Hannah Cockroft leads British one-two-three in Delhi

British wheelchair racer wins T34 400m gold ahead of team-mates Karé Adenegan and Fabienne André as Thomas Young wins 100m bronze.

Hannah Cockroft led a British one-two-three in the women’s T34 400m at the World Para Athletics Championships 2025 in New Delhi.

Karé Adenegan claimed silver with Fabienne André in third, while Thomas Young won bronze in the men’s T38 100m.

Cockroft led from gun to tape as she delivered a championship record time of 55.62 to claim a 17th gold medal and extend her unbeaten run at worlds.

“For me to get through it is the first big tick – so I’m really happy,” Cockroft said. “It’s given me a taster to see where other girls are at, how they were pushing and how it all worked. The events are only going to get harder from here – it was great to get a run out and test myself. I’m a bit more confident heading into Wednesday. It gives me more preparation for the 100m and to make sure I’m ready to go.”

Adenegan claimed silver in a season’s best time of 62.70, with André finishing third in 64.31.

Adenegan said: “I’m happy with it – the main thing at the end of the season is to get a good performance in a championships. I’m really happy with that – there are things I could have done better but I’m happy to have another medal.”

Earlier in the session, Thomas Young went into his final as the third fastest qualifier and delivered on that billing.

He came home strong in the last 30m, securing bronze, finishing just eight hundredths of a second behind American Ryan Medrano in second with an in-form Jaydin Blackwell who took gold.

Young said: “If a lot of people could have two things in a championship year, it would be a PB and a medal. I ticked off those two things – but I do like to win, and whenever I don’t, I am harsh to myself.

“We’ve got stuff to work on – Commonwealths next year, then onto the World Championships and then the Paralympics.”

In the morning session, Sophie Hahn made it through to the final of the women’s T38 100m after finishing third in her heat.

Hahn posted a time of 12.82 to qualify automatically but is hoping for more in the final on Monday.

“You’ve got to play it safe in the heats – I want to reserve as much energy as possible for the final, so hopefully I can deliver a good race tomorrow,” she said.

“I was probably the most nervous I’ve been for a long time today.”

In the same heat, Maddie Down did not progress after finishing in fifth in 13.36, with Olivia Breen also finishing fifth in her heat which meant she did not make the final.