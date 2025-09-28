Engelhard and Kiriago win Classic Race at Canfranc-Pirineos

Germany win women's gold and Kenya take men's title as Uganda dominate the under-20 races on final day at the World Mountain and Trail Champs.

Germany’s Nina Engelhard and Kenya’s Philemon Kiriago have been crowned world champions in the Classic discipline on the fourth and final day (Sept 28) of the World Mountain and Trail Running Championships in the town of Canfranc, in the Aragonese Pyrenees.

Titus Masau and Julia Ehrle took the under-20 titles.

The final day of the Canfranc-Pirineos World Championships once again enjoyed splendid weather, allowing athletes to fully enjoy the trails of the Aragonese Pyrenees. Thousands of spectators lined the course which was held in and around the small Pyrenean village.

Engelhard at the double

The race started with three Ugandan runners leading alongside Kenyan Joyce Muthoni. But as the runners entered the forest, Germany’s Engelhard took the lead, looking to open a gap already on the first climb. By the time they passed the Cargates dam, she had a 20-second lead over Uganda’s Rispa Cherop, Kenya’s Ruth Gitonga, and Switzerland’s Oria Liaci.

In the second loop, Engelhard extended her lead to more than two minutes by the summit. Behind her, Swiss runner Oria moved into second place, while Gitonga and Cherop battled for bronze. Muthoni slipped back and out of medal contention.

Not even a fall on the steep downhill could stop Engelhard, who crossed the finish line at the iconic International Railway Station with impressive strength.

The German secured her second gold of these World Championships, after also winning the Uphill race on Thursday.

She finished with a time of 71:00.

The fight for the remaining medals was thrilling: Gitonga claimed silver in 72:54, and Liaci took bronze with 73:15.

Scout Adkin was first Brit home in 16th.

Engelhard said: "I did active recovery over the last three days, combining ice, rest, easy runs, and other activities. Even so, I felt cramps in my quads during the descent, but I managed to keep them under control and take the win."

Kenya won team gold from the United States with Switzerland third.

Kiriago crowned men's winner

Uganda’s Martin Kiprotich took the lead right from the start, opening a gap that by the time they reached the first summit was 14 seconds over Kenya’s Philemon Kiriago, with fellow Ugandan Ken Koros another 10 seconds behind. Close behind were Aziz Chebet, Brayan Rodríguez, and Mason Coppi — all within 30 seconds and still in medal contention.

Kiriago closed in on the leader during the descent, narrowing the gap to just two seconds. Right behind them were Paul Machoka and Koros. The second summit witnessed a fierce battle for the lead. Ultimately, Kiriago launched a stunning final descent, flying down through the forest and crossing the finish line in Canfranc as the winner with a time of 60:38.

Silver went to Uganda’s Kiprotich with 61:26, and bronze to Kenya’s Machoka in 61:31.

Jacob Adkin was the first Brit home in 19th.

Kiriago said: "I knew I had to launch my attack on the final descent, so I held back, held back—and when I went for it, I gave everything to prevent my rival from keeping up. I’m very happy to win in Canfranc. It’s a dream come true in a place I already knew from before."

Kenya won team gold from Uganda and Italy.

Uganda dominate under-20 races

In the under-20 category, Uganda’s young talents dominated the podiums, taking five of the six individual top spots and both team golds.

Titus Masau led the African team with a gold medal in the men’s race, while Germany’s Julia Ehrle claimed gold in the women’s race.

Uganda also secured both silvers—Enos Chebe in the men’s race and Nancy Chapkwurui in the women’s—as well as the two bronzes: Abraham Cherotich and Felister Checkwemoi.

Uganda won under-20 women's team gold from Italy and Spain with Uganda winning the men's team title from runners up Great Britain and Switzerland in third.

Jack Sanderson was the top Brit in the under-20 men's race in sixth place, with GB team-mate Sam Bentham in 10th and Ewan Busfield in 15th.

Isla Paterson was leading Brit in the under-20 women's race in 15th with Jessica Taylor 20th.