of 6mm and 4mm deep across the sole for adaptable grip on any terrain. And sitting in between is the new Supercritical foam midsole, with 21% more cushioning stack and 23% better energy return.

Not only does the shoe look the part, but from the moment you step inside, it gives a feeling of being able to tackle any terrain and for any distance in comfort. It’s a shoe certainly worthy of consideration for off-road adventures this summer.

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Salomon – Aero Glide 4 GRL – £145.00

This adaptable road-to-trail model aims to give you the freedom to switch between surfaces effortlessly. The 2.5mm deep lugs provide enough traction on gravel and tracks, without being too aggressive for the roads.

The optiFOAM2 cushioning has a soft, dynamic bounce, delivering a springy ride that adds an effortless and enjoyable feel to the shoes on any surface.

An adaptive upper with Salomon’s quickLACE system makes for a great fit that’s adjustable on the fly for all-day comfort on the move.

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Tracksmith – Eliot Trail - £240.00

Building on the success of their road running and racing shoes, Tracksmith bring us a trail model with a supercritical midsole and nylon plate to combine protection and propulsion.

A Merino wool upper provides a snug, stretch fit and makes perfect sense for a trail shoe, where it can regulate temperature in any conditions. The drop-in supercritical foam sits on a nylon injected place, which acts as protection from sharp rocks as well as adding both stability and a great toe-off spring.

The outsole is a Vibram XS Trek Evo design for go-anywhere ability, making this shoe surprisingly comfortable, responsive and versatile on the trails.

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Scott – Kinabalu Trail - £130.00

Fast, fun and agile, the Kinabalu trail offers lightweight cushioning and durable traction for semi-technical trails where pushing the pace and adaptability are the order of the day.

The Kinetic Fusion midsole foam is a blend of EVA and PEBAX, which provides the best features of each: stability and durability with consistent energy return. Its rockered midsole geometry complements the fast feel and provides a highly engaging ride.

The durable ripstop upper is breathable and gives a reassuringly secure fit for a confident footing on any terrain.

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Altra – Experience Wild 3+ - £130.00

Altra’s EGO P35 midsole is a light, responsive design and offers a natural, balanced ride for better ground feel, balance and off-road stability. Its gently rockered profile complements the brand’s natural ‘foot-shaped’ fit and provides a more natural running experience without sacrificing cushioning.

The Vibram Megagrip outsole has an integrated toe bumper for protection and traction lugs that are adaptable for a wide range of surfaces.

The brand’s familiar foot-shape last allows the feet to splay a little more naturally, and with an updated upper construction, the premium mesh upper design adds more comfort with a secure feel around the rear and midfoot. There are gaiter attachments for the more adventurous, too, making this a capable shoe for any distance and terrain.

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VJ – FZN Aerofly - £170.00

This road-to-trail model focuses on those seeking a softer ride for firmer surfaces but great traction on the trails. It manages these go-anywhere ambitions thanks to the ‘SuperFOAMance’ midsole and 3mm deep rubber outsole lugs.

The midsole is a nitrogen-injected foam with a welcoming softness on impact and great, responsive toe-off. It’s soft, yet feels stable and well-balanced, with a smooth rocker feel that encourages a faster turnover. A built-in rock plate protects from harsh terrain, and the outsole lugs fully cover the sole for excellent traction in any direction.

A multi-zone engineered mesh upper combines lightweight durability with breathability, and the anti-slip heel lining, along with the VJ Fitlock system, does a great job of keeping the foot held securely in place.

The shoe is a fun, multi-surface model offering a great, energised ride.

Haglofs – L.I.M. Horizon GTX Low - £150.00

Lightweight and waterproof, these shoes are built for faster-paced walking and running in any conditions.

The Gore-Tex invisible Fit upper means waterproof protection as well as all-day breathability, making them suitable for changeable terrain and weather conditions.

The ripstop upper, reinforced with a durable rubber rand, means protection from the undergrowth and the trails and makes the show very durable without adding weight.

A Vibram Zermatt outsole provides versatile, go-anywhere traction and works as well in the wet as it does in the dry.

The shoes are perfect for multipurpose use and all-weather protection.

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