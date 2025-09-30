Sillence is golden at Start Fitness North Eastern Harrier League

We're now well into the 2025-26 cross country season and here's our latest round-up from the UK racing scene.

START FITNESS NORTH EASTERN HARRIER LEAGUE, Thornley, September 28

Neil Sillence won overall and was also posted the fastest senior men’s time of 36:13 as the hugely popular league with its wave starts, depending on predicted times, got underway.

Three weeks earlier, Sillence had won the Cotswold Classic 10 in Oxfordshire and here was nearly a minute clear of Max Hazlehurst in both finishing position and overall times.

Women’s winner Megan Stenhouse was more than three minutes clear of the field in her race but deeper in the field, Ava Leadbetter was only just a minute down on net times as second fastest.

Elswick’s top W45 Justine Heslop was not first from her age group home but her 28:23 was faster than all but five other women.

Overall: 1 N Sillence (NSP) 36:13; 2 M Hazlehurst (Newc U, U20) 37:32; 3 L McDonough (Alnw, U20) 37:38

M40: 1 K Haddon (Elsw) 40:25

M45: 1 B Cook (NSP) 41:06

M50: 1 M Mason (Elvet) 42:31

M55: 1 N Saddique(NE Proj) 44:18

M60: 1 I Norman (Heaton) 44:25

M65: 1 T Tinsley (C’mont) 48:19

Fastest Masters (net time)

M40: J McKenna (Tyne Br) 36:18; J Anderson (NSP) 37:18

M45: B Cook NSP) 38:34

M50: M Mason (Elvet) 42:31

M55: N Saddique(NE Proj) 44:18

M60: I Norman (Heaton) 44:25

M65: T Tinsley (C’mont) 48:19

U17: 1 A Darling(T’dale) 22:52

Fastest: A de Lullo (T’dale) 22:23

U15: 1 G Hunter (T’dale) 12:10

Fastest: K Pearson (W’send) 11:57

U13: 1 J Hooper (J&H) 13:43

Women: 1 M Stenhouse (Durh U) 25:36; 2 S Attwood (Crook, W40) 28:54; 3 A Rea (Jesmond) 30:42

W45: 1 L Graham (Birt) 32:34

W50: 1 A Basu (Elvet) 33:46

W55: 1 A Taylor (Crook) 34:03

W60: 1 J Taylor (Birt) 34:43

W65: 1 L Scola (Alnw) 36:30

Fastest: Stenhouse 25:36; A Leadbetter (Newc U) 26:50; I Bungay (Elsw) 27:14

W40: S Attwood (Crook) 28:54

W45: J Heslop (Elsw) 28:23

W50: L Short (T’dale) 29:55

W55: K Robertson (T’dale) 30:58

W60: J Taylor (Birt) 34:43

W65: L Scola (Alnw) 36:30

U17: 1 A Johnson (NSP) 23:15

U15: 1 E Kleiser (Durh) 14:33

U13: 1 R Collins (Gosf) 15:12

Fastest: M Carr (Prudhoe) 14;46

NORTH STAFFORDSHIRE XC LEAGUE, Betley Court Farm, September 27

Men: 1 L Gratton (Ruge) 23:21; 2 A Doyle (Vale R) 24:55; 3 J Droogmanns INewc St) 25:11

M40: 1 S Fisher (Stoke) 25:30

M45: 1 I Fisher Macc) 25:37

TEAM Div 1: 1 Stoke 85; 2 Newcastle Staffs 201

Div 2: 1Macclesfield 46

M35 TEAM: 1 Stoke 102

M50 TEAM: 1 Newcastle Staffs 412

U17: 1 C Brown (Newc St) 10:31

U15: 1 G Fisher (Macc) 11:38

Women: K Latham (Nant, W35) 17:01; 2 C Jennison (Buxt) 17:40; 3 H Taylor (Telf, W35) 18:13

W55: 1 J Stanfield (Trenth) 18:34; 2 N Skilton (C&S) 20:00

TEAM Div 1: 1 Trentham 68; 2 Newcastle Staffs 88

Div 2: 1 Telford 88

W35 TEAM: 1 Trentham 68

W50 TEAM: 1 Trentham 221

U17: 1 C Stewart (Shrews) 12:09

U15: 1 E Charman (Shrews) 12:09

SURREY CROSS-COUNTRY RELAYS, in Bruce Judd YA Relays, Nonsuch Park, Ewell, September 27

This fixture has for many years been held in memory of former Surrey official Bruce Judd for young athletes only but in recent times the county has expanded the event to include their senior and masters’ championships.

