Sabrina Fortune wins shot put gold in Delhi with world record

British athlete throws 16.75m in the F20 shot final at the World Para Athletics Champs.

Sabrina Fortune won her fourth world para title in Delhi on Monday (Sept 29) with a throw of 16.75m in the F20 women's shot put that added exactly a metre to her own world record.

The 28-year-old from Wrexham, who won Paralympics gold last year, threw her winning mark in the first round and said: “I’m over the moon – I’m so, so happy and honestly can’t believe it. I wasn’t expecting that far – I wanted 16m and I wanted to push towards LA where I’d hopefully hit a 17m, but this pushes our plan off quite a bit!

“It’s just trusting yourself in that moment, knowing what you are and trusting the process. If you don’t trust your body and your ability, you’re never going to do it."

“The first few weeks I have been throwing really well, I have thrown 16.20/16.40 – so I was expecting something but I wasn’t expecting that much. My coach only wanted 16m so I may have gone over quite a bit!

“India has been amazing, learning the culture as well as the language – I have learnt hello which is nice. Everything about it has been incredible. The experience here has been amazing.”

Ebrar Keskin of Turkey was runner-up with 13.80m as Aleksandra Zaitseva, of Russia but competing under the neutral flag, won bronze with 13.74m.

The gold medal follows Hannah Cockroft leading a British clean sweep of the T34 women's 400m on Sunday ahead of Kara Adenegan and Fabienne Andre.

Bronze for Woods

There was another medal for Britain on Monday, too, when Melanie Woods won bronze in the T54 800m with 1:49.59.

She said: “I’m absolutely buzzing – it’s great to be out there and be in the mix amongst those girls, who are great at what they do.

“To be up there and challenging them makes me feel proud. Year on year, consistency has grown – I’ve just been doing the same thing, but building on it every year, getting stronger in the gym, putting more work in and getting faster.

“It’s just about me having had the patience to know that it will pay off at some point. I’m hoping this is the year it’s going to pay towards.”