More younger teams still take part, but the senior titles went to Sutton & District’s men and a dominant Belgrave women’s foursome.

The stand out on the men’s side was M45 Kevin Quinn who was fastest than all of the younger men, whilst for the women, Belgrave’s Saron Heileselase, the former South of the Thames champion gave them a winning start with their fastest effort of 17:35.

Hercules Wimbledon took four of the younger titles

Men (6x5km): 1 Sutton & District 97:45 (C Cull 15:27, R Osborn 18:09, T Cloves 15:59, D Porteous 16:55, M Hudson 15:28, E Manning 15:43); 2 Hercules Wimbledon 98:46; 3 Croydon 1:42:57

Fastest: Cull 15:27; Hudson 15:28; B Chapman (Croy) 15:37

M35 (4x5km): 1 Woking 67:53. Fastest: J Ludlow (Wok) 15:57

M45 (4x5km): 1 South London 66:50. Fastest: K Quinn (S Lon) 15:23

M55 (3x5km): 1 Dorking & MV 57:45. Fastest: D Gillett (S Lon) 17:59

U17 (3x3km): 1 Sutton & D 29:59 (S McGeorge 9:49, O Patel 10:17, T Holland 9:52); 2 Hercules W 30;40; 3 Guildford & G 31:05

Fastest: 1 McGeorge 9:49; Holland 9:52; M Barckharn (HW)/E Wilson (G&G) 9:57

U15 (3x3km): 1 Hercules W 31:00 (J Fraser 10;22, M Harrison 10:43, T Creed 9:54); 2 S London 31:34; 3 Kingston & Poly 31:52

Fastest: Creed 9:54; E Roberts (K&P) 10:16; A Dunne (Herne H) 10:19

U13 (3x3km): 1 Hercules W 34:28 (R Garcia-Davis 11:30, D Fitzsimmons 11:23, T Smith 11:34); 2 Herne H 34:48; 3 S London 35:27

Fastest: Fitzsimmons 11;23; E Preskett (Herne H) 11:24; M Holden (S Lon)/A Larkin (Belg) 11:31

Women (4x5km): 1 Belgrave 71:21 (S Haileselase 17:35, E Hards 18:23, E Bowden 17:39, G Holden 17:43; 2 Belgrave B 76:04; 3 Epsom & Ewell 80:01

Fastest: Haileselase 17:35; Bowden 17:39; Holden 17:43

W35 (3x5km): 1 S London 59:41. Fastest: S Overington (S Lon) 18:21

W45 (3x5km): 1 Reigate Priory 58:17. Fastest: N Archer (S Lon) 18:18

W55 (3x5km): 1 S London 66:35. Fastest: S Walker (DMV) 20:10

U17 (3x3km): 1 Hercules W 34:35 (R Evans 11:49, L Paulson 12:11, I Harrison 10:55); 2 Herne H 36:18; 3 Sutton & D 36:26

Fastest: Harrison 10:55; A Tharmakulasingam (S&D) 11:36; S Jack (Herne H) 11;43

U15 (3x3km): 1 Hercules W 35:36 (A Wait 11:30, F McAndie 12;25, J Wood 11:40); 2 Guildford & G 36:13; 3 S London 36:34

Fastest: Wait 11:30; Wood 11;40; S Mendes (Herne H) 11:50

U13 (3x3km): 1 S London 36:27 (G Shade 12:14, I Errington 12:18, S Lange 11:53); 2 Herne H 37:15; 3 Hercules W 37:49

Fastest: S O’Brien (Herne H) 11:34; Lange 11:53; L Pennington (E&E) 12:13